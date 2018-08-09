They made several signings looking to bolster their squad, but can the Hammers improve on 13th last year?

West Ham Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

West Ham have called on the ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini to turn things around after parting company with David Moyes at the end of last season. The Chilean has agreed a bumper £10m-a-year deal while the club made Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson their record signing at £36m.

Annual wage bill – £95m (2017)

Annual income – £183m (2017)

Stadium London Stadium (57,000)

Odds – 500/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

Gus Sharkey, West Ham Online

LAST SEASON WAS…

Another traumatic season full of many downs and the occasional up. This club is in desperate need of some stability.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

Without doubt Marko Arnautovic – and fair play to David Moyes for playing him as a striker and getting him performing consistently.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

The owners and Karren Brady for once again taking the supporters for granted.

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

Declan Rice, Declan Rice and Declan Rice.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Angelo Ogbonna had a superb season. A stalwart in a defence that couldn’t stop leaking goals.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19

I’d like to see us hitting our potential. We have the second highest number of season-ticket holders in the Premier League. It’s time the owners started to deliver. My fear is that they’ll once again prefer hype over substance.

West Ham Premier League Squad

Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Adrian (Spa) (31) 03.01.87 2013 / Real Betis (Spa)

Lukasz Fabianski (Pol) (33) 18.04.85 2018 / Swansea City

DEFENDERS

Fabian Balbuena (Par) (26) 23.08.91 2018 / Corinthians (Bra)

Sam Byram (24) 16.09.93 2016 / Leeds United

Aaron Cresswell (28) 05.12.89 2014 / Ipswich Town

Issa Diop (Fra) (21) 09.01.97 2018 / Toulouse (Fra)

Ryan Fredericks (25) 10.10.92 2018 / Fulham

Arthur Masuaku (DRC) (24) 07.11.93 2016 / Olympiakos (Gre)

Angelo Ogbonna (Ita) (30) 23.05.88 2015 / Juventus (Ita)

Reece Oxford (19) 16.12.98 2011 / youth

Winston Reid (NZ) (30) 03.07.88 2010 / Midtjylland (Den)

Declan Rice (RoI) (19) 14.01.99 2014 / youth

Pablo Zabaleta (Arg) (33) 16.01.85 2017 / Manchester City

MIDFIELDERS

Michail Antonio (28) 28.03.90 2015 / Nottingham Forest

Josh Cullen (RoI) (22) 07.04.96 2010 / youth

Felipe Anderson (Bra) (25) 15.04.93 2018 / Lazio (Ita)

Edimilson Fernandes (Swi) (22) 15.04.96 2016 / Sion (Swi)

Sead Haksabanovic (Mne) (19) 04.05.99 2017 / Halmstads (Swe)

Nathan Holland (20) 19.06.98 2017 / Everton

Cheikhou Kouyate (Sen) (28) 21.12.89 2014 / Anderlecht (Blg)

Manuel Lanzini (Arg) (25) 15.02.93 2016 / Al Jazira (UAE)

Mark Noble (31) 08.05.87 2000 / youth

Pedro Obiang (Spa) (26) 27.03.92 2015 / Sampdoria (Ita)

Domingos Quina (Por) (18) 18.11.99 2016 / Chelsea

Robert Snodgrass (Sco) (30) 07.09.87 2017 / Hull City

Jack Wilshere (26) 01.01.92 2018 / Arsenal

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukr) (28) 23.10.89 2018 / Borussia Dortmund

FORWARDS

Marko Arnautovic (Aut) (29) 19.04.89 2017 / Stoke City

Andy Carroll (29) 06.01.89 2013 / Liverpool

Javier Hernandez (Mex) (30) 01.06.88 2017 / Bayer Leverkusen

Jordan Hugill (26) 04.06.92 2018 / Preston

Toni Martinez (Spa) (21) 30.06.97 2016 / Valencia (Spa)

MANAGER

Manuel Pellegrini (Chl) (64) 16.09.53 2018 / Hebei CF (Chn)

West Ham Premier League Fixtures

Aug 12 Liverpool (a)

Aug 18 Bournemouth (h)

Aug 25 Arsenal (a)

Sep 1 Wolves (h)

Sep 16 Everton (a)

Sep 23 Chelsea (h)

Sep 29 Man Utd (h)

Oct 6 Brighton (a)

Oct 20 Tottenham (h)

Oct 27 Leicester (a)

Nov 3 Burnley (h)

Nov 10 Huddersfield (a)

Nov 24 Man City (h)

Dec 1 Newcastle (a)

Dec 4 Cardiff (h)

Dec 8 Crystal Palace (h)

Dec 15 Fulham (a)

Dec 22 Watford (h)

Dec 26 Southampton (a)

Dec 29 Burnley (a)