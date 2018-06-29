A 2-1 win against Costa Rica booked Panama's first World Cup berth in the nations history.

Panama World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Panama have been eliminated from the 2018 World Cup.

Panama vs Tunisia (28th June)

Match preview here.

Panama Starting XI: 1 Jaime Penedo, 4 Fidel Escobar, 5 Ramon Torres (18 Luis Tejada 56), 6 Gabriel Gomez, 8 Edgar Barcenas, 9 Gabriel Torres (3 Harold Cummings 46), 13 Adolfo Machado, 17 Luis Ovalle, 19 Ricardo Avila (16 Abdiel Arroyo 81), 20 Anibal Godoy, 21 Jose Rodriguez

Tunisia Starting XI: 16 Aymen Mathlouthi, 4 Yassine Meriah, 5 Oussama Haddadi, 6 Rami Bedoui, 8 Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, 10 Wahbi Khazri (18 Bassem Srarfi 89), 13 Ferjani Sassi (9 Anice Badri 46), 17 Ellyes Skhiri, 20 Ghailene Chaaleli, 21 Hamdi Nagguez, 23 Naim Sliti (15 Ahmed Khalil 77)

Saransk

Panama 1 Tunisia 2

Scorers

Panama: Meriah 33og

Tunisia: F Ben Youssef 51, Khazri 66

Match overview

Tunisia cam efrom behind to secure their first World Cup victory for 40 years in the dead-rubber game between Group G’s already-eliminated teams.

Jose Rodriguez gave Panama a surprise early lead when his shot pinballed off Tunisia centre-back Yassino Meriah and into the net.

But Tunisia, inspired by Wahbi Khazri, fought back. Khazri set up Fakhreddine Ben Youssef for the equaliser and then scored a deserved winner himself.

Matter of fact

Tunisia’s victory was only their second World Cup win and their first since 1978.

Talking point

Panama were the oldest squad in the tournament and, aside from the stroke of luck for their goal, struggled to trouble Tunisia’s defence.

Stats

Panama/Tunisia

Possession (%): 36/64

Goal attempts: 9/15

Attempts on target: 4/4

Corners: 0/6

Fouls: 18/19

Pass accuracy (%): 77/87

Distance covered (km): 102/107

Panama vs England (24th June) Match Report

Match preview here

England Starting XI: 1 Jordan Pickford, 2 Kyle Walker, 5 John Stones, 6 Harry Maguire, 7 Jesse Lingard (17 Fabian Delph 63), 8 Jordan Henderson, 9 Harry Kane (11 Jamie Vardy 63), 10 Raheem Sterling, 12 Kieran Trippier (3 Danny Rose 70), 18 Ashley Young, 21 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Panama Starting XI: 1 Jaime Penedo, 2 Michael Murillo, 4 Fidel Escobar, 5 Ramon Torres, 6 Gabriel Gomez (23 Felipe Baloy 69), 7 Blas Perez, 8 Edgar Barcenas (16 Abdiel Arroyo 69), 11 Armando Cooper, 15 Erick Davis, 20 Anibal Godoy (19 Ricardo Avila 62), 21 Jose Rodriguez

Nizny Novgorod

England 6 Panama 1

Scorers

England: Stones 9, 40 Kane 22pen 45+1pen, 62, Lingard 36

Panama: Baloy 73

Match overview

England enjoyed their biggest ever World Cup win after thrashing Panama 6-1 to qualify for the knockout stage and send the Central Americans out of the competition.

The emphatic victory was achieved in spite of Panama’s strong-arm tactics, with four of England’s goals coming from set-pieces. Jesse Lingard scored the pick of the goals, a curled shot form outside the area, while Harry Kane claimed a hat-trick.

Veteran Felipe Baloy’s consolation goal was wildly celebrated by Panama’s fans.

Matter of fact

Harry Kane became the third Englishman, after Geoff Hurst (1966) and Gary Lineker (1986), to score a World Cup hat-trick.

Talking point

Panama came under fire for their strong-arm tactics, which included raising elbows to the opposition and multiple grappling at corners.

Stats

England/Panama

Possession (%): 58/42

Goal attempts: 12/8

Attempts on target: 3/5

Corners: 3/2

Fouls: 14/13

Pass accuracy (%): 93/89

Distance covered (km): 99/89

Panama vs Belgium (18th June) Match Report

Nobody expects much from Panama this World Cup, and they face Belgium in their first game. Match preview here.

Panama Starting XI: 1 Jaime Penedo, 2 Michael Murillo, 4 Fidel Escobar, 5 Roman Torres, 6 Gabriel Gomez, 7 Blas Perez (18 Luis Tejada 73), 8 Edgar Barcenas (9 Gabriel Torres 63), 11 Armando Cooper, 15 Erick Davis, 20 Anibal Godoy, 21 Jose Luis Rodriguez (10 Ismael Diaz 63)

Belgium Starting XI: 1 Thibaut Courtois, 2 Toby Alderweirald, 5 Jan Vertonghen, 6 Axel Witsel (22 Nacer Chadli 90), 7 Kevin De Bruyne, 9 Romelu Lukaku, 10 Eden Hazard, 11 Juan Carrasco (19 Mousa Dembele 74), 14 Dries Mertens (16 Thorgan Hazard 83), 15 Thomas Meunier, 20 Dedryck Boyata

Sochi

Belgium 3 Panama 0

Scorers:

Panama: none

Belgium: Mertens 47, Lukaku 69, 75

Match overview

Belgium eventually overran debutants Panama in their opening game thanks to an improved second-half performance in Sochi.

Belgium were lethargic for much of the first half, failing to press a well-organised, deep-lying Panamanian side. The breakthrough came through a moment of individual brilliance from Dries Mertens shortly after the break.

Panama heads did not drop after conceding and they had several chances before two Romelu Lukaku goals confirmed the Belgian victory.

Matter of fact

Romelu Lukaku became the first Belgian to score twice in a World Cup game since Marc Wilmots in 1998.

Talking point

Romulu Lukaku received very little quality service throughout the match – with the exception of two passes: one from De Bruyne for his headed goal, the other from Hazard for his second, and Belgium’s third.

Stats

Belgium/Panama

Possession (%): 61/39

Goal attempts: 15/6

Attempts on target: 7/4

Corners: 9/3

Fouls: 17/18

Pass accuracy (%): 89/82

Distance covered (km): 102/100

Panama World Cup Guide

After going agonisingly close four years ago, Panama finally booked their first ticket to a World Cup by finishing third in the CONCACAF qualifying group after a dramatic victory against Costa Rica. With a team more hard working than talented, and players who have been playing together for a long time, the Canaleros have a tough draw and will do well to get out of the group.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Nov 2016

A goal from Fidel Escobar earns a surprise victory in Honduras at the start of the fifth round.

Mar 2016

After a good draw with Mexico, the team begins to stutter. A defeat in Trinidad & Tobago and a draw at home to the USA sees Panama lose the advantage over the rest of the pack that they had acquired in the opening games.

Sep 2016

A 3-0 victory against Honduras breaks a six-game winless streak that had taken them from third to fifth place in the group. But a month later, a 4-0 loss in the US means they have to win their final game against Costa Rica and hope Honduras and the Americans lose.

Nov 2016

The miracle happens. A goal by Blas Perez – which never crossed the line – and another by Roman Torres in the dying minutes gives Panama a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica.

Panama World Cup Group

Panama make up Group G alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium, Tunisia, and England.

Panama World Cup Friendlies

Panama played against Denmark on the 22nd March and lost 1-0. They then got absolutely hammered 6-0 against Switzerland five days later. In April they beat Trinidad and Tobago and then drew against Northern Ireland in May. Finally they lost to Norway on the 6th of June.

22nd March – Denmark (lost 1-0)

27th March – Switzerland (lost 6-0)

18th April – Trinidad and Tobago (won 1-0)

28th May – Northern Ireland (drew 0-0)

6th June – Norway (lost 1-0)

Panama World Cup Fixtures

Panama kick off their World Cup campaign against the groups toughest opponents, Eden Hazard and Belgium. England follows six days later and finally Tunisia on the 28th of June.

18th June – Belgium (lost 3-0)

24th June – England

28th June – Tunisia

The Coach

Hernan Dario Gomez, age 61 (03.02.61)

Appointed in February 2014, the Colombian has become an expert in South America and CONCACAF qualification, having previously booked a ticket with Colombia in 1998 and Ecuador in 2002. His record in the tournament is less successful, having been twice eliminated in the first round.

The Players

Stars

There aren’t too many standout players in the squad, but if you have to choose one it would be captain Roman Torres, who scored the goal that clinched qualification. Known as “Mazinger” because his body resembles that of a wrestler more than a footballer, he embodies the team virtue of determination rather than skill.

Stalwarts

The spine of the team has been the same for at least eight years, with goalkeeper Jaime Penedo, defender Felipe Baloy, midfielder Gabriel Gomez, and strikers Blas Perez, Armando Cooper and Luis Tejada.

Missing

Tragically, midfielder Amilcar Henriquez was killed in a robbery in April 2017. Aged 33 and with 84 caps, he was an essential part of coach Gomez’s system.

Panama World Cup Squad

Final 23-man squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco).

DEFENDERS: Felipe Baloy (Municipal CSD), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Erick Davis (Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar, Michael Murillo, Adolfo Machado, Luis Ovalle, Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders).

MIDFIELDERS: Jose Luis Rodriguez (Gent), Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario).

FORWARDS: Abdiel Arroyo (Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruna), Blas Perez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sports Boys), Gabriel Torres (CD Huachipato).

Panama World Cup Injuries

We will update you with notable injuries here.

Captain: Roman Torres (middle) is the best of a team that is made up of hard-workers, not stars (Getty Images)

The Unanswered Questions

Will Hernan Dario Gomez dare to make changes?

Of the team that started the decisive match against Costa Rica, only three – Fidel Escobar (22), Edgar Barcenas (24) and Anibal Godoy (27) – were under 29. But while the coach’s commitment to experience may have paid off against regional opponents, a lack of pace could be a handicap against more powerful opposition.

What to do with Felipe Baloy?

For years he has been a rock in the defence. But relegated to the bench for the Costa Rica game, it is pertinent to ask whether, at 36, he can still contribute.

Will the team be able to compete in the World Cup?

After booking their ticket, the prevalent feeling is that the team have done the hard part. The hope now is that they arrive in Russia with sufficient motivation to pull off an upset like Costa Rica did four years ago.