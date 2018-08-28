Poland UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

After a disastrous World Cup, Poland will be looking for improvement in the UEFA Nations League.

A lot was expected of Poland heading into the 2018 World Cup after their solid performances at Euro 2016, however they were in fact the very first side to be eliminated from the tournament after losing their first two games against Senegal and Colombia. One of the most deadly strikers in the world, Robert Lewandowski did not create any opportunities nor did he get given any by other Polish players. All in all, it was a shocking tournament.

Their attention, with their new coach, shifts to the UEFA Nations League where they have been put in a group alongside Portugal and Italy, two sides that are not very strong.

The Coach

Jerzy Brzęczek, age 47, (18.03.1971)

After a disastrous World Cup for Adam Nawalka, Poland have introduced former captain Jerzy Brzęczek to try and change their fortunes after being the very first side to be eliminated from the 2018 World Cup.

Poland UEFA Nations League Group

Portugal are in League A, Group 3 alongside Italy and Poland.

Poland UEFA Nations League Fixtures

07/09/2018 Friday 20:45 A3 Italy vs Poland

11/10/2018 Thursday 20:45 A3 Poland vs Portugal

14/10/2018 Sunday 20:45 A3 Poland vs Italy

20/11/2018 Tuesday 20:45 A3 Portugal vs Poland

Poland UEFA Nations League Squad

Probable Nations League squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).

DEFENDERS: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Kamil Glik (Monaco), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).

MIDFIELDERS: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Paris St-Germain), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechnia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

FORWARDS: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht).