Bournemouth Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide
Bournemouth are fast becoming the Steady Eddies of the Premier League. Last season they followed their 2016-17 best-ever league finish of ninth with a comfortable 12th place and never troubled the relegation spots. This summer’s arrivals include young Wales midfielder David Brooks, signed from Sheffield United for £10million. Baily Cargill and Ryan Allsop were released, while Lewis Grabban was sold to Nottingham Forest.
Annual wage bill – £72m (2017)
Annual income – £139m (2017)
Stadium Vitality Stadium (11,464)
Odds – 750/1 to win Premier League
FAN’S VIEW
Steve Jenkins, fromthesouthend.com (@tftse)
LAST SEASON WAS…
I would say disappointing after our highest-ever finish the previous season. But in truth we have to be happy with a fourth season in the Premier League – and it started so well with Charlie Daniels’ screamer against Manchester City.
OUR BIGGEST HERO
It has to be Nathan Ake. His class is there for everyone to see, and Lewis Cook would come a close second.
OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN
No one really, but Benik Afobe’s protracted return to Wolves didn’t make him particularly popular. But, in all honestly, he would have only been a back-up striker. Hope he enjoys his time at Stoke – seems Wolves didn’t really want him after all.
YOUNGSTER TO WATCH
Jack Simpson looks a good prospect in defence. A product of the Cherries academy, he signed a new contract at the beginning of 2018. Expect him to be making more starts this season.
MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER
Not sure our World Cup-winning England under-20 and current under-21 captain Lewis Cook is underrated. But he is definitely someone who may not be appreciated so much outside AFC Bournemouth.
HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19
We need new additions in several areas of the squad and if we don’t get what we need I can see us struggling. However, if we get a few quality additions – someone of the calibre of Nathan Ake – then we can go and have another good season. A top-10 finish and the double over Manchester City would be nice.
Bournemouth Premier League Squad
Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club
GOALKEEPERS
Asmir Begovic (Bos) (31) 20.06.87 2017 / Chelsea
Artur Boruc (Pol) (38) 20.02.80 2015 / Southampton
DEFENDERS
Nathan Ake (Hol) (23) 18.02.95 2017 / Chelsea
Steve Cook (27) 19.04.91 2012 / Brighton
Charlie Daniels (31) 07.09.86 2012 / Leyton Orient
Simon Francis (33) 16.02.85 2012 / Charlton Athletic
Tyrone Mings (26) 27.02.92 2015 / Ipswich Town
Jack Simpson (21) 08.01.97 2005 / youth
Adam Smith (27) 29.04.91 2014 / Tottenham
Brad Smith (Aus) (24) 09.04.94 2016 / Liverpool
MIDFIELDERS
Harry Arter (RoI) (28) 28.12.89 2010 / Woking
David Brooks (Wal) (20) 08.07.97 2018 / Sheffield United
Matt Butcher (21) 14.05.97 2010 / youth
Lewis Cook (21) 03.02.97 2016 / Leeds United
Ryan Fraser (Sco) (24) 24.02.94 2013 / Aberdeen (Sco)
Dan Gosling (28) 01.02.90 2014 / Newcastle United
Emerson Hyndman (USA) (22) 09.04.96 2016 / Fulham
Jordon Ibe (22) 08.12.95 2016 / Liverpool
Marc Pugh (31) 02.04.87 2010 / Hereford United
Junior Stanislas (28) 26.11.89 2014 / Burnley
Andrew Surman (31) 20.08.86 2014 / Norwich City
Kyle Taylor (18) 28.08.99 2007 / youth
FORWARDS
Jermain Defoe (35) 07.10.82 2017 / Sunderland
Joshua King (Nor) (26) 15.01.92 2015 / Blackburn Rovers
Lys Mousset (Fra) (22) 08.02.96 2016 / Le Havre (Fra)
Callum Wilson (26) 27.02.92 2014 / Coventry City
MANAGER
Eddie Howe (40) 29.11.77 2012 / Burnley
Bournemouth Premier League Fixtures
Aug 11 Cardiff City (h)
Aug 18 West Ham (a)
Aug 25 Everton (h)
Sep 1 Chelsea (a)
Sep 15 Leicester City (h)
Sep 22 Burnley (a)
OCT 1 Crystal Palace (h)
Oct 6 Watford (a)
Oct 20 Southampton (h)
Oct 27 Fulham (a)
Nov 3 Man United (h)
Nov 10 Newcastle (a)
Nov 24 Arsenal (h)
Dec 1 Man City (a)
Dec 4 Huddersfield (h)
Dec 8 Liverpool (h)
Dec 15 Wolves (a)
Dec 22 Brighton (h)
Dec 26 Tottenham (a)
Dec 29 Man United (a)
Jan 1 Watford (h)
Jan 12 Everton (a)
Jan 19 West Ham (h)
Jan 29 Chelsea (h)
Feb 2 Cardiff City (a)
Feb 9 Liverpool (a)
Feb 23 Wolves (h)
Feb 26 Arsenal (a)
Mar 2 Man City (h)
Mar 9 Huddersfield (a)
Mar 16 Newcastle (h)
Mar 30 Leicester City (a)
Apr 6 Burnley (h)
Apr 13 Brighton (a)
Apr 20 Fulham (h)
Apr 27 Southampton (a)
May 4 Tottenham (h)
May 12 Crystal Palace (a)
