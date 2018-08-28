England shocked everyone by getting to the World Cup semis. But can they build on that?

England UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Not a lot was expected of England heading into the World Cup but the side, behind the leadership of Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate, somehow managed to get all the way to the World Cup semi-finals. And even in that game England went 1-0 up thanks to a Kieran Trippier free-kick so could have got into the Final had it not been for two slight defensive mistakes.

Now the task facing Southgate is to build on that success and continue to progress. This is by no means an easy one considering England have both Spain and their semi-final opponents Croatia in their UEFA Nations League group. No doubt England will be seeking revenge on the latter of those two.

The Coach

Gareth Southgate, age 47 (03.09.70)

Caretaker from September 2016, he was handed a four-year deal that November. Previously the under-21s’ manager, he played in the 1998 World Cup finals, where England lost in the round of 16, and missed a crucial penalty in England’s Euro 96 semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany. He has been given more time to succeed with the England national side after a brilliant World Cup getting to the semi-finals.

England UEFA Nations League Group

England are in League A, Group 4 with Spain and Croatia.

England UEFA Nations League Fixtures

08/09/2018 Saturday 20:45 A4 England vs Spain

12/10/2018 Friday 20:45 A4 Croatia vs England

15/10/2018 Monday 20:45 A4 Spain vs England

18/11/2018 Sunday 15:00 A4 England vs Croatia

England UEFA Nations League Squad

Probable Nations League Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

DEFENDERS: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker(Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United).

MIDFIELDERS: Dele Alli, Eric Dier (both Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

FORWARDS: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)