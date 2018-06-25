Take a look at all the friendlies taking place as warm-up matches for the 2018 World Cup
World Cup Friendlies – Russia 2018
We have put together a list of all the friendlies taking place in 2018, all of which are being used as warm-up matches for the World Cup later this year.
Most of the teams participating in the tournament are playing a few warm-up games to make sure they are sharp in Russia. This list will only include friendlies for countries participating in the tournament, so teams like Italy and Netherlands will not be included unless they are playing a qualified team.
England will warm up against the Netherlands (23rd March), Italy (27th March), Nigeria (2nd June), and Costa Rica (7th June).
World Cup Friendlies
14th January
- Indonesia 1 vs Iceland 4
27th January
- South Korea 1 vs Moldova 0
30th January
- South Korea 2 vs Jamaica 2
1st February
- Mexico 1 vs Bosnia 0
3rd February
- South Korea 1 vs Latvia 0
26th February
- Saudi Arabia 3 vs Moldova 0
28th February
- Iraq 4 va Saudi Arabia 1
17th March
- Iran 4 vs Sierra Leone 0
22nd March
- Denmark 1 vs Panama 0
23rd March
- Japan 1 vs Mali 1
- Russia 0 vs Brazil 3
- Senegal 1 vs Uzbekistan 1
- Norway 4 vs Australia 1
- Greece 0 vs Switzerland 1
- Tunisia 1 vs Iran 0
- Saudi Arabia 1 vs Ukraine 1
- Serbia 1 vs Morocco 2
- Argentina 2 vs Italy 0
- Germany 1 vs Spain 1
- Netherlands 0 vs England 1
- Poland 0 vs Nigeria 1
- Portugal 2 vs Egypt 1
- Scotland 0 vs Costa Rica 1
-
France 2 vs Colombia 3
24th March
26th March
-
Portugal 0 vs Netherlands 3
27th March
- Japan 1 vs Ukraine 2
-
-
Iran 2 vs Algeria 1
-
Switzerland 6 vs Panama 0
-
Denmark 0 vs Chile 0
-
Egypt 0 vs Greece 1
-
Senegal 0 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 0
-
Romania 1 vs Sweden 0
-
Belgium 4 vs Saudi Arabia 0
-
-
Poland 3 vs South Korea 2
-
-
England 1 vs Italy 1
-
Morocco 2 vs Uzbekistan 0
-
Tunisia 1 vs Costa Rica 0
-
-
28th March
18th April
- Trinidad and Tobago 0 vs Panama 1
9th May
- Saudi Arabia 2 vs Algeria 0
15th May
- Saudi Arabia 2 vs Greece 0
18th May
-
Iran 1 vs Uzbekistan 0
26th May
-
Kuwait 1 vs Egypt 1
28th May
-
Iran 1 vs Turkey 2
-
South Korea 2 vs Honduras 0
-
Mexico 0 vs Wales 0
-
France 2 vs Republic of Ireland 0
-
Italy 2 vs Saudi Arabia 1
-
Nigeria 1 vs DR Congo 1
-
29th May
30th May
31st May
1st June
- South Korea 1 vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 3
- Czech Republic 4 vs Australia 0
- Tunisia 2 vs Turkey 2
-
France 3 vs Italy 1
- Egypt 0 vs Colombia 0
2nd June
3rd June
- Mexico 1 vs Scotland 0
- Brazil 2 vs Croatia 0
- Costa Rica 3 vs Northern Ireland 0
- Saudi Arabia 0 vs Peru 3
- Spain 1 vs Switzerland 1
4th June
-
Russia 1 vs Turkey 1
6th June
7th June
- England 2 vs Costa Rica 0
- South Korea 0 vs Bolivia 0
- Portugal 3 vs Algeria 0
- Iceland 2 vs Ghana 2
8th June
- Uruguay 3 vs Uzbekistan 0
- Croatia 2 vs Senegal 1
- Iran 1 vs Lithuania 0
- Switzerland 2 vs Japan 0
- Germany 2 vs Saudi Arabia 1
- Poland 2 vs Chile 2
9th June
- Hungary 1 vs Australia 2
- Estonia 1 vs Morocco 3
- Sweden 0 vs Peru 0
- Israel vs Argentina Cancelled
- Denmark 2 vs Mexico 0
- France 1 vs USA 1
- Spain 1 vs Tunisia 0
10th June
- Austria 0 vs Brazil 3
11th June
-
Belgium 4 vs Costa Rica 1
-
South Korea 0 vs Senegal 2
12th June
