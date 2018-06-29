World Cup Fixtures – Russia 2018

Take a look at the full list of matches that will make up the 2018 World Cup in Russia

With the World Cup kicking off on the 14th of June, we have put together a full list of all the games, and what time they will be played.

England start their World Cup campaign on the 18th of June against Tunisia, before playing Panama on the 24th and then a potentially crucial matchup against Belgium on the 28th.

World Cup Fixtures

14 June

15 June

16 June

17 June

18 June

Belgium: Start their tournament on the 18th of June (Getty Images)

19 June

20 June

21 June

22 June

23 June

24 June

Brazil: Start their tournament on the 17th of June against Switzerland (Getty Images)

25 June

26 June

27 June

28 June

Round of 16 Fixtures Right Now

1 June 30th  C1 France vs D2 Argentina – Kazan (15.00) BBC

2 June 30th A1 Uruguay vs B2 Portugal – Sochi (19.00) ITV

3 July 1st B1 Spain vs A2 Russia – Luzhniki Stadium (15.00) BBC

4 July 1st D1 Croatia vs C2 Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod (19.00) ITV

5 July 2nd E1 Brazil vs F2 Mexico – Samara (15.00) ITV

6 July 2nd G1 Belgium vs H2 Japan – Rostov-on-Don (19.00) BBC

7 July 3rd F1 Sweden vs E2 Switzerland – Saint Petersburg (15.00) BBC

8 July 3rd H1 Colombia vs G2 England – Moscow Spartak (19.00) ITV

Quarter Finals

QF1 July 6th Winner of Number 1 (France) vs Winner of Number 2 (Portugal) – Nizhny Novgorod (15.00)

QF2 July 6th Winner of Number 5 (Brazil) vs Winner of Number 6 (Belgium) – Kazan (19.00)

QF3 July 7th Winner of Number 7 (Switzerland) vs Winner of Number 8 (England) – Samara (15.00)

QF4 July 7th Winner of Number 3 (Spain) vs Winner of Number 4 (Croatia) – Sochi (19.00)

Semi Finals 

July 10th Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 

July 11th Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4

Third Place Playoff 

14th July – Saint Petersburg (15.00)

Final

15th July – Moscow Luzhniki (16.00)

