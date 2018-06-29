England move into the round of 16 and after losing to Belgium, face Colombia in the next round.

England World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

England vs Colombia – Round of 16 (3rd July), Moscow Spartak

England vs Belgium (28th June) Match Report

England Starting XI: 1 Jordan Pickford, 3 Danny Rose, 4 Eric Dier, 5 John Stones (6 Harry Maguire 46), 11 Jamie Vardy, 15 Gary Cahill, 16 Phil Jones, 17 Fabian Delph, 19 Marcus Rashford, 21 Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22 Trent Alexander-Arnold (14 Danny Welbeck 79)

Belgium Starting XI: 1 Thibaut Courtois, 3 Thomas Vermaelen (4 Vincent Kompany 74), 8 Marouane Fellaini, 16 Thorgan Hazard, 17 Youri Tielemans, 18 Adnan Januzaj (14 Dries Mertens 86), 19 Mousa Dembele, 20 Dedryck Boyata, 21 Michy Batshuayi, 22 Nacer Chadli, 23 Leander Dendoncker

Kaliningrad

England 0 Belgium 1

Scorers

Belgium: Januzaj 51

Match overview

A brilliant goal from Adnan Januzaj sealed victory for Belgium, who claimed top place in the group but were also handed a potentially trickier route to the knockout stage’s later rounds.

With both teams already qualified for the last 16, reserve players got their opportunity to shine; Belgium made nine changes to England’s eight.

It was a more intense contest than some had predicted but chances were few and far between. Belgium’s players looked the more comfortable and Januzaj claimed the game’s only goal when he tricked his way inside left-back Danny Rose and fired past Jordan Pickford.

England’s best chance fell to Marcus Rashford, whose shot was tipped wide by Thibaut Courtois.

Matter of fact

This was England’s first defeat for 12 months under Southgate.

Talking point

Did they or didn’t they? Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had admitted “the priority was not to win” but his bench celebrated with Gusto when Januzaj scored.

Stats

England/Belgium

Possession (%): 48/52

Goal attempts: 13/15

Attempts on target: 7/4

Corners: 7/2

Fouls: 11/14

Pass accuracy (%): 86/88

Distance covered (km): 109/106

England vs Panama (24th June) Match Report

England Starting XI: 1 Jordan Pickford, 2 Kyle Walker, 5 John Stones, 6 Harry Maguire, 7 Jesse Lingard (17 Fabian Delph 63), 8 Jordan Henderson, 9 Harry Kane (11 Jamie Vardy 63), 10 Raheem Sterling, 12 Kieran Trippier (3 Danny Rose 70), 18 Ashley Young, 21 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Panama Starting XI: 1 Jaime Penedo, 2 Michael Murillo, 4 Fidel Escobar, 5 Ramon Torres, 6 Gabriel Gomez (23 Felipe Baloy 69), 7 Blas Perez, 8 Edgar Barcenas (16 Abdiel Arroyo 69), 11 Armando Cooper, 15 Erick Davis, 20 Anibal Godoy (19 Ricardo Avila 62), 21 Jose Rodriguez

Nizny Novgorod

England 6 Panama 1

Scorers

England: Stones 9, 40 Kane 22pen 45+1pen, 62, Lingard 36

Panama: Baloy 73

Match overview

England enjoyed their biggest ever World Cup win after thrashing Panama 6-1 to qualify for the knockout stage and send the Central Americans out of the competition.

The emphatic victory was achieved in spite of Panama’s strong-arm tactics, with four of England’s goals coming from set-pieces. Jesse Lingard scored the pick of the goals, a curled shot form outside the area, while Harry Kane claimed a hat-trick.

Veteran Felipe Baloy’s consolation goal was wildly celebrated by Panama’s fans.

Matter of fact

Harry Kane became the third Englishman, after Geoff Hurst (1966) and Gary Lineker (1986), to score a World Cup hat-trick.

Talking point

Panama came under fire for their strong-arm tactics, which included raising elbows to the opposition and multiple grappling at corners.

Stats

England/Panama

Possession (%): 58/42

Goal attempts: 12/8

Attempts on target: 3/5

Corners: 3/2

Fouls: 14/13

Pass accuracy (%): 93/89

Distance covered (km): 99/89

England vs Tunisia (18th June) Match Report

The three lions face Tunisia in their first game amidst huge pressure after a good tournament build up. Match preview here.

England Starting XI: 1 Jordan Pickford, 2 Kyle Walker, 5 John Stones, 6 Harry Maguire, 7 Jesse Lingard (4 Eric Dier 90+3), 8 Jordan Henderson, 9 Harry Kane, 10 Raheem Sterling (19 Marcus Rashford 68), 12 Kieran Trippier, 18 Ashley Young, 20 Dele Alli (21 Ruben Loftus-Cheek 80)

Tunisia Starting XI: 22 Mouez Hassen (1 Farouk Ben Mustapha 16),2 Syam Ben Youssef, 4 Yassine Meriah, 8 Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, 9 Anice Badri, 10 Wahbi Khazri (19 Saber Khalifa 85), 11 Dylan Bronn, 12 Ali Maaloul, 13 Ferjani Sassi, 17 Ellyes Skhiri, 23 Naim Sliti (Mohamed Ben Amor 74)

Volgograd

Tunisia 1 England 2

Scorers:

Tunisia: Sassi 35pen

England: Kane 11, 90+1

Match overview

An injury-time header from Harry Kane gave England an opening-game victory that had looked to be slipping away from them after Tunisia had dug deep to defend a point.

England made a confident, energetic start, taking an early lead through Kane with another header from a corner. But poor finishing and uncertain defending allowed Tunisia back into the contest via a debatable penalty.

There was less intensity in the second half, which suited Tunisia in their search for a point. But England were patient enough to keep plugging away and late substitutions helped to engineer the corner from which Kane snatched the winner.

Talking point

Tunisia’s penalty award following Kyle Walker’s foul was cleared by VAR, but holding fouls on Harry Kane, when the centre-forward was dragged to the ground at two subsequent corners, were ignored by the officials. But Kane was left alone in second-half stoppage time to head the winning goal.

Stats

Tunisia/England

Possession (%): 40/60

Goal attempts: 6/17

Attempts on target: 3/7

Corners: 2/7

Fouls: 14/8

Pass accuracy (%): 80/90

Distance covered (km): 103/105

England World Cup Guide

England qualified comfortably for the 2018 World Cup without setting the world alight. They were unbeaten in 10 games but scored only 18 goals and often struggled to break down defensive-minded teams. Gareth Southgate stepped up from an under-21 role following Sam Allardyce’s surprise exit. There were disappointing crowds at Wembley – but England still had the highest average attendance of any European qualifier.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Sep 2016

Sam Allardyce quits as manager after 67 days and one game in charge – the 1-0 victory over Slovakia – following a newspaper “sting”.

Jun 2017

An injury-time equaliser from Harry Kane earns a 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park.

Sep 2017

After struggling to break down a Malta side that put 10 men behind the ball, England score three times in the last five minutes. Three days later, they recover from conceding an early goal to beat Slovakia 2-1.

Oct 2017

A 1-0 win over Slovenia at Wembley confirms qualification in front of a disappointing crowd at Wembley.

England World Cup Group

England are the final team in Group G. The other three sides are Eden Hazard and Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.

England World Cup Friendlies

England’s first 2018 warm-up match was against the Netherlands on the 23rd of March, and then Italy followed four days later. Two more friendlies followed on the 2nd and 7th of June against Nigeria, and Costa Rica. They won three and drew one.

23rd March – Netherlands (won 1-0)

27th March – Italy (drew 1-1)

2nd June – Nigeria (won 2-1)

7th June – Costa Rica (won 2-0)

England World Cup Fixtures

England open their campaign against Tunisia on the 18th of June. Panama follow six days later, and then the potentially massive clash against Belgium is on the 28th.

18th June – Tunisia (won 2-1)

24th June – Panama

28th June – Belgium

The Coach

Gareth Southgate, age 47 (03.09.70)

Caretaker from September 2016, he was handed a four-year deal that November. Previously the under-21s’ manager, he played in the 1998 World Cup finals, where England lost in the round of 16, and missed a crucial penalty in England’s Euro 96 semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany.

The Players

Stars

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane rescued the side on a number of occasions with crucial goals and was appointed captain in October 2017.

Stalwarts

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli makes clever runs from midfield. Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson was Southgate’s preferred choice to anchor the midfield, with Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier. Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is a vibrant attacking right-back. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was deployed as a wide attacker or from the bench.

Missing

All-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from international football in August 2017. Liverpool pair Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge missed much of the qualifying campaign through injury.

Debuts

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks made his debut in the final qualifier against Lithuania. Centre-backs Harry Maguire and Michael Keane, and right-back Kieran Trippier also featured during qualifying.

England World Cup Squad

Final World Cup Squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

DEFENDERS: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United).

MIDFIELDERS: Dele Alli, Eric Dier (both Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

FORWARDS: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

England World Cup Injuries

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out with a knee injury picked up against Roma during the Champions League.

The Unanswered Questions

Who will score the goals if Harry Kane is injured?

Kane was top scorer in the qualifiers, while Jamie Vardy has struggled to repeat his Leicester form of two years ago, and all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney is no longer available.

Will Southgate opt for a back three?

The manager has encouraged all England teams, from under-17s upwards, to play 4-2-3-1 but has recently experimented with a 3-4-3.