The French squad is stacked with quality players, so they are expected to get a long way in Russia.

France World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

France vs Argentina Round of 16 (30th June)

France vs Denmark – 26th June Match Report

France Starting XI: 16 Steve Mandanda, 3 Presnel Kimpembe, 4 Raphael Varane, 7 Antoine Griezmann (18 Nabil Fekir 69), 8 Thomas Lemar, 9 Olivier Giroud, 11 Ousmane Dembele (10 Kylian Mbappe 78), 13 N’Golo Kante, 15 Steven N’Zonzi, 19 Djibril Sidibe, 21 Lucas Hernandez (22 Benjamin Mendy 50)

Denmark Starting XI: 1 Kaspar Schmeichel, 4 Simon Kjaer, 6 Andreas Christensen, 8 Thomas Delaney (18 Lukas Lerager 90+2), 10 Christian Eriksen, 11 Martin Braithwaite, 13 Mathias Jorgensen, 14 Henrik Dalsgaard, 17 Jen Stryger Larsen, 21 Andreas Cornelius (12 Kasper Dolberg 75), 23 Pione Sisto (15 Viktor Fischer 60)

Moscow Luzniki

Denmark 0 France 0

Match overview

France and Denmark played out the first goalless draw of the tournament in a hugely frustrating encounter. Boos and whistles rang around Moscow’s Luzniki stadium as fans experessed indignation at both teams’ laissez-faire attittude. But the stalement suited both teams: France finished as group winners, with the Danes as runners-up.

There were few goalmouth moments as both teams cancelled each other. France, with a virtual B team, struggled to break down Denmark’s defensive wall. When Antoine Griezmann did find a way to goal, bursting through on the counter-attack, Mathias Jorgensen fouled him for the game’s only yellow card.

Talking point

France coach Didier Deschamps made multiple changes to his starting line-up but the attacking innovations – notably Thomas Lemar and Ousmane Dembele – made little use of their opportunity.

Denmark’s defensive set-up included centre-back Andreas Christensen deployed in central midfield in a bid for the point needed to reach the knockout stage.

Stats

Denmark/France

Possession (%): 48/62

Goal attempts: 5/11

Attempts on target: 2/6

Corners: 4/2

Fouls: 10/10

Pass accuracy (%): 70/86

Distance covered (km): 106/104

France vs Peru (21st June) Match Report

France Starting XI: 1 Hugo Lloris, 2 Benjamin Pavard, 4 Raphael Varane, 5 Samuel Umtiti, 6 Paul Pogba (15 Steven Nzonzi 89), 7 Antoine Griezmann (18 Nabil Fekir 80), 9 Olivier Giroud, 10 Kylian Mbappe (11 Ousmane Dembele 75). 13 N’Golo Kante, 14 Blaise Matuidi, 21 Lucas Hernandez

Peru Starting XI: 1 Pedro Gallese, 2 Alberto Rodriguez (4 Anderson Santamaria 46), 6 Miguel Trauco, 8 Christian Cueva (11 Raul Ruidiaz 82), 9 Paolo Guerrero, 15 Christian Ramos, 17 Luis Advincula, 18 Andre Carrillo, 19 Yoshimar Yotun (10 Jefferson Farfan 46) , 20 Edison Flores, 23 Pedro Aquino

Yekaterinburg

France 1 Peru 0

Scorers

France: Mbappe 36

Peru: none

Match overview

France did just enough to knock Peru out of the tournament and reach the knockout stage themselves. They were far from convincing for much of the game while Peru, backed by noisy fans who packed the stadium in Yekaterinburg, deserved more for their positive approach.

Peru’s best chance of the first half fell to the unmarked Paolo Guerrero, who had started in place of Jefferson Farfan, but he shot straight at Hugo Lloris. Within a minute, Kylian Mpabbe had scored his World Cup goal, latching on to an effort from Olivier Giroud, who been brought in by France coach Didier Dechamps to bring a more of focal point to the French attack, with the ineffective Antoine Griezmann dropping deeper.

Farfan’s introduction at half-time added to Peru’s attacking options and for much of the remainder of the game they pushed a subdued France back into their own half. But the South Americns lacked a cutting edge to keep themselves in the tournament.

Matter of fact

Kylian Mbappe, aged 19 years and six months, became France’s youngest tournament scorer after recording his first World Cup goal.

Talking point

VAR was used to correct a case of mistaken identity when Peru’s Edison Flores was initially shown a yellow card before referee Mohammed Mohammed changed his decision and booked Pedro Aquino instead.

Stats

France/Peru

Possession (%): 44/56

Goal attempts: 12/10

Attempts on target: 6/6

Corners: 5/3

Fouls: 11/15

Pass accuracy (%): 77/81

Distance covered (km): 103/102

France vs Australia (June 16th) Match Report

A much anticipated France side kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia. Match preview here.

France Starting XI: 1 Hugo Lloris, 2 Benjamin Pavard, 4 Raphael Varane, 5 Samuel Umtiti, 6 Paul Pogba, 7 Antoine Griezmann (9 Olivier Giroud 70), 10 Kylian Mbappe, 11 Ousmane Dembele (9 Nabil Fekir 70), 12 Corentin Tolisso (14 Blaise Matuidi 78), 13 N’Golo Kante, 21 Lucas Hernandez

Australia Starting XI: 1 Mat Ryan, 5 Mark Milligan, 7 Mathew Leckie, 10 Robbie Kruse (17 Daniel Arzani 83), 11 Andrew Nabbout (9 Tomi Juric 64), 13 Aaron Mooy, 15 Mile Jedinak, 16 Aziz Behich, 19 Josh Risdon, 20 Trent Sainsbury, 23 Tom Rogic (22 Jackson Irvine 72)

Kazan

France 2 Australia 1

Scorers:

France: Griezmann 58pen, Behich 82og

Australia: Jedinak 62pen

Match overview

France, despite their attacking talents, gave a lackustre performance in their opening game. They lacked energy and did just enough to edge past an Australia side who withstood an early flurry of French attacks to settle well in the game. France claimed their victory with the help of video technology: their opening goal was the first to be awarded by the VAR, their second needed goalline technology to confirm the ball had crossed the line.

Matter of fact

Mile Jedinak became the first Australia to captain his country at two World Cups – and to score from the penalty spot at two World Cups.

Talking point

France’s opening goal was the first to be awarded in the World Cup following consultation with the video referee (VAR). It was a contentious decision, with Australia claiming that Josh Risdon made contact with the ball before he fouled Antoine Griezmann. But referee Andres Cunha, alerted by the VAR, consulted with the pitchside monitor and awarded the penalty.

Stats

France/Australia

Possession (%): 51/49

Goal attempts: 12/4

Attempts on target: 4/2

Corners: 5/1

Fouls: 16/19

Pass accuracy (%): 87/85

Distance covered (km): 103/111

France World Cup Guide

France qualified for the 2018 World Cup by topping European Group A, but Sweden pushed them all the way to the final round of matches. Didier Deschamps’ team needed a win in their last game against Belarus to be sure of going to Russia and delivered a 2-1 victory at Stade de France.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Oct 2016

Memories of a laborious 0-0 draw with Belarus are banished by an impressive 4-1 home win over Bulgaria – despite falling behind to a sixth-minute penalty.

Jun 2017

Facing Sweden in Solna, keeper Hugo Lloris commits a howler in added time, messing up a clearance that allows Ola Toivonen to score from the halfway line as France lose 2-1.

Aug 2017

Thomas Lemar scores twice in a 4-0 win over Holland. Kylian Mbappe scores his first international goal and Deschamps’ team go top of the group as Sweden lose 3-2 in Bulgaria.

Oct 2017

First-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud wrap up qualification with a 2-1 victory at home to Belarus.

France World Cup Group

France are in Group C along with Australia, Peru, and the Christian Eriksen lead Denmark.

France World Cup Friendlies

France let a two goal lead slip away against Colombia on the 23rd of March to lose 3-2. Four days later they bounced back with a 3-1 win against the hosts Russia. Two more wins followed against the Republic of Ireland and Italy. Their final game was against the USA and an uninspiring draw was the result.

23rd March – Colombia (lost 3-2)

27th March – Russia (won 3-1)

28th May – Republic of Ireland (won 2-0)

1st June – Italy (won 3-1)

9th June – USA (drew 1-1)

France World Cup Fixtures

France will open their World Cup account against Australia on the 16th of June, followed by Peru and then Denmark on the 21st and 26th.

16th June – Australia (won 2-1)

21st June – Peru

26th June – Denmark

The Coach

Didier Deschamps, age 49 (15.10.68)

The former France captain won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 as a player before taking over as the country’s coach in 2012. Known for his no-nonsense style, his mistrust of the press and an ability to make tough decisions, he signed a contract extension in October that will keep him in charge until 2020.

The Players

Stars

Antoine Griezmann is one of the most coveted attackers in the game. Teen striker Kylian Mbappe is being hailed as one of the world’s most exciting talents.

Stalwarts

Goalkeeper and national team skipper Hugo Lloris is fast closing in on a century of appearances. Raphael Varane brings calm and authority to the centre of defence, while Blaise Matuidi remains a Deschamps favourite in midfield.

Missing

Karim Benzema is technically available for selection after his alleged involvement in a sex-tape scandal in 2015, but the striker hasn’t been picked for more than two years. Left-back Benjamin Mendy has been out injured since September.

Debuts

Mbappe and Mendy both made their debuts in a 3-1 win in Luxembourg.

France World Cup Squad

Final World Cup Squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

DEFENDERS: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

MIDFIELDERS: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

FORWARDS: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

Probable Starting XI

Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Mendy, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Djibril Sidibe, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann.

France World Cup Injuries

Laurent Koscielny suffered an injury to his Achilles and will miss the tournament.

The Unanswered Questions

Will Didier Deschamps stick to his preferred 4-3-3 system?

Having dabbled with 4-4-2, will he be daring and flexible enough to employ other systems? With the defensive talent at his disposal, three at the back isn’t unimaginable.

Can N’Golo Kante establish himself as a world star?

Acknowledged as the Premier League’s best midfielder last season, the Chelsea player now needs to make his mark at international level.

Will this be the World Cup that establishes Paul Pogba?

The midfielder has all the attributes to become a world star, but he’s not there yet. Russia could be the stage on which that all changes.

Will there be any surprise selections?

France have so much talent it’s frightening, but yes there have been. Defender Aymeric Laporte, midfielders Tiemoue Bakayoko and Wylan Cyprien, and strikers Moussa Dembele, Alexandre Lacazette have been omitted. Wingers Anthony Martial and Kingsley Coman have also failed to make the squad.

Is today’s France better than the team that made it to the Final of Euro 2016?

Quite possibly, as they have more athletic full-backs to call on and some audacious youngsters emerging up front. Deschamps has tons of talent at his disposal but needs to make the team gel sufficiently to go all the way.