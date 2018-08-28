Spain head into the tournament off the back of a poor World Cup.

Spain UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

Spain were not supposed to lose to the hosts Russia at the World Cup but that is exactly what happened after they were defeated on penalties thanks to heroics from Igor Akinfeev. His actions put and end to a calamitous World Cup for the Spanish after their head-coach was sacked just days before their first game and Fernando Hierro was thrown in at the deep-end to try and coach the team.

Luis Enrique has come in to try and get Spain back to the top of the international game but his job is not an easy one, especially as several of his stars are ageing; like David Silva and Gerard Pique. Whereas others, like Andres Iniesta, have retired altogether. They do still have some world class players all over the pitch and Enrique will be given the task of trying to get them to play like we know they can.

But he gets very little time to do so with the UEFA Nations League starting soon and Spain have a tough group alongside England and Croatia. Time will tell how good the Spanish will be.

The Coach

Luis Enrique, age 48, (08.05.1970)

He had immense success with Barcelona but the Spanish job is a step up and he inherits a team coming off a poor World Cup by their standards. He represented both Real Madrid and Barcelona in his playing days so should be accustomed to pleasing both fan bases as well as guiding the stars for each respective team.

Spain UEFA Nations League Group

Spain are in League A, Group 4 with England and Croatia.

Spain UEFA Nations League Fixtures

08/09/2018 Saturday 20:45 A4 England vs Spain

11/09/2018 Tuesday 20:45 A4 Spain vs Croatia

15/10/2018 Monday 20:45 A4 Spain vs England

15/11/2018 Thursday 20:45 A4 Croatia vs Spain

Spain UEFA Nations League Squad

Probable Nations League Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Pepe Reina (Napoli), David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao)

DEFENDERS: Nacho Fernandez, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal (all Real Madrid), Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba (both Barcelona), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

MIDFIELDERS: Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets (both Barcelona), Saul Niguez, Koke (both Atletico Madrid), Isco, Marco Asensio (both Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City)

FORWARDS: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)