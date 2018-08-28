World Cup finalists Croatia are alongside Spain and England in their Nations League group.

Croatia UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

After producing their finest World Cup tournament result ever in 2018, Croatia were thoroughly outplayed by France in the final so now their attention shifts to the UEFA Nations League. In a group alongside Spain and semi-final opponents England, Croatia could do with a good campaign in the tournament because usually their qualifying campaigns for major tournaments are poor. (UEFA Nations League play can help towards Euro 2020 qualification).

The Coach

Zlatko Dalic, age 51 (26.10.66)

Appointed caretaker in October 2017 and given the job permanently in November 2017, having spent five years (2006-11) on the Croat under-21 staff under Drazen Ladic. As head coach, he has been in charge of Croat outfits Varteks Varazdin, Rijeka and Slaven Belupo, plus clubs in Albania (Dinamo Tirana) and the Gulf (Al Faisaly Harmah, Al Hilal and Al Ain).

Croatia UEFA Nations League Group

England are in League A, Group 4 with Spain and Croatia.

Croatia UEFA Nations League Fixtures

11/09/2018 Saturday 20:45 A4 Croatia vs Spain

12/10/2018 Friday 20:45 A4 Croatia vs England

15/11/2018 Monday 20:45 A4 Spain vs Croatia

18/11/2018 Sunday 15:00 A4 England vs Croatia

Croatia UEFA Nations League Squad

Probable Nations League Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Gent), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

DEFENDERS: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg).

MIDFIELDERS: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka).

FORWARDS: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Schalke), Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).