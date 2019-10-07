Jorge Jesus Revolution At Flamengo Continues | Tim Vickery

Will other teams across South America look to imitate his style of play?

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Jorge Jesus Revolution At Flamengo Continues

Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi was a relieved man after the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi final. At home to fellow Brazilians Flamengo, Gremio had ridden their luck and struck late to salvage a 1-1 draw – in a game in which for long periods his side had been overwhelmed.

“In the first half Gremio didn’t even see the ball,” said Renato after the game. His side have a possession –based model of play, consolidated over a long period. This is their third consecutive Libertadores semi final – and Flamengo had more than two thirds of possession in the first half, and plenty in the second. And this was not sterile possession, in zones where they were not creating danger to the home defence. They strangled Gremio in their own half of the field – and had three goals disallowed, two of them to very narrow offside decisions.

This is the new Flamengo, giving captivating masterclasses on a weekly basis since Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus took over in the middle of the year. And what a difference he has made!

Over recent times most Brazilian clubs, even the big ones, have employed an essentially reactive model – defend deep to create space for the counter attack, and charge forward sporadically on the error of the opponent. It all looked very barren a year ago, when Brazilian team after Brazilian team crashed out as a consequence of crossing the line between pragmatism and excessive caution.

Jorge Jesus has stormed the castle, sending his team out to impose themselves on the game. There is a marvellous fluidity about the front four – strikers Bruno Henrique and Gabriel plus attacking midfielders Everton Ribeiro and the Uruguayan Giorgian De Arrascaeta (who picked up a worrying injury against Gremio and will be absent for a while). The two full backs, Rafinha and Filipe Luis construct from deep and make their presence felt in the final third, and there is plenty of attacking participation from the two central midfielders, Gerson and Willian Arao. From open play, eight players are capable of hurting the opposition – and, for extended periods, of smothering the opponent’s counter attack at source.

With his team at the top of the league table, and favourites to make it through to the final of the Libertadores, the Jorge Jesus revolution is inevitably being carefully watched up and down the country. The key questions are these; how much will this model be imitated? What will be wider consequences on Brazilian football?