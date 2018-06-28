Take a look at how the 32 teams were split up into their eight World Cup groups here.
World Cup Groups – Russia 2018
The 2018 World Cup had 32 qualified teams from the various football confederations around the world, and these 32 were put into four pots to decide the eight groups that would make up the World Cup.
Related: How Did Each Team Qualify?
The first pot was made up of Russia as hosts and the seven other best teams in the world based on FIFA rankings from October 2017.
Related: World Cup Key Dates
2018 was a bit different too as the rest of the pots would normally be done geographically, however, the FIFA rankings aspect was continued for the other three pots.
Pot 1 – Russia (ranked 65), Germany (1), Brazil (2), Portugal (3), Argentina (4), Belgium (5), Poland (6), and France (7)
Pot 2 – Spain (8), Peru (10), Switzerland (11), England (12), Colombia (13), Mexico (16), Uruguay (17), Croatia (18)
Pot 3 – Denmark (19), Iceland (21), Costa Rica (22), Sweden (25), Tunisia (28), Egypt (30), Senegal (32), Iran (34)
Pot 4 – Serbia (38), Nigeria (41), Australia (43), Japan (44), Morocco (48), Panama (49), South Korea (62), Saudi Arabia (63)
World Cup TV Schedule
The BBC and ITV will share the group…
World Cup Friendlies – Russia 2018
Take a look at all the friendlies taking…
World Cup Fixtures – Russia 2018
Take a look at the full list of…
The draw took place in December 2017 and the results are as follows:
World Cup Groups – Russia 2018
Group A – Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
Group B – Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
Group C – France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
Group D – Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
Group E – Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
Group F – Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
Group G – Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
Group H – Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan
World Cup Round of 16 Table
At World Soccer we will update you with all the news related to the World Cup on our website. Make sure you know about the Friendlies, Dates, Fixtures, Stadiums, TV Schedule, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.
Also don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook, and Twitter.