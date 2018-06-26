The Spanish sailed through qualifying, with their demolition of Italy in September being particularly impressive

Spain World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Spain vs Russia – Round of 16

Spain vs Morocco (25th June) Match Report

Match preview here

Spain Starting XI: 1 David De Gea, 2 Dani Carvajal, 3 Gerard Pique, 5 Sergio Busquets, 6 Andres Iniesta, 10 Thiago Alcantara (20 Marco Asensio 74), 15 Sergio Ramos, 18 Jordi Alba, 19 Diego Costa (17 Iago Aspas 74), 21 David Silva (9 Rodrigo 84), 22 Isco

Morocco Starting XI: 12 Munir Mohamedi, 2 Achraf Hakimi, 4 Manuel Da Costa, 6 Romain Saiss, 7 Hakim Ziyech (20 Aziz Bouhaddouz 85), 8 Karim El Ahmadi, 10 Younes Belhanda (11 Faycal Fajr 64), 13 Khalid Boutaib (19 Youssef En Nesyri 72), 14 Mbark Boussoufa, 16 Nordin Amrabat, 17 Nabil Dirar

Kaliningrad

Spain 2 Morocco 2

Scorers

Spain: Isco 23, Iago Aspas 90+1

Morocco: Boutaib 13, En Nesyri 81

Match overview

Spain topped the group on goals scored ahead of Portugal thanks to Iago Aspas’ dramatic late equaliser but were given a mighty fright by Morocco who exposed Spanish frailties and came within seconds of a memorable victory.

Confusion reigned in the final seconds after a VAR review confirmed Aspas’ goal after it was originally ruled offside.

Spain had recovered from an early setback to equalise through Isco. They enjoyed greater possession without ever controlling the game and Morocco deserved praise for their positive play, which saw Nordin Amrabat blast the woodwork in the second half before En Nesyri’s thunderous header gave them the lead for a second time.

Matter of fact

Referee Ravshan Irmatov took charge of his 11th World Cup game, a new record.

Talking point

Morocco, frustrated that Gerard Pique’s two-footed tackle went unpunished, collected four yellow cards in a feisty first half. Their aggressive approach surprised Spain and they took an early lead when Khalid Boutaib seized on a miscontrolled ball from Andres Iniesta. Boutaib almost scored a second when Spain switched off from a throw-in.

Stats

Spain/Morocco

Possession (%): 68/32

Goal attempts: 16/6

Attempts on target: 11/2

Corners: 7/1

Fouls: 5/17

Pass accuracy (%): 91/83

Distance covered (km): 103/111

Spain vs Iran (20th June) Match Report

Match preview here.

Iran Starting XI: 1 Alireza Beiranvand, 3 Ehsan Hajisafi (5 Milad Mohammadi 69), 6 Saeid Ezatolahi,8 Morteza Pouraliganji, 9 Omid Ebrahimi, 10 Karim Ansarifard (18 Alireza Jahanbakhsh 75), 11 Vahid Amiri (14 Saman Ghoddos 86), 17 Mehdi Taremi, 19 Majid Hosseini, 20 Sardar Azmoun, 23 Ramin Rezaeian

Spain Starting XI: 1 David De Gea, 2 Dani Carvajal, 3 Gerard Pique, 5 Sergio Busquets,6 Andres Iniesta (8 Koke 71), 11 Lucas Vasquez (20 Marco Asensio 79), 15 Sergio Ramos, 18 Jordi Alba, 19 Diego Costa (9 Rodrigo 89), 21 David Silva, 22 Isco

Kazan

Iran 0 Spain 1

Scorers:

Iran: none

Spain: Diego Costa 54

Match overview

A freak goal from Diego Costa was enough to see off the dogged resistance of Iran and send Spain to the top of their group after a game played in noisy conditions in Kazan.

Backed by a boisterous crowd, Iran’s plan was to frustrate Spain by defending deep, effectively with a back six, three in midfield and only Sardar Azmoun in the opposition half. Spain found little space in the first half but they moved the ball more quickly after the break and got the breakthrough goal thanks to a fortuitous bounce off Costa.

But it was far from one-way traffic and there were notable chances for Iran after Spain had taken the lead. Karim Ansarifard rippled the side netting while Mehdi Tarebi powered his header over after Vahid Amiri had nutmegged Pique. Iran’s best chance came from another set-piece, when Tarebi thought he had fired home, but after a lengthy delay VAR confirmed the linesman’s offside call.

Matter of fact

Spain completed 716 passes, compared to 152 for Iran.

Talking point

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz dropped two key players, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Masoud Shojaei, who were both on yellow cards, suggesting his strategy was to save them for the final game against Portugal, while keeping the score down against Spain. In the end, his team were unlucky not something from this game.

Stats

Iran/Spain

Possession (%): 32/68

Goal attempts: 5/17

Attempts on target: 5/6

Corners: 2/6

Fouls: 14/14

Pass accuracy (%): 63/87

Distance covered (km): 106/105

Spain vs Portugal (15th June) Match Report

Spain in their first game will have to try and stop Cristiano Ronaldo. – Read our match preview here.

Spain Starting XI: 1 David De Gea, 3 Gerard Pique, 4 Nacho, 5 Sergio Busquets, 6 Andres Iniesta (10 Thiago Alcantara 70), 8 Koke, 15 Sergio Ramos, 18 Jordi Alba, 19 Diego Costa (17 Iago Aspas 77), 21 David Silva (11 Lucas Vasquez 86), 22 Isco

Portugal Starting XI: 1 Rui Patricio, 3 Pepe, 4 Raphael Guerreiro, 6 Jose Fonte, 7 Cristiano Ronaldo, 8 Joao Moutinho, 11 Bernardo Silva (20 Ricardo Quaresma 69), 14 William Carvalho, 16 Bruno Fernandes (10 Joao Mario 68), 17 Goncalo Guedes (9 Andre Silva 80), 21 Cedric Soares

Sochi

Final Score – Portugal 3 Spain 3

Scorers:

Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo 4pen, 44, 88

Spain: Diego Costa 24, 55, Nacho 58

Match overview

One of the most exhilarating games ever seen at a group stage of the World Cup. Spain appeared to be heading for victory after twice recovering to cancel out goals from Cristiano Ronaldo. A third goal, from Nacho’s spectacular volley, was a just reward for Spain’s intricate and intense passing. But Ronaldo had the last word when he completed his hat-trick with a superb free-kick with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Man of the match

Cristiano Ronaldo joined the small list of players who have scored in four World Cups.

Matter of fact

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 51st hat-rick of his career. It was also the 51st hat-trick scored as a World Cup.

Talking point

This was the first game in charge for Spain’s interim coach Fernando Hierro following the sacking of Real Madrid-bound Julen Lopetegui. But their opening two goals – the first set up by a long ball, the second via a set-piece – were not typically Spanish.

Stats

Portugal/Spain

Possession (%): 39/61

Goal attempts: 8/12

Attempts on target: 3/5

Corners: 4/5

Fouls: 12/10

Pass accuracy (%): 87/93

Distance covered (km): 102/103

Spain World Cup Guide

“I wouldn’t want to face Spain at the 2018 World Cup,” said Lionel Messi. And by the end of their qualifying campaign, others must have felt the same way. Spain finished top of their group, and ultimately did so with an authority and assuredness that was unexpected after the way they exited the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Euros.

Their progress was virtually secured when they outclassed Italy at the Santiago Bernabeu, going on to collect 28 points and score 36 goals, while conceding just three.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Sep 2016

Hammering Liechtenstein 8-0 may not sound much, but Julen Lopetegui’s first game reveals a coach who is thoughtful about tactical shifts and is willing to change things.

Sep 2017

Led by Isco, Spain are superb as they beat Italy 3-0 to effectively decide the group.

Oct 2017

The Catalan independence referendum, which is declared illegal by the Spanish government, brings conflict to the surface and Gerard Pique is abused when training at Spain’s Las Rozas HQ. Later in the month qualification is confirmed with a 1-0 win in Israel.

Spain World Cup Group

Spain will battle it out with Portugal for top spot in Group B, with Morocco and Iran filling out the other two positions.

Spain World Cup Friendlies

Spain started their 2018 international warm up matches for the World Cup against Mats Hummels and Germany on the 23rd of March, of which they drew 1-1. Then, guided by Isco, the Spanish hammered Argentina 6-1. A draw against Switzerland followed and finally they beat Tunisia on the 9th of June.

23rd March – Germany (drew 1-1)

27th March – Argentina (won 6-1)

3rd June – Switzerland (drew 1-1)

9th June – Tunisia (won 1-0)

Spain World Cup Fixtures

Their toughest game is their first one, Portugal on the 15th of June. Spain should then go on to gain victories against Iran and Morocco on the 20th and 25th.

15th June- Portugal (3-3)

20th June – Iran

25th June – Morocco

The Coach

Fernando Hierro (age 50 – 23/3/1968)

The head coach role had been filled by Julen Lopetegui but it was announced on the 13th of June, two days before their World Cup was due to start, that he had been sacked after taking the Real Madrid job. Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro will take over but time will tell if it does throw Spain’s World Cup into disarray. What makes this even more shocking is that Lopetegui had guided the team on a 20-game unbeaten run.

The Players

Stars

Watching Isco take Giorgio Chiellini and Italy apart, and then glide around the Rosaleda in Spain’s penultimate game of 2017, it seems incredible to think that he didn’t make the final squad in 2014 and 2016. Outstanding this year, he will be the creative heart of the side in 2018.

Stalwart

David Silva has always been there, even if he perhaps didn’t get the recognition he deserved alongside illustrious team-mates like Iniesta and Xavi. He is the top scorer under Lopetegui, with 11 goals. And Jordi Alba is still around as well, flying up and down the wing, head back and legs whirring.

Missing

Diego Costa’s move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid has been delayed by the club’s ban on incoming transfers. The deal will finally go through in January, but having played no club football for the past six months he is in a race to get match fit.

Spain World Cup Squad

Final 23-man Squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Pepe Reina (Napoli), David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao)

DEFENDERS: Nacho Fernandez, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal (all Real Madrid), Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba (both Barcelona), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

MIDFIELDERS: Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets (both Barcelona), Saul Niguez, Koke (both Atletico Madrid), Isco, Marco Asensio (both Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City)

FORWARDS: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)

Probable Starting XI

David De Gea, Jordi Alba, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Cesar Azpilicueta, Koke, Thiago Alcanatara, Andres Iniesta, David Silva, Isco, Diego Costa

Spain World Cup Injuries

Sergio Busquets has recently suffered a toe injury, but should be back for the World Cup.

The Unanswered Questions

Can they keep up the current form?

After a recent friendly, Costa Rica’s coach said of Spain: “They move the ball with one touch and at devilish speed.” That will be the key to their game next summer – if they can maintain that speed of circulation at the end of a long season.

Who plays up front?

Considering the squad selection Diego Costa is probably going to start. And then there’s Rodrigo, who is scoring goals for Valencia and Spain. Against Italy, they played without a fixed striker – something that even Alvaro Morata, the “victim” of the tactic, said was a good idea. Shockingly, Morata has failed to make the squad at all.

One “pivot” or two?

Usually, Sergio Busquets has played alongside another midfielder – usually Koke, sometimes Saul, occasionally Thiago – but at times he plays alone with two “interiors” ahead of him to either side.