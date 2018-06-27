Christian Eriksen scored an amazing eleven goals during qualifying, including a hat-trick in the playoffs.

Denmark World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Denmark vs Croatia – Round of 16 (1st July)

Denmark vs France – 26th June Match Report

Match preview here.

Denmark Starting XI: 1 Kaspar Schmeichel, 4 Simon Kjaer, 6 Andreas Christensen, 8 Thomas Delaney (18 Lukas Lerager 90+2), 10 Christian Eriksen, 11 Martin Braithwaite, 13 Mathias Jorgensen, 14 Henrik Dalsgaard, 17 Jen Stryger Larsen, 21 Andreas Cornelius (12 Kasper Dolberg 75), 23 Pione Sisto (15 Viktor Fischer 60)

France Starting XI: 16 Steve Mandanda, 3 Presnel Kimpembe, 4 Raphael Varane, 7 Antoine Griezmann (18 Nabil Fekir 69), 8 Thomas Lemar, 9 Olivier Giroud, 11 Ousmane Dembele (10 Kylian Mbappe 78), 13 N’Golo Kante, 15 Steven N’Zonzi, 19 Djibril Sidibe, 21 Lucas Hernandez (22 Benjamin Mendy 50)

Moscow Luzniki

Denmark 0 France 0

Match overview

France and Denmark played out the first goalless draw of the tournament in a hugely frustrating encounter. Boos and whistles rang around Moscow’s Luzniki stadium as fans experessed indignation at both teams’ laissez-faire attittude. But the stalement suited both teams: France finished as group winners, with the Danes as runners-up.

There were few goalmouth moments as both teams cancelled each other. France, with a virtual B team, struggled to break down Denmark’s defensive wall. When Antoine Griezmann did find a way to goal, bursting through on the counter-attack, Mathias Jorgensen fouled him for the game’s only yellow card.

Talking point

France coach Didier Deschamps made multiple changes to his starting line-up but the attacking innovations – notably Thomas Lemar and Ousmane Dembele – made little use of their opportunity.

Denmark’s defensive set-up included centre-back Andreas Christensen deployed in central midfield in a bid for the point needed to reach the knockout stage.

Stats

Denmark/France

Possession (%): 48/62

Goal attempts: 5/11

Attempts on target: 2/6

Corners: 4/2

Fouls: 10/10

Pass accuracy (%): 70/86

Distance covered (km): 106/104

Denmark vs Australia (21st June) Match Report

Match preview here.

Denmark Starting XI: 1 Kasper Schmeichel, 2 Simon Kjaer, 6 Andreas Christensen, 8 Thomas Delaney, 9 Nicolai Jorgensen (21 Andreas Cornelius 68), 10 Christian Eriksen14 Henrik Dalsgaard, 17 Jens Stryger Larsen, 19 Lasse Schone, 20 Yussuf Poulsen (11 Martin Braithwaite 59), 23 Pione Sisto

Australia Starting XI: 1 Mat Ryan, 5 Mark Milligan, 7 Matthew Leckie, 10 Robbie Kruse (17 Daniel Arzani 69), 11 Andrew Nabbout (9 Tomi Juric 75), 13 Aaron Mooy, 15 Mile Jedinak, 16 Aziz Behich, 19 Josh Risdon, 20 Trent Sainsbury, 23 Tom Rogic (22 Jackson Irvine 82)

Samara

Denmark 1 Australia 1

Scorers:

Denmark: Eriksen 7

Australia: Jedinak 38pen

Match overview

Denmark and Australia shared the points in Samara after Mile Jedinak’s controversial penalty cancelled out Christian Eriksen’s early strike for the Danes.

Denmark took the lead with a brilliantly worked team goal but they failed to build on their early advantage and Australia were given the opportunity to equalise following a fortuitous VAR decision.

The equaliser emboldened Australia in the second half but they could not find the winner that their endeavour deserved.

Matter of fact

Mile Jedinak’s successful penalty maintained his 100 per cent record in spot-kick conversion.

Talking point

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu waived away Australian appeals for a penalty after the ball struck Yussuf Poulsen’s arm at a corner. But VAR suggested he review the decision and a penalty was awarded. It was a harsh decision for Denmark – the leaping Poulsen was only inches away from Matthew Leckie’s header – but Australia felt it compensated for the controversial VAR-awarded penalty that France had been awarded in their opening game.

Stats

Denmark/Australia

Possession (%): 48/52

Goal attempts: 10/14

Attempts on target: 5/5

Corners: 3/5

Fouls: 6/5

Pass accuracy (%): 86/84

Distance covered (km): 112/114

Denmark vs Peru (16th June) Match Report

The third game of the day, Denmark face Peru in Group C. Match preview here.

Peru Starting XI: 1 Pedro Gallese, 2 Alberto Rodriguez, 6 Miguel Trauco, 8 Christian Cueva, 10 Jefferson Farfan (11 Raul Ruidiaz 85), 13 Renato Tapia (23 Pedro Aquino 87), 15 Christian Ramos, 17 Luis Advincula, 18 Andre Carrillo, 19 Yoshimar Yotun, 20 Edison Flores (9 Paolo Guerrero 63)

Denmark Starting XI: 1 Kasper Schmeichel, 4 Simon Kjaer, 6 Andeas Christensen (13 Matias Jorgensen 81), 7 William Kvist (19 Lasse Schone 35), 8 Thomas Delaney, 9 Nicolai Jorgensen, 10 Christian Eriksen, 14 Henrik Dalsgaard, 17 Jens Stryger Larsen, 20 Yussuf Poulsen, 23 Pione Sisto (11 Martin Braithwaite 67)

Saransk

Peru 0 Denmark 1

Scorers:

Peru: none

Denmark: Poulsen 59

Match overview

Peru impressed in their first game back in the World Cup for 36 years. But a penalty miss by Cristian Cueva on the eve of half-time allowed Denmark to grind out a result in the second half, thanks to a clever counter-attack led by Christian Eriksen. Denmark’s defence, well marshalled by keeper Kasper Schmeichel, resisted a late wave of Peruvian attacks as Jefferson Farfan, the lively Andre Carillo and substitute Paolo Guerrero all went close.

Matter of fact

Kasper Schmeichel kept a clean sheet in his first World Cup game, matching his father Peter, who only only manager one clean sheet in five World Cup appearances.

Talking point

A reported 40,000 Peru fans travelled to Russia to support their team in their first World Cup appearance in 36 years. They considerably outnumbered Danish supporters in Saransk.

Stats

Peru/Denmark

Possession (%): 52/48

Goal attempts: 18/10

Attempts on target: 7/5

Corners: 3/7

Fouls: 10/18

Pass accuracy (%): 85/82

Distance covered (km): 104/110

Denmark World Cup Guide

Denmark’s qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup was a crescendo, starting abysmally as new coach Age Hareide struggled to impose his ideas, but rising to the brilliance of a 5-1 away triumph in the concluding play-off game. It is surely the best trajectory towards the nation’s fifth World Cup finals. While this side do not possess the vivid quality of the 1986 “Dynamite” team or the 1998 side that reached the quarter-finals, in Christian Eriksen they have a player every opponent will respect and fear. Optimism is high in a happy squad of underdogs who believe they can cause some shocks at the tournament as the most accomplished of the Scandinavian trio of nations.

Key Moments in Qualifying

Sep 2016

The team is jeered off the pitch after a 1-0 home defeat by Montenegro.

Sept 2017

A 4-0 win at home to Poland is a huge confidence boost for the side and evidence of quality as well as spirit.

Oct 2017

Christian Eriksen scores the only goal of the game in a revenge away victory to Montenegro.

Nov 2017

Trailing 1-0 to the Republic of Ireland in the final play-off, Eriksen’s hat-trick sees Denmark to victory.

Related: Christian Eriksen May 2010

Denmark World Cup Group

Denmark are in a group with France, Australia and Peru.

Denmark World Cup Friendlies

Denmark played against England opponents Panama on the 22nd of March and won 1-0. Two 0-0 draws followed against Chile and Sweden, and their final game was against Mexico on the 9th. They won 2-0.

22nd March – Panama (won 1-0)

27th March – Chile (drew 0-0)

2nd June – Sweden (drew 0-0)

9th June – Mexico (won 2-0)

Denmark World Cup Fixtures

Denmark open their World Cup account against Peru on the 16th of June, followed by Australia on the 21st. Then they play France on the 26th which could decide who tops the group.

16th June – Peru (won 1-0)

21st June – Australia

26th June – France

Related: Antoine Griezmann November 2011

The Coach

Age Hareide, age 64 (23.09.53)

Was a surprise choice to replace long-serving Morten Olsen in March 2016, not only because he is Norwegian but also given his relative lack of success as coach of his homeland a decade ago. Widespread scepticism among the army of high-profile Danish pundits from the Dynamite years has been washed away by a superb run of results in 2017, culminating in qualification. Nobody doubts now that he is worth his contract until July 2020.

The Players

Stars

The talisman of the team is midfielder Christian Eriksen, who scored an incredible 11 goals in the qualifying campaign, including the hat-trick in the final play-off match. He has blossomed into world class under the guidance of club manager Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur and is now happy and able to accept the responsibility of inspiring the team. Winger Pione Sisto has been a revelation in the past few months.

Stalwarts

Keeper Kasper Schmeichel is following in the footsteps of his famous father, Peter, while midfielder William Kvist remains a valuable operator.

Denmark World Cup Squad

Final 23-man squad –

GOALKEEPERS: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Frederik Ronnow (Brondby), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield).

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich).

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen), William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux).

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

Denmark World Cup Injuries

We will update you with all the injuries for Denmark here.

The Unanswered Questions

What system gives the most freedom to Christian Eriksen?

Age Hareide prefers a 4-3-3 formation that allows Eriksen the space to operate behind a main striker and two wide men.

Can Andreas Christensen become a regular at Chelsea?

If so he will surely become one of the central defenders for Denmark in Russia, rather than filling in at right-back.

Can striker Kasper Dolberg recover his dynamic form of last season?

If he starts to find form with Ajax again, he could overtake Andreas Cornelius and Niklas Bendtner in the pecking order.

Who will score the goals if Eriksen is absent through injury?

The obvious weakness is lack of goals and the over-reliance on Eriksen scoring. Yussuf Poulsen is one player who needs to become more prolific.