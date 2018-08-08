After a record-breaking year, will Manchester City once again romp away with the title?
Manchester City Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide
How do you top that? Last season, City broke a whole string of records, recording the highest-ever points tally and scoring the most goals in a season, as well as completing the longest winning sequence in top-flight history. The priority this summer was to add more firepower and attacking options, with Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez signed for £60m.
Annual wage bill – £364m (2017)
Annual income – £473m (2017)
Stadium Etihad (55,097)
Odds – 8/13 to win Premier League
FAN’S VIEW
Ric Turner, Blue Moon, bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk
LAST SEASON WAS…
Truly remarkable, even by Pep Guardiola’s high standards. To break so many records was an incredible achievement by the team, and to do it playing such an attractive, expansive style of football made it all the more rewarding for City fans.
OUR BIGGEST HERO
So many players had exceptional seasons that it’s difficult to pick out one. If I had to choose I’d go for Kevin De Bruyne. He is the complete footballer, and I’m not sure there’s a better midfielder in Europe at present.
OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN
Yaya Toure has been one of the most influential players in our recent history, but it was clear early on in the campaign that this was a season too far for him. Obviously that wasn’t his fault, although his subsequent comments since being released by the club threaten to taint his legacy.
YOUNGSTER TO WATCH
Phil Foden is a prodigious talent and a player that Guardiola rates highly. As a local lad, and a City fan to boot, it would be great to see him get more first-team opportunities next season.
MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER
Fernandinho is the heartbeat of the team and often gets overlooked in favour of his more illustrious colleagues, but he is arguably our most important player.
HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19
My hopes are that we can retain the Premier League title, which no one has done for a decade, and to progress further in the Champions League. My fear, if you can call it that, is that complacency sets in and we don’t push on, similar to what happened after our last two title wins.
Manchester City Premier League Squad
Name Age/d.o.b. Signed/prev club
GOALKEEPERS
Claudio Bravo (Chl) (35) 13.04.83 2016 / Barcelona (Spa)
Ederson (Bra) (24) 17.08.93 2017 / Benfica (Por)
Joe Hart (31) 19.04.87 2006 / Shrewsbury Town
DEFENDERS
Tosin Adarabioyo (20) 24.09.97 2003 / youth
Danilo (Bra) (27) 15.07.91 2017 / Real Madrid (Spa)
Jason Denayer (Blg) (23) 28.06.95 2013 / JMG Academy (Blg)
Vincent Kompany (Blg) (32) 10.04.86 2008 / Hamburg (Ger)
Aymeric Laporte (Fra) (24) 27.05.94 2018 / Athletic Bilbao (Spa)
Eliaquim Mangala (Fra) (27) 13.02.91 2014 / Porto (Por)
Benjamin Mendy (Fra) (24) 17.07.94 2017 / Monaco (Fra)
Nicolas Otamendi (Arg) (30) 12.02.88 2015 / Valencia (Spa)
John Stones (24) 28.05.94 2016 / Everton
Kyle Walker (28) 28.05.90 2017 / Tottenham Hotspur
MIDFIELDERS
Kevin De Bruyne (Blg) (27) 28.06.91 2015 / Wolfsburg (Ger)
Fabian Delph (28) 21.11.89 2015 / Aston Villa
Brahim Diaz (Spa) (18) 03.08.99 2013 / youth
Fernandinho (Bra) (33) 04.05.85 2013 / Shakhtah Donetsk (Ukr)
Phil Foden (18) 28.05.00 2009 / youth
Aleix Garcia (Spa) (21) 28.06.97 2015 / Villarreal (Spa)
lkay Gundogan (Ger) (27) 24.10.90 2016 / Borussia Dortmund (Ger)
Riyad Mahrez (Alg) (27) 21.02.91 2018 / Leicester City
Bernardo Silva (Por) (23) 10.08.94 2017 / Monaco (Fra)
David Silva (Spa) (32) 08.01.86 2010 / Valencia (Spa)
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukr) (21) 15.12.96 2016 / Ufa (Rus)
FORWARDS
Sergio Aguero (Arg) (30) 02.06.88 2011 / Atletico Madrid (Spa)
Gabriel Jesus (Bra) (21) 03.04.97 2017 / Palmeiras (Bra)
Lukas Nmecha (19) 14.12.98 2007 / youth
Patrick Roberts (21) 05.02.97 2015 / Fulham
Leroy Sane (Ger) (22) 11.01.96 2016 / Schalke (Ger)
Raheem Sterling (23) 08.12.94 2015 / Liverpool
MANAGER
Pep Guardiola (Spa) (47) 18.01.71 2016 / Bayern Munich (Ger)
Manchester City Premier League Fixtures
Aug 12 Arsenal (a)
Aug 19 Huddersfield (h)
Aug 25 Wolves (a)
Sep 1 Newcastle (h)
Sep 15 Fulham (h)
Sep 22 Cardiff (a)
Sep 29 Brighton (h)
Oct 6 Liverpool (a)
Oct 20 Burnley (h)
Oct 27 Tottenham (a)
Nov 3 Southampton (h)
Nov 10 Man Utd (h)
Nov 24 West Ham (a)
Dec 1 Bournemouth (h)
Dec 4 Watford (a)
Dec 8 Chelsea (a)
Dec 15 Everton (h)
Dec 22 Crystal Palace (h)
Dec 26 Leicester (a)
Dec 29 Southampton (a)
Jan 1 Liverpool (h)
Jan 12 Wolves (h)
Jan 19 Huddersfield (a)
Jan 30 Newcastle (a)
Feb 2 Arsenal (h)
Feb 9 Chelsea (h)
Feb 23 Everton (a)
Feb 27 West Ham (h)
Mar 2 Bournemouth (a)
Mar 9 Watford (h)
Mar 16 Man Utd (a)
Mar 30 Fulham (a)
Apr 6 Cardiff (h)
Apr 13 Crystal Palace (a)
Apr 20 Tottenham (h)
Apr 27 Burnley (a)
May 4 Leicester (h)
May 12 Brighton (a)