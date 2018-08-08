A third place finish last year, can Spurs finally take that next big step?

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

After their season at Wembley, when they finished in the top three of the Premier League for a third consecutive year and qualified for a third consecutive Champions League campaign, Spurs are preparing for life in their new home on the site of the old White Hart Lane. The costs of the new stadium have risen sharply from the original estimates and manager Mauricio Pochettino had a reduced transfer budget this summer.

Annual wage bill – £100m (2016)

Annual income – £210m (2016)

Stadium White Hart Lane (62,062)

Odds – 8/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Paul Smith, Spurs Odyssey, spursodyssey.com

LAST SEASON WAS…

Steady and sound, but less exhilarating than the previous season when we scored so many goals and had so many big wins. The Pochettino project will continue, with the focus on the Premier League and Champions League, but the way we lost in domestic cup competitions was a disappointment.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

The ever reliable and supremely consistent Jan Vertonghen was our player of the season. England’s World Cup captain Harry Kane also deserves a mention for 41 club goals, including 30 in the Premier League. Harry is currently our sixth-highest goalscorer and will climb higher next season.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

Ask most Spurs fans and the answer would be Momo Sissoko, who has been trusted by Pochettino to play in almost as many games as any other squad member. Perhaps controversially, I would highlight our insistence on recycling the ball from the back, and sometimes even moving the ball backwards from attacking positions. That frustrates me more than anything!

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

Nineteen-year-old striker Kazaiah Sterling made a brief sub appearance but has been on the periphery of the team more than most of his peers.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Probably Eric Dier. He can play at the back or in defensive midfield, but he is also capable of the very best of passes such as the one converted in our win at Chelsea by Dele Alli.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19

All Spurs fans are looking forward to life in our new stadium. We must hope we can make it the fortress we enjoyed in our last year at White Hart Lane. The biggest fear is losing Toby Alderweireld to a rival.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Squad

Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Hugo Lloris (Fra) (31) 26.12.86 2012 / Lyon (Fra)

Paulo Gazzaniga (Arg) (26) 02.01.92 2017 / Southampton

Michel Vorm (Hol) (34) 20.10.83 2014 / Swansea City

DEFENDERS

Toby Alderweireld (Blg) (29) 02.03.89 2015 / At Madrid (Spa)

Serge Aurier (IvC) (25) 24.12.92 2017 / PSG (Fra)

Cameron Carter-Vickers (20) 31.12.97 2009 / youth

Ben Davies (Wal) (25) 24.04.93 2014 / Swansea City

Juan Foyth (Arg) (20) 12.01.98 2017 / Estudiantes (Arg)

Danny ROSE (28) 02.07.90 2007 / Leeds United

Davinson Sanchez (Col) (22) 12.06.96 2017 / Ajax (Hol)

Keiran Trippier (27) 19.09.90 2015 / Burnley

Jan Vertonghen (Blg) (31) 24.04.87 2012 / Ajax (Hol)

Kyle Walker-Peters (21) 13.04.97 2013 / youth

MIDFIELDERS

Dele Alli (22) 11.04.96 2015 / MK Dons

Mousa Dembele (Blg) (31) 16.07.87 2012 / Fulham

Eric Dier (24) 15.01.94 2014 / Sporting (Por)

Christian Eriksen (Den) (26) 14.02.92 2013 / Ajax (Hol)

Erik Lamela (Arg) (26) 04.03.92 2013 / Roma (Ita)

Lucas Moura (Bra) (25) 13.08.92 2018 / PSG (Fra)

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou (Fra) (23) 13.02.95 2016 / Marseille (Fra)

Josh Onomah (21) 27.04.97 2015 / youth

Moussa Sissoko (Fra) (28) 16.08.89 2016 / Newcastle United

Victor Wanyama (Ken) (27) 25.06.91 2016 / Southampton

Harry Winks (22) 02.02.96 2014 / youth

FORWARDS

Vincent Janssen (Hol) (24) 15.06.94 2016 / AZ (Hol)

Harry Kane (24) 28.07.93 2004 / youth

Fernando Llorente (Spa) (33) 26.02.85 2017 / Swansea City

Son Heung-min (SKo) (26) 08.07.92 2015 / B Leverkusen (Ger)

MANAGER

Mauricio Pochettino (Arg) (46) 02.03.72 2014 / Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Fixtures

Aug 11 Newcastle (a)

Aug 18 Fulham (h)

Aug 27 Man Utd (a)

Sep 2 Watford (a)

Sep 15 Liverpool (h)

Sep 22 Brighton (a)

Sep 29 Huddersfield (a)

Oct 6 Cardiff (h)

Oct 20 West Ham (a)

Oct 27 Man City (h)

Nov 3 Wolves (a)

Nov 10 Crystal Palace (a)

Nov 24 Chelsea (h)

Dec 1 Arsenal (a)

Dec 5 Southampton (h)

Dec 8 Leicester (a)

Dec 15 Burnley (h)

Dec 22 Everton (a)

Dec 26 Bournemouth (h)

Dec 29 Wolves (h)