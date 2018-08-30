Italy UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

After failing to make the World Cup, Italy have been placed with Poland and Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

yes they failed to make the 2018 World Cup in Russia which was one of the darkest moments in the history of Italian football, however there seems to be a more positive outlook on things to come at the moment. There is the sense that with the probable omission of Danielle De Rossi from the squad, the majority of the old guard have gone. Sure Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci still remain but in terms of most other positions, youngsters are coming in.

Additionally, although it has no effect on the italian national team, the move of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has seemed to give all of Italian football the boost it badly needed so we would not be surprised to see Italy put on some quality performances against their UEFA Nations League group opponents, Portugal and Poland.

The Coach

Roberto Mancini, age 53, (27.11.1964)

The former Internazionale and Manchester City manager takes control of Italy for the upcoming tournament, after the sacking of Gian Piero Ventura due to World Cup failure.

Italy UEFA Nations League Group

Italy are in League A, Group 3 with Poland and Portugal.

Italy UEFA Nations League Fixtures

07/09/2018 Friday 20:45 A3 Italy vs Poland

10/09/2018 Monday 20:45 A3 Portugal vs Italy

14/10/2018 Sunday 20:45 A3 Poland vs Italy

17/11/2018 Saturday 20:45 A3 Italy vs Portugal