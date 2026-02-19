In this issue

It might be hard to believe for anyone who sat through Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland last year, but Irish football is on the rise. Troy Parrott’s heroics have given the national team a shot at World Cup qualification, the domestic league is thriving as a new campaign gets underway, and an exciting generation of talent is starting to emerge.

Speaking of talent, Brentford striker Igor Thiago has taken the Premier League by storm this season. We’ve taken a look at his rise, and sized up his chances of wearing Brazil’s No.9 shirt this summer. Elsewhere, we look back on AFCON and the league phases of Europe’s biggest club competitions, and ahead to the 2026 World Cup play-offs at the end of March.

Jamie Evans, Managing Editor

Contents

THE WORLD THIS MONTH

12 Henry Winter Premier League lacking entertainment?

14 Keir Radnedge World Cup boycott? Not likely

16 Jonathan Wilson AFCON tactical review

17 On the radar Hakim Ziyech

18 In numbers

20 Obituaries

22 Moves you might have missed

23 Biggest January transfers

24 6 of the Best January window signings

HEADLINERS

26 Edoardo Bove Watford’s new signing

27 Kazuyoshi Miura The world’s oldest footballer

28 Indian Super League Returning to action

IRISH SPECIAL

30 EyeWitness: Bohemians

33 League of Ireland 2026 team profiles

34 6 of the Best Irish young guns

36 Face to Face Stephen Kenny

FEATURES

40 Spotlight Igor Thiago

44 Special Feature Who will be Brazil’s No.9?

50 Numbers Game Champions League, Europa League and Conference League stats and draws

57 2026 World Cup play-offs Inter-confederation and European play-off previews

INTERVIEWS

68 Face to Face Sebastien Desabre

70 Face to Face Franco Foda

99 My Biggest Game Tomasz Radzinski

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

72 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup

73 January window transfer round-up

WORLD SERVICE

76 Morocco 2025 AFCON review

82 Brazil 2026 season preview

84 United States MLS 2026 preview

86 Japan J. League 2026 preview

88 Austria Amateur Nations Cup

89 The Sweeper

90 AFCON 2025 squads

94 ESM XI