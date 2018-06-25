Group A and B will be decided today in four World Cup matches.

Hosts Russia Battle Uruguay For Group A Top Spot Today

Uruguay vs Russia – Kickoff (15.00) – Samara

Before the World Cup started, not a lot was expected of Russia. They were one of the lowest ranked teams in the tournament, and had looked poor in all of their World Cup friendlies. But against all expectations, they have played superbly to win the first two games of their tournament, a 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia, and then a 3-1 win over Egypt.

To many, Uruguay were an outside shot of winning the tournament, and despite not playing very well, they have won their first two games with clean sheets.

And today, both these teams face off to decide who tops the group. We expect Uruguay to be too strong for Russia because Russia have not played any good solid competition yet, and that is exactly what Uruguay are.

Expect another one or two nil for the South American side here, although that being said, Russia getting out of the group is still fantastic for the tournament.

Bets of the day –

Isco and Ronaldo both to score first – 25/1

If your team scores in the first 5 minutes, get paid out as a winner!

Player to Watch – Edinson Cavani

Yet to get on the scoresheet, and with Cavani it is always a matter of time. We expect him to get off the mark today.

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt – Kickoff (15.00) – Volgograd

This is a game that does not matter in terms of getting of Group A and qualifying for the next round, but some pride can be salvaged here. Saudi Arabia will be looking to prove they do belong on the world stage, and Mohamed Salah will look to spread some joy for the Egyptians.

Egypt will be too strong here winning 3-1.

Iran vs Portugal – Kickoff (19.00) – Saransk

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sublime at this World Cup, but he will be facing a disciplined and organised Iran team that are battling to qualify. Currently both Spain and Portugal are on four points and Iran are on three, so a win for Iran in this game will be massive.

Spain vs Morocco – Kickoff (19.00) – Kaliningrad

Spain have looked very good in the tournament so far and yet are tied for Portugal on points. A win is a must here against a Morocco team that have played well but have been unlucky to lose both of their games so far.

Due to the group standings, no team can relax and Spain should top the group.