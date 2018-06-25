Take a look at all the friendlies taking place as warm-up matches for the 2018 World Cup

World Cup Friendlies – Russia 2018

We have put together a list of all the friendlies taking place in 2018, all of which are being used as warm-up matches for the World Cup later this year.

Most of the teams participating in the tournament are playing a few warm-up games to make sure they are sharp in Russia. This list will only include friendlies for countries participating in the tournament, so teams like Italy and Netherlands will not be included unless they are playing a qualified team.

England will warm up against the Netherlands (23rd March), Italy (27th March), Nigeria (2nd June), and Costa Rica (7th June).

14th January

Indonesia 1 vs Iceland 4

27th January

South Korea 1 vs Moldova 0

30th January

South Korea 2 vs Jamaica 2

1st February

Mexico 1 vs Bosnia 0

3rd February

South Korea 1 vs Latvia 0

26th February

Saudi Arabia 3 vs Moldova 0

28th February

Iraq 4 va Saudi Arabia 1

17th March

Iran 4 vs Sierra Leone 0

22nd March

Denmark 1 vs Panama 0

23rd March

24th March

Peru 2 vs Croatia 0

Mexico 3 vs Iceland 0

Northern Ireland 2 vs South Korea 1

Sweden 1 vs Chile 2

26th March

Portugal 0 vs Netherlands 3 27th March

28th March

Iceland 1 vs Peru 3

Mexico 0 vs Croatia 1

18th April

Trinidad and Tobago 0 vs Panama 1

9th May

Saudi Arabia 2 vs Algeria 0

15th May

Saudi Arabia 2 vs Greece 0

18th May

Iran 1 vs Uzbekistan 0

26th May

Kuwait 1 vs Egypt 1

28th May

29th May

Argentina 4 vs Haiti 0

Panama 0 vs Northern Ireland 0

Peru 2 vs Scotland 0

30th May

Japan 0 vs Ghana 2

Austria 1 vs Russia 0

31st May

Luxembourg 0 vs Senegal 0

Morocco 0 vs Ukraine 0

1st June South Korea 1 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 3

Czech Republic 4 vs Australia 0

Tunisia 2 vs Turkey 2

France 3 vs Italy 1

Egypt 0 vs Colombia 0 2nd June Austria 2 vs Germany 1

England 2 vs Nigeria 1

Sweden 0 vs Denmark 0

Belgium 0 vs Portugal 0

Iceland 2 vs Norway 3

3rd June

4th June

Serbia 0 vs Chile 1

Morocco 2 vs Slovakia 1

5th June

Russia 1 vs Turkey 1 6th June Czech Republic 1 vs Nigeria 0

Norway 1 vs Panama 0

Belgium 3 vs Egypt 0

7th June

8th June

Uruguay 3 vs Uzbekistan 0

Croatia 2 vs Senegal 1

Iran 1 vs Lithuania 0

Switzerland 2 vs Japan 0

Germany 2 vs Saudi Arabia 1

Poland 2 vs Chile 2

9th June

Hungary 1 vs Australia 2

Estonia 1 vs Morocco 3

Sweden 0 vs Peru 0

Israel vs Argentina Cancelled

Denmark 2 vs Mexico 0

France 1 vs USA 1

Spain 1 vs Tunisia 0

10th June

Austria 0 vs Brazil 3

11th June

12th June