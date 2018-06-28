BBC coverage will have plenty of experience with some big names joining Gary Lineker in Russia.

Who Are The BBC Pundits For The World Cup?

Former England stars Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand will all join the BBC coverage team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Phil Neville, Jermaine Jenas, Danny Murphy, Matthew Upson, Martin Keown and England women’s Alex Scott will also be pundits for the tournament.

Additionally, for an international perspective, Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba will join them.

Cesc Fabregas has also recently been announced as a BBC pundit and finally, Pablo Zabaleta, who played in the 2014 World Cup Final, will be part of the team.

Gary Lineker leads the BBC coverage for the tournament.

The BBC will televise 33 games live, including England‘s matches against Panama and Tunisia.

They will be televised on BBC One, BBC Two, or BBC Four as well as online on BBC Sport or the iPlayer. The full list of BBC televised group games is below.

