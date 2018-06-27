We take a look at which young stars could be the difference makers at this years World Cup.

World Cup Players To Watch

The big players at this years tournament will take the headlines, but like every World Cup there will be young stars who will differentiate themselves too. Some on this list have shown they can play at club level, like Asensio and Jesus. However, can they reveal themselves to the world in footballs biggest tournament? Can they become global stars?

In this piece we have picked a whole host of young players who could be difference makers at the tournament.

Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors – 22 years old) – Argentina

Considering the plethora of attacking talent Argentina has, Pavon will likely come off the bench, but his creativity could help break down teams if they are struggling to score. A right-footed winger who plays on the left for his club, Pavon could have an impact in Russia.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City – 21 years old) – Brazil

Already a star for Manchester City, Jesus has helped solve Brazil’s centre forward problem. Truly a scary talent at such a young age, expect him to score and announce himself on the global stage.

Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham – 21 years old) – Colombia

Sanchez went straight into the Tottenham side since his move from Ajax. He is yet to show his best form for Colombia but at only 21, he has plenty of time to do so.

Ante Rebic (Fiorentina – 24 years old) – Croatia

Likely to come off the bench, Rebic could bring some pace, dynamism and desire to the Croatian side if stars like Ivan Peresic and Mario Mandzukic struggle.

Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo – 23 years old) – Denmark

A skillful and speedy winger, Sisto could be the man to finally give some support to Christian Eriksen.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United – 20 years old) – England

He may have dropped down Manchester united’s pecking order, but Rashford will bring pace and no sense of fear to the English attack. It is not known whether he will start or come off the bench yet.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain – 19 years old) – France

This man needs know introduction. Already a star at club level, he is yet to show what he can do on the world stage.

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig – 22 years old), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich – 22 years old) – Germany

Timo Werner is quick, mobile, and a strong World Cup could see him move from Leipzig to another bigger European club. Will probably be playing the Miroslav Klose role in this years tournament.

Niklas Sule is a man mountain and with the injury to Jerome Boating he may be playing a larger role in the tournament than first expected. A defensive star in the making.

