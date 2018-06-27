Argentina scraped through qualification, on the back of sheer brilliance from Lionel Messi.

Argentina World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Argentina vs France – Round of 16 30th June

Argentina vs Nigeria – 26th June Match Report

Argentina Starting XI: 12 Franco Armani, 2 Gabriel Mercado, 3 Nicolas Tagliafico (19 Sergio Aguero 80), 7 Ever Banega, 9 Gonzalo Higuain, 10 Lionel Messi, 11 Angel Di Maria (13 Max Meza 72), 14 Javier Mascherano, 15 Enzo Perez (22 Cristian Pavon 61), 16 Marcos Rojo, 17 Nicolas Otamendi

Nigeria Starting XI: 23 Francis Uzoho, 2 Brian Idowu, 4 Wilfred Ndidi, 5 William Troost-Ekong, 6 Leon Balogun, 7 Ahmed Musa (13 Simeon Nwankwo 90+2), 8 Ohenekaro Etebo, 10 Jon Obi Mikel, 11 Victor Moses, 14 Kalechi Iheanacho (9 Odion Ighalo 46), 22 Kenneth Omeruo (18 Alex Iwobi 90)

St Petersburg

Argentina 2 Nigeria 1

Scorers

Argentina: Messi 14, Rojo 86

Nigeria: Moses 51pen

Match overview

Macos Rojo was the unexpected hero who kept Argentina in the tournament with a brilliant late volley to beat Nigeria and claim second place in the group behind Croatia. It was a devastating blow for Nigeria, who had been more than a match for Argentina.

A refocused Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead with an outstanding first-half goal but defensive mistakes allowed Nigeria back in the game through a Victor Moses penalty.

As the clock ticked down to an Argentinian exit, Gonzalo Higuain put an easy chance over the bar, while Odion Ighalo had two opportunities to put Nigeria beyond reach before Rojo’s sensational strike.

Matter of fact

Lionel Messi became the first player to score a World Cup goal as a teenager, in his twenties and in his thirties.

Talking point

Marcos Rojo scored the winner but minutes earlier he had escaped punishment when a VAR ruling cleared him of handling the ball while defending a cross to Odion Ighalo.

Stats

Nigeria/Argentina

Possession (%): 35/65

Goal attempts: 9/8

Attempts on target: 5/3

Corners: 3/5

Fouls: 20/15

Pass accuracy (%): 72/83

Distance covered (km): 98/101

Argentina vs Croatia (21st June) Match Report

Argentina Starting XI: 23 Willy Caballero, 2 Gabriel Mercado, 3 Nicolas Tagliafico, 8 Marcos Acuna, 10 Lionel Messi, 13 Maximiliano Meza, 14 Javier Mascherano, 15 Enzo Perez (21 Paulo Dybala 68), 17 Nicolas Otamendi, 18 Eduardo Salvio (22 Cristian Pavon 56), 19 Sergio Aguero (9 Gonzalo Higuain 55)

Croatia Starting XI: 23 Danijel Subasic, 2 Sime Vrsaljko, 3 Ivan Strinic, 4 Ivan Perisic (8 Mateo Kovacic 82), 6 Dejan Lovren, 7 Ivan Rakitic, 10 Luka Modric, 11 Marcelo Brozovic, 17 Mario Mandzukic (Vedran Corluka 90+3), 18 Ante Rebic (9 Andrej Kramaric 57), 21 Domagoj Vida

Niznhy Novgorod

Argentina 0 Croatia 3

Scorers

Argentina: none

Croatia: Rebic 53, Modric 80, Rakitic 90+1

Match overview

Croatia swept aside a miserable Argentina to qualify for the second round and leave the South Americans with a mountain to climb after a disastrous error from goalkeeper Willy Caballero changed the course of the game.

It was a wretched, disjointed performance from Argentina, whose starting line-up had been shaken up by coach Jorge Sampaoli’s tactical and personnel changes. His team were uncertain at the switch to a back three and went to pieces after Caballero’s calamitous mistake.

Sergio Aguero was controversially replaced as Sampaoli threw on extra attackers in Gonzalo Higuain, Cristian Pavon and Paulo Dybala in a desperate search for an equaliser. With Lionel Messi increasingly unable to influence the game, Croatia exploited the huge gaps left in midfield to further extend their lead and leave Argentina in danger of crashing out of the tournament.

Matter of fact

The result was Argentina’s worse result in a World Cup group game since 1958.

Talking point

It was a terrible mistake by Willy Caballero that gifted Ante Rebic the chance to score the opening goal but the Croatia forward was lucky to still be on the pitch after he stamped on Gabriel Mercado in the first half of a tetchy game. His yellow card was confirmed by VAR but he could easily have been sent off.

Stats

Argentina/Croatia

Possession (%): 58/42

Goal attempts: 10/15

Attempts on target: 3/6

Corners: 5/2

Fouls: 15/23

Pass accuracy (%): 79/74

Distance covered (km): 101/104

Argentina vs Iceland (16th June) Match Report

Lionel Messi will once again have the weight of a nation on his shoulders during this World Cup. How far can he take them? Match preview here.

Argentina Starting XI: 23 Willy Caballero, 3 Nicolas Tagliafico, 5 Lucas Biglia (7 Ever Banega 54), 13 Maximiliano Meza (9 Gonzalo Higuain 84), 14 Javier Mascherano, 10 Lionel Messi, 11 Angel Di Maria (22 Cristian Pavon 75), 16 Marcos Rojo, 17 Nicolas Otamendi, 18 Eduardo Salvio, 19 Sergio Aguero

Iceland Starting XI: 1 Hannes Halldorsson, 2 Birkir Saevarsson, 6 Ragnar Sigurdsson, 7 Johann Gudmundsson (19 Rurik Gislason 64), 8 Birkir Bjarnason, 10 Gylfi Sigurdsson, 11 Alfred Finnbogason (9 Bjorn Sigurdarson 89), 17 Aaron Gunnarsson (23 Ari Skulason 76), 14 Karl Arnason, 18 Hordor Magnusson, 20 Emil Hallfredsson

Moscow Spartak

Argentina 1 Iceland 1

Scorers:

Argentina: Aguero 19

Iceland: Finnbogason 23

Match overview

Argentina’s opening game ended in frustration after being held by a disciplined Iceland side playing their first ever World Cup match. Lionel Messi was denied the winner by Iceland keeper Hannes Halldorsson, who saved a second-half penalty and was the anchor of an Iceland defence that resisted a wave of Argentina attacks.

Man of the match

Iceland’s keeper Hannes Halldorsson saved a Lionel Messi penalty and kept his team in the game when saving from from Cristian Pavon late in the game.

Matter of fact

Argentina’s goal was Sergio Aguero’s first World Cup goal.

Talking point

The clash of styles was highlighted by the pass accuracyy stats. Argentina completed 92 per cent of their passes, compared to only 67 per cent for Iceland. Argentina also enjoyed the vast majority of possession (72 per cent) but Lionel Messi frequently found himself crowded out by two or three Iceland defenders.

Stats

Argentina/Iceland

Possession (%): 72/28

Goal attempts: 26/9

Attempts on target: 9/5

Corners: 10/2

Fouls: 10/15

Pass accuracy (%): 92/67

Distance covered (km): 101/105

Argentina World Cup Guide

Shockingly, Argentina only just qualified for the 2018 World Cup. From the opening 2-0 defeat at home to Ecuador, to the 3-1 away win against the same opponents in their final game, it was drama all the way in a fraught qualifying campaign as Argentina flirted dangerously with missing out on a first World Cup since 1970. Three coaches were used, and just 19 goals scored in 18 rounds.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Oct 2015

With Lionel Messi absent through injury, Argentina’s lack of attacking guile is cruelly exposed as they lose 2-0 at home to Ecuador.

Jun 2016

After a Copa Centenario Final loss to Chile, Messi announces his retirement from international football. Thankfully for the national team, he quickly has a rethink and says he’ll carry on playing.

Mar 2017

Messi is accused of abusing a linesman during the 1-0 win over Chile and banned for four games. He misses the defeat in Bolivia, but then FIFA relent and he is free to play again.

Oct 2017

In a must-win game away to Ecuador, Argentina go a goal down after 41 seconds but Messi rescues them with a magnificent hat-trick.

Argentina World Cup Group

In Group D, Argentina are joined by Iceland, Nigeria, and a tough Croatia side with Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic at the helm.

Argentina World Cup Friendlies

It has been a mixed bag for Argentina coming up to the tournament. First they beat Italy 2-0 but got smashed by Spain 6-1. A 4-0 victory against Haiti followed, and their final game against Israel was cancelled after threats of violence.

23rd March – Italy (won 2-0)

27th March – Spain (lost 6-1)

29th May – Haiti (won 4-0)

9th June – Israel (cancelled after threats of violence)

Argentina World Cup Fixtures

Argentina will play their first group game on the 16th of June against Iceland. On the 21st they will play their toughest group game, against the Croatians, and end their group stage on the 26th against Nigeria.

16th June – Iceland (1-1)

21st June – Croatia

26th June – Nigeria

The Coach

Jorge Sampaoli, age 57 (13.03.60)

The team’s third coach of the qualifying campaign – following on from Gerardo Martino and Edgardo Bauza – he took charge for the final four games. His intense, high press, attacking game was a great success with Chile, and briefly Sevilla, but does he have the players to make it work with Argentina?

The Players

Stars

In the eight games he missed, Argentina accumulated just seven points. In the 10 in which he played, they managed 21. Seldom has a team been so dependent on one player as Argentina are on Lionel Messi.

Stalwarts

Angel Di Maria was one of only two players to start in all 18 South American rounds. Used in a variety of different positions, he had an uneven campaign, but free to float in the last round he combined well with Messi. Although not always convincing, Nicolas Otamendi will hope to take his improved club form with Manchester City into the national team.

Missing

Centre-back Martin Demichelis retired during the campaign and defensive resources were further depleted by the knee injury to Ramiro Funes Mori. Dario Benedetto is set to miss out after suffering knee ligament damage in November.

Debuts

Although both have plenty of potential, neither Paulo Dybala nor Mauro Icardi has yet made an impression playing for the national side.

Argentina World Cup Squad

Final World Cup Squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres).

DEFENDERS: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

MIDFIELDERS: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di María, Giovani Lo Celso (both Paris St-Germain), Enzo Perez (River Plate), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala (both Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

Probable Starting XI

Willy Caballero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Gabriel Mercado, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Biglia, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero.

Argentina World Cup Injuries

Fernando Gago (knee)

Sergio Romero (knee)

Manuel Lanzini will miss the World Cup after tearing his ACL in training (knee)

The Unanswered Questions

Do they have the players to defend in the way Jorge Sampaoli wants?

There appears to be a lack of defensive pace to push up and play a high line. Without good attacking full-backs, Sampaoli has been using wingers instead – but the problems with such a plan were clear in the recent 4-2 loss to Nigeria.

How can they reduce their dependence on Lionel Messi?

Argentina cannot simply give the ball to their number 10 and pray for him to do something special. Sampaoli must build a side that gives Messi a structure to work in, and which gives the coach options if their star man is injured or off form.

Who is the centre-forward?

During qualification, Sampaoli rejected Gonzalo Higuain, went with Mauro Icardi, then dropped him in favour of Dario Benedetto. Interestingly, Sergio Aguero only started two games alongside Messi – and they won both.