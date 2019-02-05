Bad Form Coming At Worst Time For Juventus | Paddy Agnew

After a shocking loss to Atalanta and a draw to Parma, Juventus have hit their worst form at the worst time.

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Bad Form Coming At Worst time For Juventus

Shock horror, in the last week Italian champions Juventus have not only been knocked out of the Italian Cup, beaten a remarkable 3-0 by Atalanta, but they have also been held to an almost equally remarkable 3-3 Serie A home draw by mid-table Parma.

Commentators have not failed to point out that, with a difficult Champions League second round tie against Atletico Madrid just two weeks away, this apparent loss of form could not have come at a worse moment.

Against both Atalanta on Tuesday and Parma on Saturday evening, the Juventus defence was not its usually impenetrable, granitic self. Could this have something to do with the fact the infamous Juve “BBC” defence (Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini) were missing for these two games, ruled out through injury?

In truth, one of them, Giorgio Chiellini did start against Atalanta but he lasted only 25 minutes before an injury-enforced substitution. Injuries to these three warriors are hardly surprising – Barzagli is 37, Chiellini 34 and Bonucci 31. All three have been out on the “hard road” for some while.

During the January transfer operations, however, Juve parted company with another of their experienced defenders, 31-year-old Moroccan Mehdi Benatia. He moved to Quatar club Al-Duhail for a reported €10 million price tag, plus a two and a half year contract worth €5 million per annum. With all the BBC currently ruled out, that now looks like a less than inspired move.

For the time being, Juve have replaced Benatia with another 31-year-old, the “journey man” Uruguyan defender, Martin Caceres, returning to the Turin giants for the third time in his much travelled career, one that has also involved seasons with Barcelona, Seville, Verona and Lazio.

Whilst it might seem easy to point an accusatory finger at a Juventus defence which has conceded seven goals in its last three games, one suspects that a certain “distraction” could explain their recent “superficial and lightweight”, as it was described by coach Massimiliano Allegri. Nine points clear of Napoli in Serie A and still unbeaten in the league this year, it is hardly surprising that Juventus, too, have finally had their moments of distraction, if not to say complacency. Then, too, no side can win all the time.

The point here, however, is not Serie A but rather the Champions League. This is clearly the competition that Juventus badly want to win. Ironically, it is not impossible that the performances (and the results) of the last week could yet still suit the purposes of coach Allegri, very nicely thank you.

As he prepares his troops for Champions League battle, he may feel that the Atalanta and Parma games have given his squad a salutory shock that will concentrate their minds greatly. Having things always go your own way is not necessarily the best preparation for what is arguably the most important game (so far) of your season. Any complacency on the road to Madrid has just gone out the window.