Goretzka is getting a lot of interest from big clubs these days. We wrote about the talented youngster in August of 2013.

Leon Goretzka – Schalke and Germany

Welcome to our player profile on Leon Goretzka, the German star causing quite a stir in football. We wrote about him back in August 2013 and you can check that out below.

World Cup 2018

Goretzka was played regularly during Germany’s World Cup friendlies but in their first game of the tournament, he will have to make do with coming off the bench against Mexico. He missed out against Sweden too but he will make his debut against South Korea.

Talent Scout (August 2013)

Dubbed “the new Ballack” in certain German quarters, the teenage central midfielder is looking forward to continuing his education both on and off the pitch this season.