A quiet campaign last year, Leicester City are looking to recapture their title winning form of 2016.

Leicester City Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

The 2016 Premier League champions had a quiet campaign by their standards last season. They will be hoping that Claude Puel can inject some attacking sparkle to their overall game – even though Riyad Mahrez is no longer part of it. The club have been busy this summer, signing midfielder James Maddison (Norwich City, £25m), defender Jonny Evans (West Brom, £3.5m) and Portugal defender Ricardo Pereira (Porto, £17.5m).

Annual wage bill – £113m (2017)

Annual income – £233m (2017)

Stadium King Power (32,500)

Odds – 150/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Gary Silke

LAST SEASON WAS…

The first season for a long time that didn’t really set the pulse racing. Following on from 2013-14 when City cantered to the Championship table; 2014-15 when they escaped Houdini-like from a seemingly inevitable relegation; 2015-16 which saw them storm to the Premier League title at 5,000-1, and 2016-17 when a place in the Champions League quarter-finals was reached, this one was spent largely in eighth place, with frustration among supporters that seventh and Europe should have been within reach.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

Harry Maguire was a great buy last summer and has been superb at the back for City. He has won Player of the Season for the last five seasons at Sheffield United, Hull City and Leicester. That says it all.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

Hard to look beyond Riyad Mahrez, who withdrew his services after a move to Manchester City didn’t happen in January. His move in July meant the fairytale of Mahrez at Leicester had a sad ending.

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

Hamza Choudhury is an up-and- coming midfielder who made a few appearances last season during a midfield injury crisis. Not enough talent has come through the City Academy in recent years.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Danny Simpson plays to the best of his ability every game, though his position is under threat as we appear to be moving towards wing-backs and he can’t go over the halfway line.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19

Hoping that Claude Puel will try a more adventurous brand of football with his own coaches and players in place; fearing he won’t! There was some excruciatingly dull football towards the end of the season, but a fine 3-1 win over Arsenal gave us some hope.

Leicester City Premier League Squad

Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Eldin Jakupovic (Swi) (33) 02.10.84 2017 / Hull City

Kasper Schmeichel (Den) (31) 05.11.86 2011 / Leeds United

DEFENDERS

Yohan Benalouane (Tun) (31) 28.03.87 2015 / Atalanta (Ita)

Ben Chilwell (21) 21.12.96 2010 / youth

Callum Elder (Aus) (23) 23.01.95 2011 / Manly United (Aus)

Johnny Evans (NI) (30) 03.01.88 2018 / West Brom

Christian Fuchs (Aut) (32) 07.04.86 2015 / Schalke (Ger)

Josh Knight (20) 07.09.97 2014 / youth

Harry Maguire (25) 05.03.93 2017 / Hull City

Wes Morgan (Jam) (34) 21.01.84 2012 / Nottingham Forest

Ricardo Pereira (Por) (24) 06.10.93 2018 / Porto (Por)

Danny Simpson (31) 04.01.87 2014 / QPR

MIDFIELDERS

Marc Albrighton (28) 18.11.89 2014 / Aston Villa

Daniel Amartey (Gha) (23) 21.12.94 2016 / Copenhagen (Den)

Harvey Barnes (20) 09.12.97 2007 / youth

Hamza Choudhury (20) 01.10.97 2011 / youth

Demarai Gray (22) 28.06.96 2016 / Birmingham City

Vicente Iborra (Spa) (30) 16.01.88 2017 / Sevilla (Spa)

Matty James (27) 22.07.91 2012 / Manchester United

Bartosz Kapustka (Pol) (21) 23.12.96 2016 / Cracovia (Pol)

Andy King (Wal) (29) 29.10.88 2004 / Chelsea

James Maddison (21) 23.11.96 2018 / Norwich City

Nampalys Mendy (Fra) (26) 23.06.92 2016 / Nice (Fra)

Wilfred Ndidi (Nga) (21) 16.12.96 2017 / Genk (Blg)

Adrien Silva (Por) (29) 15.03.89 2017 / Sporting (Por)

George Thomas (Wal) (21) 24.03.97 2017 / Coventry City

FORWARDS

Fousseni Diabate (Mli) (22) 18.10.95 2018 / GFC Ajaccio (Fra)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nga) (21) 03.10.96 2017 / Manchester City

Shinji Okazaki (Jap) (32) 16.04.86 2015 / Mainz (Ger)

Islam Slimani (Alg) (30) 18.06.88 2016 / Sporting (Por)

Leonardo ULLOA (Arg) (32) 26.07.86 2014 / Brighton & HA

Jamie Vardy (31) 11.01.87 2012 / Fleetwood Town

MANAGER

Claude Puel (Fra) (56) 02.09.61 2017 / Southampton

Leicester City Premier League Fixtures

Aug 10 Man Utd (a)

Aug 18 Wolves (h)

Aug 25 Southampton (a)

Sep 1 Liverpool (h)

Sep 15 Bournemouth (a)

Sep 22 Huddersfield (h)

Sep 29 Newcastle (a)

Oct 6 Everton (h)

Oct 20 Arsenal (a)

Oct 27 West Ham (h)

Nov 3 Cardiff (a)

Nov 10 Burnley (h)

Nov 24 Brighton (a)

Dec 1 Watford (h)

Dec 4 Fulham (a)

Dec 8 Tottenham (h)

Dec 15 Crystal Palace (a)

Dec 22 Chelsea (a)

Dec 26 Man City (h)

Dec 29 Cardiff (h)