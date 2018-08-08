Newcastle United Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

Rafael Benitez rescued a poor season last year as the Magpies finished 10th.

Newcastle punched above their weight on their return to the Premier League last season but these are still uncertain times. Mike Ashley is trying to sell the club and transfer funds are limited for manager Rafa Benitez. South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-yueng Ki, signed on a free transfer from Swansea City, looks a decent addition, while a permanent deal has been agreed for Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (Sparta Prague, £3.5m) and Brazilian winger Kenedy has returned on loan again from Chelsea.

Annual wage bill – £112.2m (2017)

Annual income – £85.7m (2017)

Stadium St James’ Park (52,404)

Odds – 500/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Alex Hurst, True Faith fanzine, true-faith.co.uk

LAST SEASON WAS…

It started badly, got much better, then much worse and finally much, much better. Tenth place for a newly promoted side that was outspent by almost every club in the division was a brilliant achievement.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

Jamaal Lascelles. A captain in his early twenties who forced his way into the side and into the hearts of supporters.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

No surprises for guessing that it’s Mike Ashley. Me or you could run the club as it just spends its own money. But what’s the point of having a billionaire owner?

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

Sadly none. The state of United’s academy is so poor that no youngsters look like remotely threatening the first team. Club legend Peter Beardsley remains suspended for allegations of using racially offensive language towards youngsters at the club. What a mess.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Mo Diame. He cost £3m and humiliated Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Granit Xhaka last season.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19

The great fear is that last season was the ceiling for a side of which eight of the starting XI are players that played in the Championship. Lack of ambition and investment in the team could see Rafa Benitez walk away when his contact expires in June 2019.

Newcastle United Premier League Squad

Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Karl Darlow (27) 08.10.90 2014 / Nottingham Forest

Martin Dubravka (Slk) (29) 15.01.89 2018 / Sparta Prague (CzR)

Rob Elliot (RoI) (32) 30.04.86 2011 / Charlton Athletic

Matz Sels (Blg) (26) 26.02.92 2016 / Gent (Blg)

Freddie Woodman (21) 04.03.97 2013 / Crystal Palace

DEFENDERS

Ciaran Clark (RoI) (28) 26.09.89 2016 / Aston Villa

Jack Colback (28) 24.10.89 2014 / Sunderland

Paul Dummett (Wal) (26) 26.09.91 2000 / youth

Jamaal Lascelles (24) 11.11.93 2014 / Nottingham Forest

Achraf Lazaar (Mor) (26) 22.01.92 2016 / Palermo (Ita)

Florian Lejeune (Fra) (27) 20.05.91 2017 / Eibar (Spa)

Javier Manquillo (Spa) (24) 05.05.94 2017 / Atletico Madrid (Spa)

Chancel Mbemba (DRC) (23) 08.08.94 2015 / Anderlecht (Blg)

Jamie Sterry (22) 21.11.95 2011/ youth

DeAndre Yedlin (USA) (25) 09.07.93 2016 / Tottenham Hotspur

MIDFIELDERS

Rolando Aarons (22) 16.11.95 2012 / Bristol City

Christian Atsu (Gha) (26) 10.01.92 2017 / Chelsea

Mohamed Diame (Sen) (31) 14.06.87 2016 / Hull City

Isaac Hayden (23) 22.03.95 2016 / Arsenal

Kenedy (Bra) (22) 08.02.96 2018 / Chelsea

Ki Sung-yueng (SKo) (29) 24.01.89 2018 / Swansea City

Jacob Murphy (23) 24.02.95 2017 / Norwich City

Matt Ritchie (Sco) (28) 10.09.89 2016 / Bournemouth

Henri Saivet (Fra) (27) 26.10.90 2016 / Bordeaux (Fra)

Jonjo Shelvey (26) 27.02.92 2016 / Swansea City

FORWARDS

Adam Armstrong (21) 10.02.97 2006 / youth

Dwight Gayle (28) 17.10.89 2016 / Crystal Palace

Joselu (Spa) (28) 27.03.90 2017 / Stoke City

Ayoze Perez (Spa) (24) 29.07.93 2014 / Tenerife (Spa)

MANAGER

Rafael Benitez (Spa) (58) 16.04.60 2016 / Real Madrid (Spa)

Newcastle United Premier League Fixtures

Aug 11 Spurs (h)

Aug 18 Cardiff (a)

Aug 26 Chelsea (h)

Sep 1 Man City (a)

Sep 15 Arsenal (h)

Sep 22 Crystal Palace (a)

Sep 29 Leicester (h)

Oct 6 Man Utd (a)

Oct 20 Brighton (h)

Oct 27 Southampton (a)

Nov 3 Watford (h)

Nov 10 Bournemouth (h)

Nov 24 Burnley (a)

Dec 1 West Ham (h)

Dec 5 Everton (a)

Dec 8 Wolves (h)

Dec 15 Huddersfield (a)

Dec 22 Fulham (h)

Dec 26 Liverpool (a)

Dec 29 Watford (a)