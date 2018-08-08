Fulham Premier League Fixtures, Squad, Guide

Four years after being relegated, Fulham are back in the Premier League. How will they get on?

Fulham hit the jackpot by beating Aston Villa in the Championship play-off Final at Wembley to return to the Premier League four years after being relegated. Aleksandar Mitrovic was their main summer transfer target, while Ryan Fredericks joined West Ham after his Fulham contract expired.

Annual wage bill – £36.1m (2016)

Annual income – £34.9m (2017)

Stadium Craven Cottage (25,700)

Odds – 1,000/1 to win Premier League

FAN’S VIEW

David Preston

LAST SEASON WAS…

A season of two halves – the first half was depressing and lacklustre; the second was extraordinary and exhilarating, culminating in a never-to-be-forgotten play-off

Final victory at Wembley – our first visit there in 43 years.

OUR BIGGEST HERO

That would be a Serbian double-act of Slavisa Jokanovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

OUR BIGGEST VILLAIN

The former “Moneyball” stats man, Craig Kline, who had an unhealthy influence over transfer policy. Once he was fired, things changed almost overnight. And not forgetting our friend “Colin” – Neil Warnock.

YOUNGSTER TO WATCH

I don’t think I can get away with Ryan Sessegnon for the third year running so I’ll give you four: Marlon Fossey, Matt O’Riley, Adetayo Edun and Ryan’s twin brother Steven.

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Tim Ream and Kevin McDonald deserve a mention as both had exceptional seasons.

HOPES & FEARS FOR 2018-19

The hope is that Fulham can continue to play the kind of entertaining football that earned them so many plaudits last term. The fear is that the squad won’t have been bolstered with enough depth and quality to survive a Premier League campaign.

Fulham Premier League Squad

Name Age / d.o.b. Signed / prev club

GOALKEEPERS

Marcus Bettinelli (26) 24.05.92 2011 / youth

Marek Rodak (Slk) (21) 13.12.96 2013 / MFK Kosice (Slk)

DEFENDERS

Cyrus Christie (RoI) (25) 30.09.92 2018 / Middlesbrough

Marcelo Djalo (Spa) (24) 08.10.93 2017 / Lugo (Spa)

Maxime Le Marchand (Fra) (28) 11.10.89 2018 / Nice (Fra)

Denis Odoi (Blg) (30) 27.05.88 2016 / Lokeren (Blg)

Tim Ream (USA) (30) 05.10.87 2015 / Bolton Wanderers

Steven Sessegnon (18) 18.05.00 2017 / youth

MIDFIELDERS

Tom Cairney (Sco) (27) 20.01.91 2015 / Blackburn Rovers

Ibrahima Cisse (Blg) (24) 28.02.94 2017 / Standard Liege (Blg)

Luca de la Torre (USA) (20) 23.05.98 2013 / youth

Stefan Johansen (Nor) (27) 08.01.91 2016 / Celtic (Sco)

Neeskens Kebano (DRC) (26) 10.03.92 2016 / Genk (Blg)

Kevin McDonald (Sco) (29) 04.11.88 2016 / Wolves

Jean Seri (IvC) (27) 19.07.91 2018 / Nice (Fra)

Ryan Sessegnon (18) 18.05.00 2008 / youth

Andre Schurrle (27) 06.11.1990 2018 / Borussia Dortmund

FORWARDS

Floyd Ayite (Tog) (29) 15.12.88 2016 / SC Bastia (Fra)

Rui Fonte (Por) (28) 23.04.90 2017 / Braga (Por)

Aboubakar Kamara (Fra) (23) 07.03.95 2017 / Amiens (Fra)

Cauley Woodrow (23) 02.12.94 2011 / Luton Town

Aleksandar Mitrovic (23) 16.09.1994 / Newcastle United

MANAGER

Slavisa Jokanovic (Ser) (49) 16.08.68 2015 / Maccabi Tel Aviv (Isr)

Fulham Premier League Fixtures

Aug 11 Crystal Palace (h)

Aug 18 Tottenham (a)

Aug 25 Burnley (h)

Sep 1 Brighton (a)

Sep 15 Man City (a)

Sep 22 Watford (h)

Sep 29 Everton (a)

Oct 6 Arsenal (h)

Oct 20 Cardiff (a)

Oct 27 Bournemouth (h)

Nov 3 Huddersfield (a)

Nov 10 Liverpool (a)

Nov 24 Southampton (h)

Dec 1 Chelsea (a)

Dec 4 Leicester (h)

Dec 8 Man Utd (a)

Dec 15 West Ham (h)

Dec 22 Newcastle (a)

Dec 26 Wolves (h)

Dec 29 Huddersfield (h)