Welcome to our page dedicated to Spanish creative maestro Isco. At times forced to play from the bench for club and country, Isco has become an integral part of both teams with his guild style of play. Have a read of our player profile on the Real Madrid man below.

Player Profile: Isco

It was a Thursday morning in February and the headline was shocking. Splashed across the front of one of Madrid’s two sports dailies were huge yellow letters spelling out a stark and simple message in capitals: “ZIDANE WANTS TO SELL ISCO.”

All across Spain, it was easy to imagine people picking up their paper and thinking: “You what? Isco? Now?”

One man who might not have been quite so surprised was Francisco Roman Alarcon Suarez himself. “When you get it right, you’re God,” said Isco two months previously. “But when you fail four or five passes, they want to get you out.”

He always knew that something like this could come and he knew that it had been close before. He knows that things change quickly in football. But, still…

At first glance, the news was hard to believe – and not just because the TV show that broke the story doesn’t exactly have the best reputation. The story was quickly rubbished by then Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane but the programme is very close to club president Florentino Perez and often does his bidding for him.

Isco has always been talented. He’s always had that walk, too: legs bent inwards, backside hanging beneath his body. “I’ve got twisted feet,” he has admitted. One of the scouts that first signed him describes him as “culón” – in other words, he has a big arse.

When he was a kid he took a ball everywhere with him and claimed that his football came from the streets – not so different as a professional as it had been when he was little. “What I want is the ball,” he says – which was sometimes a problem as his coaches often wanted him to be more serious, more dedicated, more practical. But while that may still be the case at times, there is no doubting that talent.

“He’s capable of doing things that very few people can do,” says Zidane – and if anyone knows a thing or two about rare talent it is him. Zidane was once asked if he saw himself in Isco. Maybe he had to say this, but he said “yes”. Carlo Ancelotti had said much the same thing, insisting that, one day, Isco could be “very close” to Zidane.

The question was always, when would that day arrive and would he be given the opportunity to prove that he could emulate the Frenchman?

His team-mates have always thought he could and in the Real Madrid dressing room his nickname is “Magia”. Let’s face it, you’ve got to be pretty bloody good for that in a dressing room containing Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and suchlike.

Real full-back Dani Carvajal describes him as “pure fantasy”, and in a time of athleticism there is something more aesthetic about Isco. Slower, sure, but a little bit special.

When he was young he played for Atletico Benamiel on gravel pitches not far from Malaga, where a childhood team-mate insists: “He was always capable of doing magic. It didn’t matter if it was on the pitch or walking back home from school, there was always a ball at his feet.

“Ever since we were kids we used to say to ourselves: ‘If he doesn’t make it, we’ll never know anyone who does’. You could see he was special. The funny thing was, at the time there were scouts constantly watching him but no one used to call him. People used to say because of the bandy legs, or he’s too slow.”