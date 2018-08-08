Crystal Palace Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

Roy Hodgson saved Palace last season but can he continue to improve the side in 2018?

Last season former England manager Roy Hodgson rescued Palace after their disastrous experiment with Frank De Boer. Croydon-raised Hodgson returned to his roots and restored Palace’s fortunes despite a spate of injuries. Now the challenge is to get the best from a talented squad. But he will have to do so without Yohan Cabaye, who has joined UAE club Al Nasr.

Annual wage bill – £112m (2017)

Annual income – £143m (2017)

Stadium Selhurst Park (25,648)

Odds – 500/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Robert Sutherland, Five Year Plan (fypfanzine.uk)

LAST SEASON WAS…

In the context of Palace’s history, emblematic – it started with the excitement of Frank De Boer’s appointment, transitioned through the surprise of his sacking and subsequent drop down the table, and ended with the joy of survival. Roy Hodgson’s arrival was so significant though, and Palace played some fantastic football by the time the season ended.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

Wilfried Zaha was the most influential player – so much so that Palace didn’t win a single league game without him in the side. His talismanic performances and growing maturity were key to Palace’s survival.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

It’s harsh to call him a villain but Frank De Boer was supposed to bring a new attitude to the side. Instead, he decided to treat his time at the club as an opportunity to experiment. From trying out new formations to selecting players in positions they weren’t used to, it was as predictable as it was disappointing. For someone supposedly so progressive, he lacked basic pragmatism, and that was his downfall.

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is probably the one to pay most attention to. Following a mid-season injury crisis he was picked to fill the right-back void in the side and did remarkably well. He’s still raw but there’s an undoubtable quality to him.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Andros Townsend deserves more recognition for the way he played under Roy Hodgson. He took to the task diligently, and while he didn’t score as many as would have perhaps been expected his work helped to open up space for Zaha to exploit.

HOPES & FEARS For 2018-19

The hope is that Palace can find a way to be a stable side capable of avoiding a relegation battle while also playing entertaining football. While relegation battles are entertaining when you survive them, the risk that the club might not do so this time is too great.

Crystal Palace Premier League Squad

Name Age / d.o.b. Signed / prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Vicente Guaita (Spa) (31) 10.01.87 2018 / Getafe (Spa)

Wayne Hennessey (Wal) (31) 24.01.87 2014 / Wolves

Julian Speroni (Arg) (39) 18.05.79 2004 / Dundee (Sco)

DEFENDERS

Scott Dann (31) 14.02.87 2014 / Blackburn Rovers

Jaroslaw Jach (Pol) (24) 17.02.94 2018 / Zaglebie Lubin (Pol)

Martin Kelly (28) 27.04.90 2014 / Liverpool

Jairo Riedewald (Hol) (21) 09.09.96 2017 / Ajax (Hol)

Mamadou Sakho (Fra) (28) 13.02.90 2017 / Liverpool

Pape SOUARE (Sen) (28) 06.06.90 2015 / Lille (Fra)

James Tomkins (29) 29.03.89 2016 / West Ham United

Patrick van Aanholt (Hol) (27) 29.08.90 2017 / Sunderland

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (20) 26.11.97 2008 / youth

Joel WARD (28) 29.10.89 2012 / Portsmouth

MIDFIELDERS

Sullay Kaikai (22) 26.08.95 2010 / youth

Nya Kirby (18) 31.01.00 2016 / Tottenham Hotspur

Jason Lokilo (Blg) (19) 17.09.98 2014 / Anderlecht (Blg)

James McArthur (Sco) (30) 07.10.87 2014 / Wigan Athletic

Luka Milivojevic (Ser) (27) 07.04.91 2017 / Olympiakos (Gre)

Jason Puncheon (32) 26.06.86 2014 / Southampton

Jeffrey Schlupp (Gha) (25) 23.12.92 2017 / Leicester City

Andros Townsend (27) 16.07.91 2016 / Newcastle United

Jonny Williams (Wal) (24) 09.10.93 2011 / youth

Wilfried Zaha (25) 10.11.92 2015 / Manchester United

FORWARDS

Christian Benteke (Blg) (27) 03.12.90 2016 / Liverpool

James Daly (18) 12.01.00 2014 / youth

Levi Lumeka (19) 05.09.98 2017 / youth

Alexander Sorloth (Nor) (22) 05.12.95 2018 / Midtjylland (Den)

Connor Wickham (25) 31.03.93 2015 / Sunderland

MANAGER

Roy Hodgson (70) 09.08.47 2017 / England

Crystal Palace Premier League Fixtures

Aug 11 Fulham (a)

Aug 20 Liverpool (h)

Aug 26 Watford (a)

Sep 1 Southampton (h)

Sep 15 Huddersfield (a)

Sep 22 Newcastle (h)

Oct 1 Bournemouth (a)

Oct 6 Wolves (h)

Oct 20 Everton (a)

Oct 27 Arsenal (h)

Nov 3 Chelsea (a)

Nov 10 Tottenham (h)

Nov 24 Man Utd (a)

Dec 1 Burnley (h)

Dec 4 Brighton (a)

Dec 8 West Ham (a)

Dec 15 Leicester (h)

Dec 22 Man City (a)

Dec 26 Cardiff (h)

Dec 29 Chelsea (h)