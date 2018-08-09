They made several signings looking to bolster their squad, but can the Hammers improve on 13th last year?
West Ham Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide
West Ham have called on the ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini to turn things around after parting company with David Moyes at the end of last season. The Chilean has agreed a bumper £10m-a-year deal while the club made Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson their record signing at £36m.
Annual wage bill – £95m (2017)
Annual income – £183m (2017)
Stadium London Stadium (57,000)
Odds – 500/1 to win Premier League
FAN’S VIEW
Gus Sharkey, West Ham Online
LAST SEASON WAS…
Another traumatic season full of many downs and the occasional up. This club is in desperate need of some stability.
OUR BIGGEST HERO
Without doubt Marko Arnautovic – and fair play to David Moyes for playing him as a striker and getting him performing consistently.
OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN
The owners and Karren Brady for once again taking the supporters for granted.
YOUNGSTER TO WATCH
Declan Rice, Declan Rice and Declan Rice.
MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER
Angelo Ogbonna had a superb season. A stalwart in a defence that couldn’t stop leaking goals.
HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19
I’d like to see us hitting our potential. We have the second highest number of season-ticket holders in the Premier League. It’s time the owners started to deliver. My fear is that they’ll once again prefer hype over substance.
West Ham Premier League Squad
Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club
GOALKEEPERS
Adrian (Spa) (31) 03.01.87 2013 / Real Betis (Spa)
Lukasz Fabianski (Pol) (33) 18.04.85 2018 / Swansea City
DEFENDERS
Fabian Balbuena (Par) (26) 23.08.91 2018 / Corinthians (Bra)
Sam Byram (24) 16.09.93 2016 / Leeds United
Aaron Cresswell (28) 05.12.89 2014 / Ipswich Town
Issa Diop (Fra) (21) 09.01.97 2018 / Toulouse (Fra)
Ryan Fredericks (25) 10.10.92 2018 / Fulham
Arthur Masuaku (DRC) (24) 07.11.93 2016 / Olympiakos (Gre)
Angelo Ogbonna (Ita) (30) 23.05.88 2015 / Juventus (Ita)
Reece Oxford (19) 16.12.98 2011 / youth
Winston Reid (NZ) (30) 03.07.88 2010 / Midtjylland (Den)
Declan Rice (RoI) (19) 14.01.99 2014 / youth
Pablo Zabaleta (Arg) (33) 16.01.85 2017 / Manchester City
MIDFIELDERS
Michail Antonio (28) 28.03.90 2015 / Nottingham Forest
Josh Cullen (RoI) (22) 07.04.96 2010 / youth
Felipe Anderson (Bra) (25) 15.04.93 2018 / Lazio (Ita)
Edimilson Fernandes (Swi) (22) 15.04.96 2016 / Sion (Swi)
Sead Haksabanovic (Mne) (19) 04.05.99 2017 / Halmstads (Swe)
Nathan Holland (20) 19.06.98 2017 / Everton
Cheikhou Kouyate (Sen) (28) 21.12.89 2014 / Anderlecht (Blg)
Manuel Lanzini (Arg) (25) 15.02.93 2016 / Al Jazira (UAE)
Mark Noble (31) 08.05.87 2000 / youth
Pedro Obiang (Spa) (26) 27.03.92 2015 / Sampdoria (Ita)
Domingos Quina (Por) (18) 18.11.99 2016 / Chelsea
Robert Snodgrass (Sco) (30) 07.09.87 2017 / Hull City
Jack Wilshere (26) 01.01.92 2018 / Arsenal
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukr) (28) 23.10.89 2018 / Borussia Dortmund
FORWARDS
Marko Arnautovic (Aut) (29) 19.04.89 2017 / Stoke City
Andy Carroll (29) 06.01.89 2013 / Liverpool
Javier Hernandez (Mex) (30) 01.06.88 2017 / Bayer Leverkusen
Jordan Hugill (26) 04.06.92 2018 / Preston
Toni Martinez (Spa) (21) 30.06.97 2016 / Valencia (Spa)
MANAGER
Manuel Pellegrini (Chl) (64) 16.09.53 2018 / Hebei CF (Chn)
West Ham Premier League Fixtures
Aug 12 Liverpool (a)
Aug 18 Bournemouth (h)
Aug 25 Arsenal (a)
Sep 1 Wolves (h)
Sep 16 Everton (a)
Sep 23 Chelsea (h)
Sep 29 Man Utd (h)
Oct 6 Brighton (a)
Oct 20 Tottenham (h)
Oct 27 Leicester (a)
Nov 3 Burnley (h)
Nov 10 Huddersfield (a)
Nov 24 Man City (h)
Dec 1 Newcastle (a)
Dec 4 Cardiff (h)
Dec 8 Crystal Palace (h)
Dec 15 Fulham (a)
Dec 22 Watford (h)
Dec 26 Southampton (a)
Dec 29 Burnley (a)
Jan 1 Brighton (h)
Jan 12 Arsenal (h)
Jan 19 Bournemouth (a)
Jan 29 Wolves (a)
Feb 2 Liverpool (h)
Feb 9 Crystal Palace (a)
Feb 23 Fulham (h)
Feb 27 Man City (a)
Mar 2 Newcastle (h)
Mar 9 Cardiff (a)
Mar 16 Huddersfield (h)
Mar 30 Everton (h)
Apr 6 Chelsea (a)
Apr 13 Man Utd (a)
Apr 20 Leicester (h)
Apr 27 Tottenham (a)
May 4 Southampton (h)
May 12 Watford (a)