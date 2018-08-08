Manchester United Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

Heading into the new season, Jose Mourinho is under pressure to deliver at Manchester United.

The pressure is on Jose Mourinho. At previous clubs Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid he achieved major success – league or Champions League – in his second season at each club. He’s now into his third year at Old Trafford, so the heat is on. Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot (Porto, £22m) and Brazilian midfielder Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk £55m) are the main arrivals.

Annual wage bill – £263m (2017)

Annual income – £581m (2017)

Stadium Old Trafford (75,731)

Odds – 6/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Barney Chilton, Red News

LAST SEASON WAS…

Progression, but a dull end. More points, better results, a good cup run, but the season ended in a rather drab fashion and the elimination to Sevilla still haunts. We did not seem to have a Plan B that night. Or the ability to change the course of the game. That will have to improve this coming season.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

Well Jesse Lingard had a much improved season, Romelu Lukaku managed to battle through the graveyard of debut seasons for United strikers – he had a great start and end to the season and will only improve with better service. But David De Gea saved the day time and time again. It would be nice if the goalie was less used next year!

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

Can I change that to pantomime villain? Jose…? He had us eating out of the palm of his hand at the start of the season but by Sevilla some of the gloss had worn off. He’s still a winner, and the best man for the job, but he and we need to do better.

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

Tahith Chong or Angel Gomes both really look the part, and I expect big things of Chong.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Nemanja Matic made us tick but Ashley Young’s versatility meant he gave his all and replaced more natural players.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19

That we could stall, but we have made two new signings already. And it’s not about how City will perform but how we will. The football really needs to improve. Combine that with better results and who knows? Succeed or fail, I think this still could be Jose’s last season, though.

Manchester United Premier League Squad

Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club

GOALKEEPERS

David De Gea (Spa) (27) 07.11.90 2011 / Atletico Madrid (Spa)

Lee Grant (35) 27.01.83 2018 / Stoke City

Joel Pereira (Por) (22) 28.06.96 2012 / Neuchatel Xamax (Swi)

Sergio Romero (Arg) (31) 22.02.87 2015 / Sampdoria (Ita)

DEFENDERS

Eric Bailly (IvC) (24) 12.04.94 2016 / Villarreal (Spa)

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (21) 02.02.97 2003 / youth

Diogo Dalot (Por) (19) 18.03.99 2018 / Porto (Por)

Matteo Darmian (Ita) (28) 02.12.89 2015 / Torino (Ita)

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Hol) (20) 02.01.98 2014 / Ajax (Hol)

Phil Jones (26) 21.02.92 2011 / Blackburn Rovers

Victor Lindelof (Swe) (24) 17.07.94 2017 / Benfica (Por)

Marcos Rojo (Arg) (28) 20.03.90 2014 / Sporting (Por)

Luke Shaw (23) 12.07.95 2014 / Southampton

Chris Smalling (28) 22.11.89 2010 / Fulham

Axel Tuanzebe (20) 14.11.97 2005 / youth

Antonio Valencia (Ecu) (32) 04.08.85 2009 / Wigan Athletic

MIDFIELDERS

Marouane Fellaini (Blg) (30) 22.11.87 2013 / Everton

Fred (Bra) (25) 05.03.93 2018 / Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr)

Ander Herrera (Spa) (28) 14.08.89 2014 / Athletic Bilbao (Spa)

Jesse Lingard (25) 15.12.92 2000 / youth

Juan Mata (Spa) (30) 28.04.88 2014 / Chelsea

Nemanja Matic (Ser) (29) 01.08.88 2017 / Chelsea

Scott McTominay (Sco) (21) 08.12.96 2002 / youth

Andreas Pereira (Bra) (22) 01.01.96 2011 / PSV (Hol)

Paul Pogba (Fra) (25) 15.03.93 2016 / Juventus (Ita)

Ashley Young (33) 09.07.85 2011 / Aston Villa

FORWARDS

Romelu Lukaku (Blg) (25) 13.05.93 2017 / Everton

Anthony Martial (Fra) (22) 05.12.95 2015 / Monaco (Fra)

Marcus Rashford (20) 31.10.97 2005 / youth

Alexis Sanchez (Chl) (29) 19.12.88 2018 / Arsenal

MANAGER

Jose Mourinho (Por) (55) 26.01.63 2016 / Chelsea

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures

Aug 10 Leicester (h)

Aug 19 Brighton (a)

Aug 27 Tottenham (h)

Sep 1 Burnley (a)

Sep 15 Watford (a)

Sep 22 Wolves (h)

Sep 29 West Ham (a)

Oct 6 Newcastle (h)

Oct 20 Chelsea (a)

Oct 27 Everton (h)

Nov 3 Bournemouth (a)

Nov 10 Man City (a)

Nov 24 Crystal Palace (h)

Dec 1 Southampton (a)

Dec 4 Arsenal (h)

Dec 8 Fulham (h)

Dec 15 Liverpool (a)

Dec 22 Cardiff (a)

Dec 26 Huddersfield (h)

Dec 29 Bournemouth (h)