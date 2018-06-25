Busquets has become the beating heart of hugely successful Barcelona and Spain teams. We wrote about him in December 2008.

Sergio Busquets – Barcelona and Spain

Welcome to our player profile page dedicated to Sergio Busquets. The man has become an irreplaceable part of immensely successful Barcelona and Spain sides that have won trophy after trophy. For his club, he has helped the team win La Liga countless times, the Champions League three times, and the Copa del Rey five times. For country he helped guide the side to World Cup glory in 2010, and then two years later, the European Championship. Take a look at our Talent Scout report on him from December 2008 below.

World Cup 2018

Sergio Busquets will start against Portugal on the 15th of June and will once again play the anchor role in their midfield. As always he keeps their game flowing and pretty much everything goes through him.

Talent Scout (December 2008)

Seventeen years after Carlos Busquets kept goal for Barcelona in their 1991 European Cup-winners Cup Final defeat to Manchester United, his son Sergio is shaping up to be an even bigger name at Camp Nou, breaking into the first team and keeping Yaya Toure out of the side.

These days Carlos is the goalkeeping coach for Barcelona reserves.

Sergio’s tour de force displays have buried any charges of nepotism and for both club and country the future looks rosy indeed. He recently scored on his debut for the Spanish Under-21s, a 2-1 loss to Switzerland. Not bad at all for a rookie pro only earning £23,000.

Coach Pep Guardiola must see a lot of himself in Busquets: self-sacrifice, ball-winning ability, tactical obedience, vision and snappy, accurate distribution.

“What’s impressive about him is that he keeps it simple,“ says Guardiola. “He doesn’t fall into the trap of complicating things.“

The old Camp Nou joke that the rather erratic Carlos Busquets was better using his feet than his hands is not as funny as it used to be. The story now goes that the son has inherited his father’s technique.