Knocked out by Uruguay in the World Cup, Ronaldo is coming to the end of his Portugal career.

Portugal UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

After starting the World Cup in a stunning fashion, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to secure a draw against Spain, Portugal clearly struggled to create enough chances necessary to win at the highest level. Aside from Ronaldo, nobody else really looked threatening and considering he is ageing and does not have many international tournaments left in him, Portugal and coach Fernando Santos must find a replacement for the Juventus man soon. To top that off their centre-back pairing of Jose Fonte and Pepe looked completely past it, especially facing Uruguay in the knockout stages.

2-years on from their shock European Championship victory, Portugal are placed in League A, group 3 alongside Italy and Poland.

The Coach

Fernando Santos, age 63 (10.10.54)

Having replaced Paulo Bento, it is now three years at the helm for a man who can rightly be considered as the best coach in Portugal’s history. His current contract runs until 2020.

Portugal UEFA Nations League Group

Portugal UEFA Nations League Fixtures

10/09/2018 Monday 20:45 A3 Portugal vs Italy

11/10/2018 Thursday 20:45 A3 Poland vs Portugal

17/11/2018 Saturday 20:45 A3 Italy vs Portugal

20/11/2018 Tuesday 20:45 A3 Portugal vs Poland

Portugal UEFA Nations League Squad

Probable Nations League squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)

DEFENDERS: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

MIDFIELDERS: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (AS Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William Carvalho (Sporting)

FORWARDS: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)