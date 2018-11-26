Argentine Football Has Problem In Organised Fan Violence | Tim Vickery

The attack on Boca Juniors team bus reveals a wider problem in Argentine football.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Argentine Football Has Problem In Organised Fan Violence

The British brought football to South America, and especially its south cone. But it was the Argentines who did more than anyone else to spread the game northwards.

This becomes very clear from the early 1950s diaries of a young medical student, Ernesto Guevara, on his travels around South America, before he made it to Cuba and was dubbed ‘Che.’ Merely as a result of being from Argentina, Guevara and his friend are considered to be football experts by those in other countries.

The rest of the continent continues to show a strong influence of Argentine football culture – especially in its fan culture. In recent years, even Brazilian supporters, separated from the Argentine experience through a language difference, have been imitating Argentines, adapting Argentine songs for use on their own terraces.

Indeed, Argentine fan culture is an intoxicating thing. The songs are stirring, the passion is captivating, the spectacle is dazzling.

But it comes with real problems.

Some of this has been there since the start, at least in potential. The clubs are seen as representatives, or even defenders, of their neighbourhoods. This means that, in a very real sense, the fans are the club. From this perception comes the old habit of helping out supporters with travel expenses when the team plays away from home.

Over time – and over decades of political, social and economic decline – this idea of ‘fans as club’ has mutated into something very dangerous.

The method of organisation in Argentina is that of the social club. The president is an elected position. This, of course, means that politics and political divisions are a normal part of the internal workings of the club. And in this scenario, a rent-a-mob can prove very useful; they can back certain candidates and intimidate others, and do the same to players who get out of line.

And so the rent-a-mob ‘barras bravas’ were born. These organised groups of thugs have turned their activities into a profession. The informal ‘tax’ charged on players – to help the fans with traveling expenses, ostensibly, is just one of many streams of revenue for rent-a-mobs who have moved well beyond football to make money from rendering their services in conventional politics and other criminal activities.