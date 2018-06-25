Bernardo Silva – Manchester City and Portugal

While Cavaleiro signed up with Deportivo La Coruna in Spain, his fellow 20-year-old has joined the Portuguese colony at Monaco.

For a player with so much ability to open up defences, Bernardo made just one fleeting substitute appearance for Benfica last season and, having outgrown a diet of second division football with the club’s B team, he jumped at the chance of a 12-month stint in Monte Carlo, where he has enjoyed far more playing time under coach Leonardo Jardim.

At his best as a central playmaker but mainly deployed on the right flank by his fellow countryman Jardim, the Portugal under-21 starlet is a skilful dribbler who was dubbed “Messizinho” by Benfica youth coach Fernando Chalana. The left-footer might not be the quickest, but his low centre of gravity and trickery keeps him one step ahead of his opponents.

“Bernardo was seven when he came to the Benfica football school, and from that day on he has had to learn to compensate for his smallish build,” says Helena Costa, who was his first coach at Benfica and – for a few weeks this summer – made history by taking charge of French second division outfit Clermont.