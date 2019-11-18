Brazil Secure Under-17 World Cup Victory | Tim Vickery

Thanks to two late goals, Brazil defeated Mexico in the final over the weekend.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Brazil Secure Under-17 World Cup Victory

Seldom can home advantage have been more important to a campaign than Brazil’s Under-17 World Cup win.

Had the venue of the competition not been switched from Peru earlier this year, then Brazil would not even have qualified. They failed even to make the final six of the South American Under-17 Championships, and owed their place in the World Cup solely to the fact that they became the new hosts.

Their blow out in qualification was the result of an emotional collapse in the final group game, when they lost 3-0 to Argentina and crashed out on goal difference. The experience may well have done them good. There were certainly no emotional collapses in front of their own fans. On the contrary, time and time again they showed the strength of character to dig themselves out of a hole.

In the second round tie against Chile they came from behind to win. In the semi final against France they looked to be on the wrong end of a massacre. They were quickly two goals down against clearly superior opponents. But they fought back with heart and drive to make a magnificent game of it. At 2-2 France thought they had scored a late winner. It was ruled out for offside, and straight from the restart the Brazilian goalkeeper helped himself to an assist, booting upfield and finding substitute Lazaro, who made space to shoot home.

In the final against Mexico, Brazil were the better side, but were a goal down with less than 10 minutes to go. Still they found a way to win, equalizing from a penalty and then, deep in stoppage time, claiming the trophy when Lazaro came off the bench to strike home a sweet volley.

Winning a World Cup at any level is a welcome morale boost to Brazil, especially with the senior side having fallen into a post-Copa America rut. And there are some very promising players in the team who can look forward to a career of conquests – attacking right back Yan Couto and flying winger Gabriel Veron were consistently excellent. Centre forward Kaio Jorge had a good game in the final. Left footed attacking midfielder Pedro Lucas seemed to run out of steam towards the end of the competition, but it one to watch – and, of course, there is supersub Lazaro, who will forever be associated with this title.

Under-17, though, is far too early to jump to solid conclusions about long term careers. Ronaldinho remains the only player to have won the World Cup at both Under-17 and senior levels. Of the Brazil squad that last won the World Under-17 title, back in 2003, not one went on to play a competitive game for the national team at senior level.