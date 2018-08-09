Newly promoted, Wolves are looking to firmly entrench themselves in the Premier league this year.

Wolves Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

Wolves were the runaway winners of the Championship last season and now have their sights set on success in the Premier League. While they have been criticised for their close relations with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes, the big-name deals were key to winning promotion. This summer the club’s transfer deals have included goalkeeper Rui Patricio (Sporting, free) and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez (Benfica, loan).

Annual wage bill – £24.9m (2017)

Annual income – £23.8m (2017)

Stadium Molineux (31,700)

Odds – 100/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Thomas Baugh, WolvesBlog.com

LAST SEASON WAS…

In two words: a dream. To gain promotion, win the league and amass 99 points playing beautiful, free-flowing football in the process was beyond anyone’s wildest expectations. Save for not going slightly further in one of the cup competitions and the odd blip within individual matches, last season couldn’t really have gone better.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

The manager. Nuno got his tactics right, stuck to his guns when he could have compromised and used what was admittedly a highly capable squad very well.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

I can’t single out anyone after such a good campaign, so I’ll be biased and say “the referee”. Our players weren’t afforded nearly enough protection throughout the season. Diogo Jota in particular was consistently hacked down and too many of these tackles went unpunished.

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

Morgan Gibbs-White, who was part of the England under-17 team that won the World Cuo, has broken through and will no doubt be involved again in the Premier League. He’s played as a striker, a winger and more recently in the centre of midfield.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Last season it was definitely Ryan Bennett. Released by Norwich and picked up on a free transfer, his arrival was barely a blip on anyone’s radar, but once he established himself in the team on the right side of a three-man defence he became indispensable.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018/19

The hope is to transfer performance levels from the Championship into the Premier League, which will be very difficult. However, there’s a genuine sense that with a few additions Wolves could be highly competitive in the top flight. The fear is injuries, loss of form, poor recruitment, players not being able to step up and a relegation scrap.

Wolves Premier League Squad

Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Carl Ikeme (Nga) (32) 08.06.86 203 / youth

Rui Patricio (Por) (30) 15.02.88 2018 / Sporting (Por)

John Ruddy (31) 24.10.86 2017 / Norwich City

DEFENDERS

Danny Batth (27) 21.09.90 2000 / youth

Ryan Bennett (28) 06.03.90 2017 / Norwich City

Willy Boly (Fra) (27) 03.02.91 2018 / Porto (Por)

Oskar Buur (Den) (20) 31.03.98 2017 / Brabrand (Den)

Conor Coady (25) 25.02.93 2015 / Huddersfield Town

Sylvain Deslandes (Fra) (21) 25.04.97 2015 / Caen (Fra)

Matt Doherty (RoI) (26) 06.01.92 2010 / Bohemians (RoI)

Barry Douglas (Sco) (28) 04.09.89 2017 / Konyaspor (Tur)

Kortney Hause (22) 16.07.95 2014 / Wycombe Wanderers

Dominic Iorfa (23) 24.06.95 2013 / Southend United

Ruben Vinagre (Por) (19) 09.04.99 2018 / Monaco (Fra)

MIDFIELDERS

Morgan Gibbs-White (18) 27.01.00 2008 / youth

Jordan Graham (23) 05.03.95 2015 / Aston Villa

Ruben Neves (Por) (21) 13.03.97 2017 / Porto (Por)

Connor Ronan (RoI) (20) 06.03.98 2014 / Rochdale

Michal Zyro (Pol) (25) 20.09.92 2016 / Legia Warsaw (Pol)

FORWARDS

Leo Bonatini (Bra) (24) 28.03.94 2018 / Al Hilal (Sau)

Ivan Cavaleiro (Por) (24) 18.10.93 2016 / Monaco (Fra)

Helder Costa (Por) (24) 12.01.94 2017 / Benfica (Por)

Bright Enobakhare (Nga) (20) 18.05.98 2014 / youth

Paul Gladon (Hol) (26) 18.03.92 2016 / Heracles (Hol)

Raul Jimenez (Mex) (27) 05.05.91 2018 / Benfica (Por)

Diogo Jota (Por) (21) 04.12.96 2016 / Atletico Madrid (Spa)

Rafa Mir (Spa) (21) 18.06.97 2018 / Valencia (Spa)

Romain Saiss (Mor) (28) 26.03.90 2016 / Angers (Fra)

Donovan Wilson (21) 14.03.97 2015 / Bristol Rovers

MANAGER

Nuno Espirito Santo (Por)(44) 25.01.742017 / Porto (Por)

Wolves Premier League Fixtures

Aug 11 Everton (h)

Aug 18 Leicester (a)

Aug 25 Man City (h)

Sep 1 West Ham (a)

Sep 16 Burnley (h)

Sep 22 Man Utd (a)

Sep 29 Southampton (h)

Oct 6 Crystal Palace (a)

Oct 20 Watford (h)

Oct 27 Brighton (a)

Nov 3 Tottenham (h)

Nov 10 Arsenal (a)

Nov 24 Huddersfield (h)

Dec 1 Cardiff (a)

Dec 4 Chelsea (h)

Dec 8 Newcastle (a)

Dec 15 Bournemouth (h)

Dec 22 Liverpool (h)

Dec 26 Fulham (a)

Dec 29 Tottenham (a)