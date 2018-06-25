In this piece we take a look at the possible route England will have to take to get to the World Cup Final.
England’s Route To The World Cup Final
We know the group stage draw for England, but who would they play if the got all the way to the World Cup final?
This piece will answer that very question as Gareth Southgate and his squad look to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966.
Obviously, there is a fair amount of guess work and assumptions made here with the big teams expected to top their groups, but with England we have looked at who they would face if they topped the group or came second in Group G.
Firstly, during the group stages, England will play Tunisia on the 18th of June, followed by Panama six days later. Finally, a potentially vital matchup against Belgium is on the 28th of June.
That final group game could have a drastic effect on who England play in the knockout stages provided they get through, because whoever tops the group will avoid Germany in the quarter-finals.
If England Win The Group
England went out of the group stages four years ago in 2014, but if they top the group in 2018 they will have an easier draw than if they qualify second.
Last 16 – July 2 – Rostov Arena – Senegal
Poland turned out to have a disastrous World Cup with Senegal emerging as the second best team in Group H behind Colombia. Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly are their best players and they could trouble England.
Quarter-Final – July 6 – Kazan Arena – Brazil/Germany
Next up would probably be Brazil or Germany. Brazil are heavy favourites to top Group E which includes Switzerland, Costa Rica, and Serbia, whereas Germany struggled to come second in their group. They would then face each other in the Round of 16 and that is a hard one to call.
Semi-Final – July 10th – Krestovsky Stadium – Spain
Spain look very good and they could, in all likelihood, be England’s opponents in the final.
Final – July 15 – Luzhniki Stadium – France
We think France are the most likely opponents here after winning their group, and then possibly wins against Croatia in the Round of 16, and Portugal or Uruguay in the quarter-final.
If England Come Second In The Group
Belgium are favourites to top the group, so if England come second, the route to the final is arguably more challenging.
Last 16 – July 3 – Otkritie Stadium – Colombia
As mentioned above, this could be either Poland or Colombia in this slot, but we think Colombia will top the group instead of Poland. That means England would play Colombia in the round of 16.
Quarter-Final – July 7 – Samara Arena – Mexico
If England come second, they will probably face the favourites Germany in the quarter-finals. Germany are expected to win their group and then beat Serbia, Switzerland or Costa Rica in the round of 16 which would set up a grudge match with England. The last time these two sides would have met was in the 2010 World Cup, a match famous for Frank Lampard’s goal that wasn’t a goal. That being said, Germany lost to Mexico recently so right now Mexico will fit into this slot.
Semi-Final – 11 July – Luzhniki Stadium – France
If England somehow pull off a shock victory against Germany, or face a tough Mexico team, France will be awaiting them in the semis.
Final – July 15 – Luzhniki Stadium – Brazil/Spain
On the other side of the draw, Brazil and France are the two strongest teams and it is a toss up as to who would win in a semi-final between the two. England would probably want to play either team as Brazil’s defence is suspect, and France’s squad is full of young players who may struggle on the world stage.
So there you have it. England’s route to the final is easier if they top the group so their match against Belgium on the 28th of June could be vital to their chances of winning the tournament. How far do you think they will go?
