Bruno Fernandes Appears To Be Money Well Spent | Brian Glanville

The Portuguese player looks to be money well spent after his big money transfer away from Sporting Lisbon.

Brian Glanville: Bruno Fernandes Appears To Be Money Well Spent

Manchester United paid Sporting Lisbon a massive £68million for the Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes and the early signs are that it will prove to be money well spent.

“This is what I want to do and what I need to do,” he declared. “I am here to help the team conquer this place.” He might well prove to be justified; 64 goals in 137 games for Sporting tell their own story.

Yet let us not forget the progress of the teenaged striker Mason Greenwood, the object an icy stare from Fernandes, when he had failed to anticipate a through pass in the 3-0 defeat of Watford. Prior to his arrival, his new team has missed no fewer than four penalties; but there was no missing this one by an accomplished finisher.

Greenwood would however have the last laugh; Fernandes’ pass to the youngster was a straightforward enough affair, but Greenwood responded impressively with a fierce shot into the top corner of the net.

United’s fans are already happily chanting “Bruno” and it looks as if they will be doing so for some time to come.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his enthusiasm describes him as a combination of Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron, who has hardly been left as a legend after his period with the club.

“In today’s market we got a good deal,” insists the manager. The fans are used to players with that personality, mentality and quality. He can do everything a midfielder can do.”

Young Greenwood is a powerful finisher and now he has a team-mate who will surely give him ample possibilities of showing as much.