In this piece we take a look at the possible route England will have to take to get to the World Cup Final.

England’s Route To The World Cup Final

We know the group stage draw for England, but who would they play if the got all the way to the World Cup final?

This piece will answer that very question as Gareth Southgate and his squad look to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

Obviously, there is a fair amount of guess work and assumptions made here with the big teams expected to top their groups, but with England we have looked at who they would face if they topped the group or came second in Group G.

Firstly, during the group stages, England will play Tunisia on the 18th of June, followed by Panama six days later. Finally, a potentially vital matchup against Belgium is on the 28th of June.

That final group game could have a drastic effect on who England play in the knockout stages provided they get through, because whoever tops the group will avoid Germany in the quarter-finals.

If England Win The Group

England went out of the group stages four years ago in 2014, but if they top the group in 2018 they will have an easier draw than if they qualify second.

Last 16 – July 2 – Rostov Arena – Senegal

Poland turned out to have a disastrous World Cup with Senegal emerging as the second best team in Group H behind Colombia. Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly are their best players and they could trouble England.

Quarter-Final – July 6 – Kazan Arena – Brazil/Germany

Next up would probably be Brazil or Germany. Brazil are heavy favourites to top Group E which includes Switzerland, Costa Rica, and Serbia, whereas Germany struggled to come second in their group. They would then face each other in the Round of 16 and that is a hard one to call.

Semi-Final – July 10th – Krestovsky Stadium – Spain

Spain look very good and they could, in all likelihood, be England’s opponents in the final.

Final – July 15 – Luzhniki Stadium – France

We think France are the most likely opponents here after winning their group, and then possibly wins against Croatia in the Round of 16, and Portugal or Uruguay in the quarter-final.