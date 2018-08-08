A third place finish last year, can Spurs finally take that next big step?
Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide
After their season at Wembley, when they finished in the top three of the Premier League for a third consecutive year and qualified for a third consecutive Champions League campaign, Spurs are preparing for life in their new home on the site of the old White Hart Lane. The costs of the new stadium have risen sharply from the original estimates and manager Mauricio Pochettino had a reduced transfer budget this summer.
Annual wage bill – £100m (2016)
Annual income – £210m (2016)
Stadium White Hart Lane (62,062)
Odds – 8/1 to win Premier League
FAN’S VIEW
Paul Smith, Spurs Odyssey, spursodyssey.com
LAST SEASON WAS…
Steady and sound, but less exhilarating than the previous season when we scored so many goals and had so many big wins. The Pochettino project will continue, with the focus on the Premier League and Champions League, but the way we lost in domestic cup competitions was a disappointment.
OUR BIGGEST HERO
The ever reliable and supremely consistent Jan Vertonghen was our player of the season. England’s World Cup captain Harry Kane also deserves a mention for 41 club goals, including 30 in the Premier League. Harry is currently our sixth-highest goalscorer and will climb higher next season.
OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN
Ask most Spurs fans and the answer would be Momo Sissoko, who has been trusted by Pochettino to play in almost as many games as any other squad member. Perhaps controversially, I would highlight our insistence on recycling the ball from the back, and sometimes even moving the ball backwards from attacking positions. That frustrates me more than anything!
YOUNGSTER TO WATCH
Nineteen-year-old striker Kazaiah Sterling made a brief sub appearance but has been on the periphery of the team more than most of his peers.
MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER
Probably Eric Dier. He can play at the back or in defensive midfield, but he is also capable of the very best of passes such as the one converted in our win at Chelsea by Dele Alli.
HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19
All Spurs fans are looking forward to life in our new stadium. We must hope we can make it the fortress we enjoyed in our last year at White Hart Lane. The biggest fear is losing Toby Alderweireld to a rival.
Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Squad
Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club
GOALKEEPERS
Hugo Lloris (Fra) (31) 26.12.86 2012 / Lyon (Fra)
Paulo Gazzaniga (Arg) (26) 02.01.92 2017 / Southampton
Michel Vorm (Hol) (34) 20.10.83 2014 / Swansea City
DEFENDERS
Toby Alderweireld (Blg) (29) 02.03.89 2015 / At Madrid (Spa)
Serge Aurier (IvC) (25) 24.12.92 2017 / PSG (Fra)
Cameron Carter-Vickers (20) 31.12.97 2009 / youth
Ben Davies (Wal) (25) 24.04.93 2014 / Swansea City
Juan Foyth (Arg) (20) 12.01.98 2017 / Estudiantes (Arg)
Danny ROSE (28) 02.07.90 2007 / Leeds United
Davinson Sanchez (Col) (22) 12.06.96 2017 / Ajax (Hol)
Keiran Trippier (27) 19.09.90 2015 / Burnley
Jan Vertonghen (Blg) (31) 24.04.87 2012 / Ajax (Hol)
Kyle Walker-Peters (21) 13.04.97 2013 / youth
MIDFIELDERS
Dele Alli (22) 11.04.96 2015 / MK Dons
Mousa Dembele (Blg) (31) 16.07.87 2012 / Fulham
Eric Dier (24) 15.01.94 2014 / Sporting (Por)
Christian Eriksen (Den) (26) 14.02.92 2013 / Ajax (Hol)
Erik Lamela (Arg) (26) 04.03.92 2013 / Roma (Ita)
Lucas Moura (Bra) (25) 13.08.92 2018 / PSG (Fra)
Georges-Kevin N’Koudou (Fra) (23) 13.02.95 2016 / Marseille (Fra)
Josh Onomah (21) 27.04.97 2015 / youth
Moussa Sissoko (Fra) (28) 16.08.89 2016 / Newcastle United
Victor Wanyama (Ken) (27) 25.06.91 2016 / Southampton
Harry Winks (22) 02.02.96 2014 / youth
FORWARDS
Vincent Janssen (Hol) (24) 15.06.94 2016 / AZ (Hol)
Harry Kane (24) 28.07.93 2004 / youth
Fernando Llorente (Spa) (33) 26.02.85 2017 / Swansea City
Son Heung-min (SKo) (26) 08.07.92 2015 / B Leverkusen (Ger)
MANAGER
Mauricio Pochettino (Arg) (46) 02.03.72 2014 / Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Fixtures
Aug 11 Newcastle (a)
Aug 18 Fulham (h)
Aug 27 Man Utd (a)
Sep 2 Watford (a)
Sep 15 Liverpool (h)
Sep 22 Brighton (a)
Sep 29 Huddersfield (a)
Oct 6 Cardiff (h)
Oct 20 West Ham (a)
Oct 27 Man City (h)
Nov 3 Wolves (a)
Nov 10 Crystal Palace (a)
Nov 24 Chelsea (h)
Dec 1 Arsenal (a)
Dec 5 Southampton (h)
Dec 8 Leicester (a)
Dec 15 Burnley (h)
Dec 22 Everton (a)
Dec 26 Bournemouth (h)
Dec 29 Wolves (h)
Manchester City Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide
After a record-breaking year, will Manchester City once…
Manchester United Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide
Heading into the new season, Jose Mourinho is…
Liverpool Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide
Liverpool have made some huge signings recently but…
Jan 1 Cardiff (a)
Jan 12 Man Utd (h)
Jan 19 Fulham (a)
Jan 30 Watford (h)
Feb 2 Newcastle (h)
Feb 9 Leicester (h)
Feb 23 Burnley (a)
Feb 27 Chelsea (a)
Mar 2 Arsenal (h)
Mar 9 Southampton (a)
Mar 16 Crystal Palace (h)
Mar 30 Liverpool (a)
Apr 6 Brighton (h)
Apr 13 Huddersfield (h)
Apr 20 Man City (a)
Apr 27 West Ham (h)
May 4 Bournemouth (a)
May 12 Everton (h)