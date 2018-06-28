The 2014 champions will be looking to repeat that success in Russia, and they have the squad to do it.

Germany World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Germany have been eliminated from the 2018 World Cup.

Germany vs South Korea (27th June) Match Report

Germany Starting XI: 1 Manuel Neuer, 3 Jonas Hector (20 Julian Brandt 78), 5 Mats Hummels, 6 Sami Khedira (23 Mario Gomez 58), 8 Toni Kroos, 9 Timo Werner, 10 Mesut Ozil, 11 Marco Reus, 14 Leon Goretzka (13 Thomas Muller 63), 15 Niklas Sule, 18 Joshua Kimmich

South Korea Starting XI: 23 Cho Hyun-woo, 2 Lee Yong, 5 Yun Young-sun, 7 Son Heung-min, 13 Koo Ja-cheol (11 Hwang Hee-chan 56; 22 Go Jo-han 79), 14 Hong Chul, 15 Jung Woo-young, 17 Lee Jae-sung, 18 Moon Seon-min (8 Ju Se-Jong 69), 19 Kim Young-gwon, 20 Jang Hyun-soo

Kazan

South Korea 2 Germany 0

Scorers:

South Korea: Kim Young-gwon 90+2, Son 90+6

Germany 0

Match overview

Defending champions Germany crashed out of the knockout stage for the first time in the modern era. Needing to beat already-eliminated South Korea, Joachim Low’s side conceded two stoppage-time goals in humiliating fashion to leave them bottom of the group.

Korea’s deep defence and aggressive organisation restricted Germany’s movement and opportunities in the first half but after the break and on the brink of elimination, Germany pushed forward for what seemed like the inevitable goal. Keeper Cho saved brilliantly from Leon Goretzka’s header, Timo Werner’s volley missed the target, substitute Mario Gomez headed wide and Mats Hummels, unmarked six yards out, headed over.

In stoppage time Korea hit on the break through Kim Young-gwon’s VAR- confirmed goal. Germany’s humiliation was complete when, in the 96th minute and in comical circumstances, with Manuel Neuer pushed up in attack, Son scored a second to spark jubilant Korean celebrations.

Matter of fact

It was the first time since 1938 that Germany failed to progress from the group stages.

Talking point

Germany coach Joachim Low again made changes to his starting team, dropping Thomas Muller, giving Leon Goretzka a first start and surprisingly bringing Sami Khedira back in. The changes had little effect and probably contributed to Germany’s lethargy and lack of cohesion.

Stats

South Korea/Germany

Possession (%): 30/70

Goal attempts: 11/26

Attempts on target: 5/11

Corners: 3/9

Fouls: 16/7

Pass accuracy (%): 74/88

Distance covered (km): 118/115

Germany vs Sweden (23rd June) Match Report

Germany Starting XI: 1 Manuel Neuer, 3 Jonas Hector (20 Julian Brandt 87), 7 Julian Draxler (23 Mario Gomez 46), 8 Toni Kroos, 9 Timo Werner, 1 Marco Reus, 12 Thomas Muller, 16 Antonio Rudiger, 17 Jerome Boateng, 18 Joshua Kimmich, 19 Sebastian Rudy (21 Ilkay Gundogan 31)

Panama Starting XI: 1 Robin Olsen, 2 Mikael Lustig, 3 Victor Lindelof, 4 Andreas Granqvist, 6 Ludwig Augustinsson, 7 Sebastian Larsson, 8 Albin Ekdal, 9 Marcus Berg (22 Isaac Thelin 90), 10 Emil Forsberg, 17 Viktor Claesson (21 Jimmy Durmaz 74), 20 Ola Toivonen (11 John Guidetti 78)

Sochi

Germany 2 Sweden 1

Scorers:

Germany: Reus 48, Kroos 90+5

Sweden: Toivonen 32

Match overview

Toni Kroos kept Germany’s World Cup campaign alive in dramatic style with a blistering free-kick that won the game in the final seconds of stoppage time.

Germany boss Joachim Low made changes to his starting line-up, dropping Mesut Ozil and bringing in Marco Reus, and he shook things up at half-time, bringing on an extra striker after Sweden had taken the lead through Ola Toivonen and could have gone further ahead with a series of counter-attacks. Reus equalised early in the second half but Germany missed a host of chances to grab the winner and saw Jerome Boateng sent off. Sweden looked to have clung on for a point when Julian Brandt was fouled on the left hand flank with seconds remaining. Kroos, who had given the ball away for Sweden’s goal, stepped up to dispatch an unstoppable last-gasp shot into the far corner.

Talking point

Sweden had strong claims for a penalty in the first half when Jerome Boateng pushed Marcus Berg as the Swedish striker on goal, but there was no VAT intervention. Boateng should have gone for the foul on Berg, but he eventually departed following a second yellow.

Stats

Germany/Sweden

Possession (%): 71/29

Goal attempts: 16/8

Attempts on target: 4/1

Corners: 8/3

Fouls: 12/13

Pass accuracy (%): 91/77

Distance covered (km): 111/110

Germany vs Mexico (17th June) Match Report

The Germans are favourites, but have not had the perfect build up to the tournament.

Germany Starting XI: 1 Manuel Neuer, 18 Joshua Kimmich, 17 Jerome Boateng, 2 Marvin Plattenhardt (9 Mario Gomez 79), 5 Mats Hummels, 6 Sami Khedira (11 Marco Reus 60), 8 Toni Kroos, 7 Julian Draxler, 10 Mesut Ozil, 13 Thomas Muller, 9 Timo Werner (20 Julian Brandt 86)

Mexico Starting XI: 13 Guillermo Ochoa, 2 Hugo Ayala, 3 Carlos Salcedo, 15 Hector Moreno, 16 Hector Herrera, 7 Miguel Layun, 18 Andres Guardado (4 Rafael Marquez 74), 23 Jesus Gallardo, 11 Carlos Vela (21 Edson Alvarez 58), 14 Javier Hernandez, 22 Hirving Lozano (9 Raul Jimenez 66)

Moscow Luzniki

Germany 0 Mexico 1

Scorer:

Germany: none

Mexico: Lozano 35

Match overview

Defending champions Germany lost their opening game for the first time since 1982 after they were stunned by Mexico, who pulled off their greatest World Cup performance.

Germany struggled to cope with Mexico’s pressing and speedy counter-attacks but for the opening half-hour Mexico were unable to supply the killer final ball. But they took a deserved lead when Hirving Lozano’s brilliant strike completed a devastating move as the Mexicans ripped apart the world champions on the counter-attack.

Germany were more composed in the second half and enjoyed more possession as they pressed forward. But Timo Werner and substitute Mario Gomez both missed excellent opportunities to equalise.

Matter of fact

By playing in this fifth World Cup, Rafael Marquez equalled the record of Antonio Carbajal (Mexico) and Lothar Matthaus (Germany). He alsobecame the first player to captain his country at five different World Cups.

Talking point

Joshua Kimmich’s forays forward on Germany’s right flank left gaps for Mexico to exploit and Germany’s outnumbered central midfield of Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira were unable to cope with the counter-attacks. It was a thoroughly uncharacteristic performance from Germany, who lacked their usual composure and gave the ball away far too often.

Stats

Germany/Mexico

Possession: 60/40

Goal attempts: 25/12

Attempts on target: 9/6

Corners: 8/1

Fouls: 10/15

Pass accuracy: 86/82

Distance covered: 110/106

Germany World Cup Guide

Compiling the best-ever World Cup qualifying campaign by a European team, Germany were absolutely ruthless, winning all 10 of their games and ending up with a gargantuan goal-difference of +39. Coach Joachim Low would have been especially pleased with the way his team shared the goals out, with no fewer than 21 players on the scoresheet.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Sep 2016

Keeper Manuel Neuer makes his bow as captain, while Thomas Muller ends a 10-month international goal drought in a 3-0 win over Norway.

Oct 2016

A 2-0 win in Hanover against Northern Ireland makes it three wins out of three, courtesy of goals from Julian Draxler and Sami Khedira.

Sep 2017

Mats Hummels’ header secures a 2-1 victory in the Czech Republic but, furious at the behaviour of Nazi sympathisers in the stands in Prague, the German players refuse to celebrate with their fans at the final whistle.

Oct 2017

Qualification is sealed as Northern Ireland are beaten 3-1 in Belfast.

Germany World Cup Group

Germany make up Group F alongside Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea.

Germany World Cup Friendlies

On the 23rd of March Germany drew 1-1- with Spain after a Thomas Muller strike. Four days later they then lost 1-0 to Brazil. On the 2nd of June they lost 2-1 to Austria, but six days later they beat Saudi Arabia by the same scoreline.

23rd March – Spain (drew 1-1)

27th March – Brazil (lost 1-0)

2nd June – Austria (lost 2-1)

8th June – Saudi Arabia (won 2-1)

Germany World Cup Fixtures

Germany kick off Group F action against Mexico on the 17th of June. Six days later they play Sweden, and then finally South Korea on the 27th.

17th June- Mexico (lost 1-0)

23rd June – Sweden (won 2-1)

27th June – South Korea (lost 2-0)

The Coach

Joachim Low, age 57 (03.02.60)

Appointed July 2006 and under contract until 2020, he is currently Europe’s longest-serving national coach. “Jogi” has done a remarkable job as Bundestrainer, steering his side to the world title in 2014 and countless near-misses in other tournaments. He has also revolutionised the German style of play, abandoning the strong arm and the safety first for dynamism and creativity.

The Players

Stars

With his 20/20 vision, exceptional distribution and icy composure, midfield ace Toni Kroos is the man who sets the strategic tone. Whether it be on or off the pitch, centre-back Mats Hummels stands for immaculate leadership.

Stalwarts

Following a spell in the international doldrums, Thomas Muller bounced back with a vengeance in the qualifiers, scoring five goals and making seven others. Joshua Kimmich was Germany’s only ever-present on the road to Russia, notably catching the eye with his nine assists.

Missing

Manuel Neuer sat out the bulk of the campaign with a broken foot. Beset by groin and cruciate ligament injuries, attacker Marco Reus did not play in a single qualifier.

Debuts

Already spoilt for choice in the midfield department, Germany have discovered yet another ace schemer in Leon Goretzka. Striker Timo Werner made an immediate impact on the side, netting three goals in just two starts in qualifying.

Germany World Cup Squad

Final 23-man squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St-Germain)

DEFENDERS: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

MIDFIELDERS: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris St-Germain), Leon Goretska (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich)

FORWARDS: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Probable Starting XI

Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng (if fit), Mats Hummels, Jonas Hector, Toni Kroos, Sami Khedira, Mesut Ozil, Thomas Muller, Marco Reus, Timo Werner.

Germany World Cup Injuries

Emre Can may not feature all that much considering the amount of midfield talent Germany has, but he could play in the less games if he recovers from his back injury suffered when playing for Liverpool.

Manuel Neuer has been plagued with foot injuries this season, meaning Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has taken the number one keeping role. Sven Ulreich has been covering in the Bayern Munich goal.

Marco Reus is currently working his way back from a serious knee injury, and has often been beset by groin and ligament problems. He missed the 2014 World Cup with an ankle injury.

Jerome Boateng also has an injury in his hamstring that could keep him to of the tournament.

The Unanswered Questions

Who could pay the price for a lack of game time at club level?

Low has to be concerned that a number of his squad are either bench fodder or struggling with injuries, not least keeper Kevin Trapp and midfielder Julian Draxler at PSG, Dortmund wide-man Andre Schurrle and Juventus’ Benedikt Howedes.

Does Low have a full-back problem?

There is no real alternative to Joshua Kimmich at right-back and there is cause for concern on the other flank too. The usual incumbent, Jonas Hector – who has had regular ankle problems – has his limitations. RB Leipzig’s Marcel Halstenberg made his debut against England at Wembley.

False nine or target man?

Low has options. Either Mario Gomez as a traditional centre-forward, or Timo Werner as the crafty freewheeler. Nor is a strike-duo out of the question.