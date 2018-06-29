The BBC and ITV will share the group game fixtures for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
World Cup TV Schedule
The BBC and ITV will share TV coverage of the 2018 World Cup group games in Russia.
ITV will broadcast the opening match of the tournament, the hosts Russia against Saudi Arabia.
England’s first two matches against Tunisia and Panama will be on BBC, and the final potentially vital group game against Belgium will be on ITV.
In terms of the knockout-stages, ITV will get to pick the first two of the last-16 fixtures, and the first pick of the semi-finals. They will also televise the third-place playoff game.
The BBC will get the first two picks of the quarter-finals.
The final, on July 15th will be televised by both the BBC and ITV.
Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport, said: “The build-up to the World Cup has now begun and we’re looking forward to bringing viewers entertaining and comprehensive coverage on ITV, ITV4 and the ITV Hub, as well as on social media.”
Additionally, head of BBC TV sport, Philip Bernie, said: “We’re delighted with our selection of matches, which sees the BBC bring England’s first two games of the competition live to our audiences, as well as their potential quarter-final. We are also very pleased to be showcasing the skills of the world’s best players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in five of their group matches.”
World Cup TV Schedule (UK times)
14 June
- Russia 5 vs. Saudi Arabia 0
15 June
16 June
17 June
- Costa Rica 0 vs. Serbia 1
- Germany 0 vs. Mexico 1
- Brazil 1 vs. Switzerland 1
18 June
19 June
20 June
21 June
22 June
- Brazil 2 vs. Costa Rica 0
- Nigeria 2 vs. Iceland 0
- Serbia 1 vs. Switzerland 2
23 June
24 June
25 June
26 June
27 June
- South Korea 2 vs. Germany 0
- Mexico 0 vs. Sweden 3
- Serbia 0 vs. Brazil 2
- Switzerland 2 vs. Costa Rica 2
28 June
Round of 16 Fixtures Right Now
1 June 30th C1 France vs D2 Argentina – Kazan (15.00) BBC
2 June 30th A1 Uruguay vs B2 Portugal – Sochi (19.00) ITV
3 July 1st B1 Spain vs A2 Russia – Luzhniki Stadium (15.00) BBC
4 July 1st D1 Croatia vs C2 Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod (19.00) ITV
5 July 2nd E1 Brazil vs F2 Mexico – Samara (15.00) ITV
6 July 2nd G1 Belgium vs H2 Japan – Rostov-on-Don (19.00) BBC
7 July 3rd F1 Sweden vs E2 Switzerland – Saint Petersburg (15.00) BBC
8 July 3rd H1 Colombia vs G2 England – Moscow Spartak (19.00) ITV
Possible Quarter Finals
QF1 July 6th Winner of Number 1 (France) vs Winner of Number 2 (Portugal) – Nizhny Novgorod (15.00)
QF2 July 6th Winner of Number 5 (Brazil) vs Winner of Number 6 (Belgium) – Kazan (19.00)
QF3 July 7th Winner of Number 7 (Switzerland) vs Winner of Number 8 (England) – Samara (15.00)
QF4 July 7th Winner of Number 3 (Spain) vs Winner of Number 4 (Croatia) – Sochi (19.00)
Semi Finals
July 10th Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2
July 11th Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4
Third Place Playoff
14th July – Saint Petersburg (15.00)
Final
15th July – Moscow Luzhniki (16.00)
