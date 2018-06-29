With arguably the strongest squad in the tournament, Belgium are expected to contend for the title.

Belgium World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Belgium vs Japan – Round of 16 (2nd July), Rostov-on-Don

Belgium vs England (28th June) Match Report

Belgium Starting XI: 1 Thibaut Courtois, 3 Thomas Vermaelen (4 Vincent Kompany 74), 8 Marouane Fellaini, 16 Thorgan Hazard, 17 Youri Tielemans, 18 Adnan Januzaj (14 Dries Mertens 86), 19 Mousa Dembele, 20 Dedryck Boyata, 21 Michy Batshuayi, 22 Nacer Chadli, 23 Leander Dendoncker

England Starting XI: 1 Jordan Pickford, 3 Danny Rose, 4 Eric Dier, 5 John Stones (6 Harry Maguire 46), 11 Jamie Vardy, 15 Gary Cahill, 16 Phil Jones, 17 Fabian Delph, 19 Marcus Rashford, 21 Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22 Trent Alexander-Arnold (14 Danny Welbeck 79)

Kaliningrad

England 0 Belgium 1

Scorers

Belgium: Januzaj 51

Match overview

A brilliant goal from Adnan Januzaj sealed victory for Belgium, who claimed top place in the group but were also handed a potentially trickier route to the knockout stage’s later rounds.

With both teams already qualified for the last 16, reserve players got their opportunity to shine; Belgium made nine changes to England’s eight.

It was a more intense contest than some had predicted but chances were few and far between. Belgium’s players looked the more comfortable and Januzaj claimed the game’s only goal when he tricked his way inside left-back Danny Rose and fired past Jordan Pickford.

England’s best chance fell to Marcus Rashford, whose shot was tipped wide by Thibaut Courtois.

Matter of fact

This was England’s first defeat for 12 months under Southgate.

Talking point

Did they or didn’t they? Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had admitted “the priority was not to win” but his bench celebrated with Gusto when Januzaj scored.

Stats

England/Belgium

Possession (%): 48/52

Goal attempts: 13/15

Attempts on target: 7/4

Corners: 7/2

Fouls: 11/14

Pass accuracy (%): 86/88

Distance covered (km): 109/106

Belgium vs Tunisia (23rd June) Match Report

Belgium Starting XI: 1 Thibaut Courtois, 2 Toby Alderweirald, 5 Jan Vertonghen, 6 Axel Witsel, 7 Kevin De Bruyne, 9 Romelu Lukaku (8 Marouane Fellaini 59), 10 Eden Hazard (21 Michy Batshuayi 68), 11 Yannick Carrasco, 14 Dries Mertens (17 Youri Tielemans 86), 15 Thomas Meunier, 20 Dedryck Boyata

Tunisia Starting XI: 1 Farouk Ben Mustapha, 2 Syam Ben Youssef (3 Yohan Benalouane 41), 4 Yassine Meriah, 7 Saif Khaoui, 8 Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, 9 Anice Badri, 10 Wahbi Khazri, 11 Dylan Bronn (21 Hamdi Naguez 24), 12 Ali Maaloul, 13 Ferjani Sassi (23 Naim Sliti 60), 17 Ellyes Skhiri

Moscow Spartak

Belgium 5 Tunisia 2

Scorers

Belgium: Hazard 6, 51, Lukaku 16, 45+3, Batshuayi 90

Tunisia: Bronn 17, Khazri 90+3

Match overview

Belgium reached the knockout stage in style, ripping through a fragile Tunisia defence thanks to goals from Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Michi Batshuayi.

Tunisia lost two defenders to injury in the first half and left plenty of space for Belgium to exploit as they tried to get back in the game. Substitute Batshuayi saw three chances cleared off the line before scoring Belgium’s fifth goal.

Matter of fact

For the first time in World Cup history, the first 27 games of the tournament all featured goals.

Talking point

Romelu Lukaku, with four goals, became Belgium’s top scorer at a World Cup but was taken off after an hour before he had a chance to complete his hat-trick. His departure prompted speculation that he might be rested for the final group game against England.

Stats

Belgium/Tunisia

Possession (%): 52.48

Goal attempts: 25/15

Attempts on target: 8/6

Corners: 5/2

Fouls: 12/13

Pass accuracy (%): 81/79

Distance covered (km): 104/102

Belgium vs Panama (18th June) Match Report

The superstar team of Belgium face lowly Panama in a game everyone expects the Belgians to win. Match preview here.

Belgium Starting XI: 1 Thibaut Courtois, 2 Toby Alderweirald, 5 Jan Vertonghen, 6 Axel Witsel (22 Nacer Chadli 90), 7 Kevin De Bruyne, 9 Romelu Lukaku, 10 Eden Hazard, 11 Juan Carrasco (19 Mousa Dembele 74), 14 Dries Mertens (16 Thorgan Hazard 83), 15 Thomas Meunier, 20 Dedryck Boyata

Panama Starting XI: 1 Jaime Penedo, 2 Michael Murillo, 4 Fidel Escobar, 5 Roman Torres, 6 Gabriel Gomez, 7 Blas Perez (18 Luis Tejada 73), 8 Edgar Barcenas (9 Gabriel Torres 63), 11 Armando Cooper, 15 Erick Davis, 20 Anibal Godoy, 21 Jose Luis Rodriguez (10 Ismael Diaz 63)

Sochi

Belgium 3 Panama 0

Scorers:

Panama: none

Belgium: Mertens 47, Lukaku 69, 75

Match overview

Belgium eventually overran debutants Panama in their opening game thanks to an improved second-half performance in Sochi.

Belgium were lethargic for much of the first half, failing to press a well-organised, deep-lying Panamanian side. The breakthrough came through a moment of individual brilliance from Dries Mertens shortly after the break.

Panama heads did not drop after conceding and they had several chances before two Romelu Lukaku goals confirmed the Belgian victory.

Matter of fact

Romelu Lukaku became the first Belgian to score twice in a World Cup game since Marc Wilmots in 1998.

Talking point

Romulu Lukaku received very little quality service throughout the match – with the exception of two passes: one from De Bruyne for his headed goal, the other from Hazard for his second, and Belgium’s third.

Stats

Belgium/Panama

Possession (%): 61/39

Goal attempts: 15/6

Attempts on target: 7/4

Corners: 9/3

Fouls: 17/18

Pass accuracy (%): 89/82

Distance covered (km): 102/100

Belgium World Cup Guide

Belgium qualified for the 2018 World Cup from a group where Bosnia-Herzegovina were their main rivals. They scored a record number of goals, 43, while conceding only six. Yet defensive concerns remain and injuries to key players could lead to disaster – just as they did in France in 2016.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Oct 2016

Belgium convincingly beat their main rivals Bosnia 4-0 in Brussels.

Aug 2017

Roberto Martinez omits Radja Nainggolan from his squad to meet Gibraltar and Greece, which causes a media frenzy.

Sep 2017

Belgium beat Greece 2-1 in Athens and become the first European team to qualify for Russia.

Oct 2017

Belgium win 4-3 in Sarajevo after trailing Bosnia at half-time. Three days later, Belgium score four against Cyprus to equal Germany’s record for goals scored in a qualifying round.

Belgium World Cup Group

Belgium are the top side in Group G. The other three are Panama, Tunisia, and England.

Belgium World Cup Friendlies

Belgium beat Saudi Arabia on the 27th March by four goals to nil. Then they played Portugal, Egypt on the 2nd and 6th respectively drawing one and winning the other. Costa Rica were their final opponents and they hammered them 4-1.

27th March – Saudi Arabia (won 4-0)

2nd June – Portugal (drew 0-0)

6th June – Egypt (won 3-0)

11th June – Costa Rica (won 4-1)

Belgium World Cup Fixtures

Belgium start off their tournament against Panama on the 18th of June. Tunisia follow five days later, and finally they play England on the 28th June, which could potentially be a pivotal match.

18th June – Panama (won 3-0)

23rd June – Tunisia

28th June – England

The Coach

Roberto Martinez, age 44, (13.07.73)

Appointed in August 2016 with a contract running to the end of 2018, he was something of a surprise choice as the Royal Belgian Football Association had wanted a coach with international experience. Although his continental involvement was limited to an Everton run in the Europa League, on the plus side he has extensive knowledge of the Premier League, which is home to half of the Belgian squad, and led Wigan Athletic to FA Cup success in 2013.

The Players

Stars

Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne are the top dogs, with Hazard captaining the side and receiving far more freedom under Martinez. But De Bruyne has rarely reproduced his club form and remains an international enigma.

Stalwarts

Romelu Lukaku scored regularly throughout the campaign, with other useful goal tallies coming from Dries Mertens and Thomas Meunier. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are the essential linchpins of the defence in front of keeper Thibaut Courtois. Axel Witsel offers stability in front of a back thee.

Missing

Vincent Kompany hardly figured in the campaign, while Nainggolan was omitted from the squad for the final four qualifying fixtures.

Debuts

Leander Dendoncker made his full debut in the home game against Estonia as part of a back three. Youri Tielemans started his first competitive international against Cyprus in October.

Belgium World Cup Squad

Final World Cup Squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool).

DEFENDERS: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Meunier (Paris St-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur).

MIDFIELDERS: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian).

FORWARDS: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Nacer Chadli (West Brom), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United).

Probable Starting XI

Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany (if fit), Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier, Mousa Dembele, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku,

Belgium World Cup Injuries

With Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi probably going up front for Belgium, Christian Benteke may not feature. Regardless he picked up an injury during training which may keep him out for a bit of time.

Michy Batshuayi picked up an ankle injury, and yet has still been named in the squad.

The Unanswered Questions

What is the Plan B?

By switching to a 3-4-2-1 set-up, Roberto Martinez has shown an element of tactical flexibility that predecessor Marc Wilmots lacked. But while this covered the paucity of quality full-backs, it also revealed the lack of a back-up – which could be essential if Belgium find themselves being overrun in midfield against some of the tournament favourites.

Can Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen be relied upon in Russia?

The success of Martinez’s back three depends on the form and fitness of Kompany, or as back-up, Vermaelen. Other candidates, such as Laurent Ciman and Dedryck Boyota, are short of international quality.

Will Radja Nainggolan return?

No is the simple answer here. Martinez has never had a smooth relationship with Nainggolan, who offers a physicality that’s lacking in Belgium’s midfield. After injury forced him out of recent friendlies against Japan and Mexico, Nainggolan had little time to convince Martinez that he is needed. As a result, Nainggolan has been omitted from the squad.

Will Kevin De Bruyne shine on the world stage?

De Bruyne has openly criticised Martinez’s tactics – which is probably a sign of his frustration at the fact that he has rarely looked happy on the international stage. He thrives on responsibility and it could be that this has been in short supply when he has worn a Belgium shirt.