Leroy Sane – Manchester City and Germany

In a Sentence

An attacking midfield virtuoso who has taken German football by storm this year and was so electrifying that Nationalmanschaft coach Joachim Low handed him his first full cap in November’s friendly against France.

What They Say

Schalke coach Andre Breitenreiter: “Even when he’s not having a good day, and not especially on the radar, he has the ability to decide a game at any time. A remarkable young player.”

Pep Guardiola: “He’s a great talent. Congratulations, Germany.”

Joachim Low: “His performances this year have been very impressive. I like the way he goes about his business. He’s very clever at moving into space, he’s incredibly quick, has the vision to create and scores a lot of goals himself. I see huge potential in him.”

The Story so Far

The son of Regina Weber, an ex-German rhythmic gymnastic champion, and former Senegalese international striker Souleyman Sane, he was born and raised in the Ruhr region of western Germany, playing in the schoolboy and junior ranks of Wattenscheid, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke.

He made his first-team debut for the latter towards the end of the 2013-14 season and within a year was hitting the high notes in the Champions League, curling in a superb goal in a 4-3 loss to Real Madrid last spring. Has a French passport – courtesy of his father growing up in Paris – but has always represented Germany, featuring for the under-19s, under-21s and now the seniors.