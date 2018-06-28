Take a look at how the 32 teams were split up into their eight World Cup groups here.

World Cup Groups – Russia 2018

The 2018 World Cup had 32 qualified teams from the various football confederations around the world, and these 32 were put into four pots to decide the eight groups that would make up the World Cup.

Related: How Did Each Team Qualify?

The first pot was made up of Russia as hosts and the seven other best teams in the world based on FIFA rankings from October 2017.

Related: World Cup Key Dates

2018 was a bit different too as the rest of the pots would normally be done geographically, however, the FIFA rankings aspect was continued for the other three pots.

Pot 1 – Russia (ranked 65), Germany (1), Brazil (2), Portugal (3), Argentina (4), Belgium (5), Poland (6), and France (7)

Pot 2 – Spain (8), Peru (10), Switzerland (11), England (12), Colombia (13), Mexico (16), Uruguay (17), Croatia (18)

Pot 3 – Denmark (19), Iceland (21), Costa Rica (22), Sweden (25), Tunisia (28), Egypt (30), Senegal (32), Iran (34)

Pot 4 – Serbia (38), Nigeria (41), Australia (43), Japan (44), Morocco (48), Panama (49), South Korea (62), Saudi Arabia (63)