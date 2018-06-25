Take a look at the 32 teams that qualified for the 2018 World Cup, and how they did it.

World Cup Qualified Teams – Russia 2018

Qualification for the 2018 World Cup was several tournaments organised by six football confederations to decide 31 of the 32 places available for the World Cup. Russia, as hosts, did not need to qualify.

The remaining 210 members of FIFA were all eligible to qualify, and for the first time in World Cup history, every single national team registered for the preliminary competition. However, Zimbabwe and Indonesia were later disqualified.

This post will go through the qualification process in each of the football federations, starting with the AFC.

AFC (Asian Football Confederation)

Round One

12 teams ranked 35-46 play home and away legs, the six winners go into Round Two.

Round Two

40 teams (34 highest ranked with six Round One winners) are divided into eight groups of five teams.

Eight group winners and the four best group runners up go through to Round Three.

Round Three

Twelve teams are put into two groups of six. The top two teams of each group qualify for the World Cup – Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia.

Round Four

Two third-placed teams (Australia and Syria) play each other to advance to inter-confederation playoff with CONCACAF fourth placed team.

Round Five

Australia win 3-2 on aggregate, going through to play Honduras. They win 3-1 in the second leg to book their place in the tournament.

CAF – Confederation of African Football

Round One

26 teams ranked 28-53 played home and away legs, 13 winners go into Round Two.

Round Two

40 teams (27 highest ranked, with 13 Round One winners) play home and away legs – 20 winners go into Round Three

Round Three

20 teams divided into five groups of four, with group winners qualifying for the World Cup – Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Egypt.

CONCACAF – Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football

Round One

14 teams ranked 22-35 play home and away fixtures – seven winners go into Round Two

Round Two

20 teams (ranked 9-21 and seven Round One winners) play home and away fixtures – ten winners go into Round Three.

Round Three

12 teams (ranked 7-8, and ten Round Two winners) play home and away – six winners go into Round Four.

Round Four

12 teams (ranked 1-6 and six winners from Round Three) are put into three groups of four – top two teams from each go into Round Five.

Round Five