Low Has To Pick Up The Pieces After Mexico Defeat | Nick Bidwell

Germany have to put their shocking loss to Mexico behind them if they are to progress.

Nick Bidwell’s Notes from Germany: Low has to pick up the pieces after Mexico defeat

Beaten for the first time in a World Cup opener in 36 years, Germany did not merely fluff the odd line in their shock 1-0 loss to a vibrant Mexico in Moscow. Here was a rare case of the Nationalmannschaft forgetting entire acts of dialogue.

Of course, no team is immune to an off-day. Not even the world champions. But what will be especially worrying for Bundestrainer Joachim Löw is how his side so comprehensively failed to get to grips with the opposition, so dramatically mislaid their slick, ultra-confident football.

This was not one of those defeats sparked by a twist of fate. Löw’s eleven were beaten every which way by ‘El Tri’. Outrun, outfought and thoroughly outsmarted. Germany simply had no answers to the crafty Mexican gameplan: the lightning counter-attacks, the pace in wide areas, the stifling press in the middle of the park and frequent use of the long ball, a ploy which constantly had the Deutschland back-line rocking.