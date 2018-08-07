See our Premier League pre-season guide on Eddie Howe's Bournemouth here.

Bournemouth Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

Bournemouth are fast becoming the Steady Eddies of the Premier League. Last season they followed their 2016-17 best-ever league finish of ninth with a comfortable 12th place and never troubled the relegation spots. This summer’s arrivals include young Wales midfielder David Brooks, signed from Sheffield United for £10million. Baily Cargill and Ryan Allsop were released, while Lewis Grabban was sold to Nottingham Forest.

Annual wage bill – £72m (2017)

Annual income – £139m (2017)

Stadium Vitality Stadium (11,464)

Odds – 750/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Steve Jenkins, fromthesouthend.com (@tftse)

LAST SEASON WAS…

I would say disappointing after our highest-ever finish the previous season. But in truth we have to be happy with a fourth season in the Premier League – and it started so well with Charlie Daniels’ screamer against Manchester City.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

It has to be Nathan Ake. His class is there for everyone to see, and Lewis Cook would come a close second.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

No one really, but Benik Afobe’s protracted return to Wolves didn’t make him particularly popular. But, in all honestly, he would have only been a back-up striker. Hope he enjoys his time at Stoke – seems Wolves didn’t really want him after all.

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

Jack Simpson looks a good prospect in defence. A product of the Cherries academy, he signed a new contract at the beginning of 2018. Expect him to be making more starts this season.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Not sure our World Cup-winning England under-20 and current under-21 captain Lewis Cook is underrated. But he is definitely someone who may not be appreciated so much outside AFC Bournemouth.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19

We need new additions in several areas of the squad and if we don’t get what we need I can see us struggling. However, if we get a few quality additions – someone of the calibre of Nathan Ake – then we can go and have another good season. A top-10 finish and the double over Manchester City would be nice.

Bournemouth Premier League Squad

Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Asmir Begovic (Bos) (31) 20.06.87 2017 / Chelsea

Artur Boruc (Pol) (38) 20.02.80 2015 / Southampton

DEFENDERS

Nathan Ake (Hol) (23) 18.02.95 2017 / Chelsea

Steve Cook (27) 19.04.91 2012 / Brighton

Charlie Daniels (31) 07.09.86 2012 / Leyton Orient

Simon Francis (33) 16.02.85 2012 / Charlton Athletic

Tyrone Mings (26) 27.02.92 2015 / Ipswich Town

Jack Simpson (21) 08.01.97 2005 / youth

Adam Smith (27) 29.04.91 2014 / Tottenham

Brad Smith (Aus) (24) 09.04.94 2016 / Liverpool

MIDFIELDERS

Harry Arter (RoI) (28) 28.12.89 2010 / Woking

David Brooks (Wal) (20) 08.07.97 2018 / Sheffield United

Matt Butcher (21) 14.05.97 2010 / youth

Lewis Cook (21) 03.02.97 2016 / Leeds United

Ryan Fraser (Sco) (24) 24.02.94 2013 / Aberdeen (Sco)

Dan Gosling (28) 01.02.90 2014 / Newcastle United

Emerson Hyndman (USA) (22) 09.04.96 2016 / Fulham

Jordon Ibe (22) 08.12.95 2016 / Liverpool

Marc Pugh (31) 02.04.87 2010 / Hereford United

Junior Stanislas (28) 26.11.89 2014 / Burnley

Andrew Surman (31) 20.08.86 2014 / Norwich City

Kyle Taylor (18) 28.08.99 2007 / youth

FORWARDS

Jermain Defoe (35) 07.10.82 2017 / Sunderland

Joshua King (Nor) (26) 15.01.92 2015 / Blackburn Rovers

Lys Mousset (Fra) (22) 08.02.96 2016 / Le Havre (Fra)

Callum Wilson (26) 27.02.92 2014 / Coventry City

MANAGER

Eddie Howe (40) 29.11.77 2012 / Burnley

Bournemouth Premier League Fixtures

Aug 11 Cardiff City (h)

Aug 18 West Ham (a)

Aug 25 Everton (h)

Sep 1 Chelsea (a)

Sep 15 Leicester City (h)

Sep 22 Burnley (a)

OCT 1 Crystal Palace (h)

Oct 6 Watford (a)

Oct 20 Southampton (h)

Oct 27 Fulham (a)

Nov 3 Man United (h)

Nov 10 Newcastle (a)

Nov 24 Arsenal (h)

Dec 1 Man City (a)

Dec 4 Huddersfield (h)

Dec 8 Liverpool (h)

Dec 15 Wolves (a)

Dec 22 Brighton (h)

Dec 26 Tottenham (a)

Dec 29 Man United (a)

Jan 1 Watford (h)

Jan 12 Everton (a)

Jan 19 West Ham (h)

Jan 29 Chelsea (h)

Feb 2 Cardiff City (a)

Feb 9 Liverpool (a)

Feb 23 Wolves (h)

Feb 26 Arsenal (a)

Mar 2 Man City (h)

Mar 9 Huddersfield (a)

Mar 16 Newcastle (h)

Mar 30 Leicester City (a)

Apr 6 Burnley (h)

Apr 13 Brighton (a)

Apr 20 Fulham (h)

Apr 27 Southampton (a)

May 4 Tottenham (h)

May 12 Crystal Palace (a)

