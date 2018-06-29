Take a look at some of the key World Cup dates you need to know about.
World Cup Dates – Russia 2018
The 2018 World Cup starts officially starts on the 14th of June with the opening ceremony occurring just before the first match which will include the hosts Russia, up against Saudi Arabia.
The match will be televised by ITV at 16.00 – for the full TV Schedule of the tournament go to our World Cup TV Schedule page.
The group stages of the tournament will last from the 14th of June until the 28th, with the knockout stages due to start two days later on the 30th of June.
England Group Games
England kick off their World Cup campaign on the 18th of June against Tunisia, followed by Panama on the 24th and finally a potentially crucial match against Belgium is on the 28th.
Key Group Game Dates
- Portugal 3 vs Spain 3
- Brazil 1 vs Switzerland 1
- Argentina 0 vs Croatia 3
- Germany 2 vs Sweden 1
- Poland 0 vs Colombia 3
- Denmark 0 vs France 0
- England 0 vs Belgium 1
Knockout Stages
Round of 16 Fixtures
1 June 30th C1 France vs D2 Argentina – Kazan (15.00)
2 June 30th A1 Uruguay vs B2 Portugal – Sochi (19.00)
3 July 1st B1 Spain vs A2 Russia – Luzhniki Stadium (15.00)
4 July 1st D1 Croatia vs C2 Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod (19.00)
5 July 2nd E1 Brazil vs F2 Mexico – Samara (15.00)
6 July 2nd G1 Belgium vs H2 Japan – Rostov-on-Don (19.00)
7 July 3rd F1 Sweden vs E2 Switzerland – Saint Petersburg (15.00)
8 July 3rd H1 Colombia vs G2 England – Moscow Spartak (19.00)
Quarter Finals
QF1 July 6th Winner of Number 1 (France) vs Winner of Number 2 (Portugal) – Nizhny Novgorod (15.00)
QF2 July 6th Winner of Number 5 (Brazil) vs Winner of Number 6 (Belgium) – Kazan (19.00)
QF3 July 7th Winner of Number 7 (Switzerland) vs Winner of Number 8 (England) – Samara (15.00)
QF4 July 7th Winner of Number 3 (Spain) vs Winner of Number 4 (Croatia) – Sochi (19.00)
The Round of 16 games take place from the 30th of June, up until the 3rd of July, with two games taking place on each day.
The quarter-finals are on the 6th and 7th of July, with the semi-finals following on the 10th and 11th.
The third-place playoff will take place on the 14th of June, and finally the World Cup Final will be on the 15th of June.
Who do you think will be playing in the final match of the tournament?
