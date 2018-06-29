Take a look at the full list of matches that will make up the 2018 World Cup in Russia

World Cup Fixtures – Russia 2018

With the World Cup kicking off on the 14th of June, we have put together a full list of all the games, and what time they will be played.

England start their World Cup campaign on the 18th of June against Tunisia, before playing Panama on the 24th and then a potentially crucial matchup against Belgium on the 28th.

World Cup Fixtures

14 June

Russia 5 vs. Saudi Arabia 0

15 June

Egypt 0 vs. Uruguay 1

Morocco 0 vs. Iran 1

Portugal 3 vs. Spain 3

16 June

France 2 vs. Australia 1

Argentina 1 vs. Iceland 1

Peru 0 vs. Denmark 1

Croatia 2 vs. Nigeria 0

17 June

Costa Rica 0 vs. Serbia 1

Germany 0 vs. Mexico 1

Brazil 1 vs. Switzerland 1

18 June

Sweden 1 vs. South Korea 0

Belgium 3 vs. Panama 0

Tunisia 1 vs. England 2

19 June

Colombia 1 vs. Japan 2

Poland 1 vs. Senegal 2

Russia 3 vs. Egypt 1

20 June

Portugal 1 vs. Morocco 0

Uruguay 1 vs. Saudi Arabia 0

Iran 0 vs. Spain 1

21 June

Denmark 1 vs. Australia 1

France 1 vs. Peru 0

Argentina 0 vs. Croatia 3

22 June

Brazil 2 vs. Costa Rica 0

Nigeria 2 vs. Iceland 0

Serbia 1 vs. Switzerland 2

23 June

Belgium 5 vs. Tunisia 2

South Korea 1 vs. Mexico 2

Germany 2 vs. Sweden 1

24 June

England 6 vs. Panama 1

Japan 2 vs. Senegal 2

Poland 0 vs. Colombia 3

25 June

Uruguay 3 vs. Russia 0

Saudi Arabia 2 vs. Egypt 1

Spain 2 vs. Morocco 2

Iran 1 vs. Portugal 1

26 June

Denmark 0 vs. France 0

Australia 0 vs. Peru 2

Iceland 1 vs. Croatia 2

Argentina 2 vs. Nigeria 1

27 June

28 June

Senegal 0 vs. Colombia 1

Japan 0 vs. Poland 1

England 0 vs. Belgium 1

Panama 1 vs. Tunisia 2

Round of 16 Fixtures Right Now

1 June 30th C1 France vs D2 Argentina – Kazan (15.00) BBC

2 June 30th A1 Uruguay vs B2 Portugal – Sochi (19.00) ITV

3 July 1st B1 Spain vs A2 Russia – Luzhniki Stadium (15.00) BBC

4 July 1st D1 Croatia vs C2 Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod (19.00) ITV

5 July 2nd E1 Brazil vs F2 Mexico – Samara (15.00) ITV

6 July 2nd G1 Belgium vs H2 Japan – Rostov-on-Don (19.00) BBC

7 July 3rd F1 Sweden vs E2 Switzerland – Saint Petersburg (15.00) BBC

8 July 3rd H1 Colombia vs G2 England – Moscow Spartak (19.00) ITV

Quarter Finals

QF1 July 6th Winner of Number 1 (France) vs Winner of Number 2 (Portugal) – Nizhny Novgorod (15.00)

QF2 July 6th Winner of Number 5 (Brazil) vs Winner of Number 6 (Belgium) – Kazan (19.00)

QF3 July 7th Winner of Number 7 (Switzerland) vs Winner of Number 8 (England) – Samara (15.00)

QF4 July 7th Winner of Number 3 (Spain) vs Winner of Number 4 (Croatia) – Sochi (19.00)

Semi Finals

July 10th Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2

July 11th Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4

Third Place Playoff

14th July – Saint Petersburg (15.00)

Final

15th July – Moscow Luzhniki (16.00)