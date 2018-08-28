Knocked out by Uruguay in the World Cup, Ronaldo is coming to the end of his Portugal career.
Portugal UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
After starting the World Cup in a stunning fashion, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to secure a draw against Spain, Portugal clearly struggled to create enough chances necessary to win at the highest level. Aside from Ronaldo, nobody else really looked threatening and considering he is ageing and does not have many international tournaments left in him, Portugal and coach Fernando Santos must find a replacement for the Juventus man soon. To top that off their centre-back pairing of Jose Fonte and Pepe looked completely past it, especially facing Uruguay in the knockout stages.
2-years on from their shock European Championship victory, Portugal are placed in League A, group 3 alongside Italy and Poland.
The Coach
Fernando Santos, age 63 (10.10.54)
Having replaced Paulo Bento, it is now three years at the helm for a man who can rightly be considered as the best coach in Portugal’s history. His current contract runs until 2020.
Portugal UEFA Nations League Group
Portugal are in League A, Group 3 alongside Italy and Poland.
Portugal UEFA Nations League Fixtures
10/09/2018 Monday 20:45 A3 Portugal vs Italy
11/10/2018 Thursday 20:45 A3 Poland vs Portugal
17/11/2018 Saturday 20:45 A3 Italy vs Portugal
20/11/2018 Tuesday 20:45 A3 Portugal vs Poland
Portugal UEFA Nations League Squad
Probable Nations League squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)
DEFENDERS: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)
MIDFIELDERS: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (AS Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William Carvalho (Sporting)
FORWARDS: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)
UEFA Nations League Groups
Make sure you know who is playing who…
Germany UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
After a disastrous World Cup, Germany are looking…
France UEFA Nations League Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
Coming off the back of a World Cup…
Don’t forget to follow World Soccer on Facebook and Twitter for all the League Nations news.