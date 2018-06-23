After losing to Mexico, Germany are under incredible pressure to win against Sweden today.

Can Germany Keep Their World Cup Hopes Alive?

Germany vs Sweden – Kickoff 19.00 (BST), Sochi

Germany need to win, simple as that. They do not want to follow Spain in 2014 and go out early after winning the trophy four years previously. Obviously they have the players to do so, but changes need to be made. Nobody played that well, but Julian Draxler and Sami Khedira in particular were poor and we can’t help but think Leroy Sane would have given them something different.

Nonetheless he didn’t make the squad so players like Muller, Kroos and Boating have to play well. They have the experience to do so but Sweden will not lay down and let them have the three points. They will look to get something from the game after picking up a win against South Korea, and given how poor Germany were in their first game, the Swedes will fancy their chances.

Expect Sweden to set up in a more defensive formation where they will look to frustrate the Germans as Mexico did.

Final score: Germany 2-0 Sweden.

Player to Watch – Thomas Muller

After a forgetful game against Mexico, he needs to step up and lead this team. As one of the senior members of the squad, he must inspire the team to a much-needed victory.

