Can Napoli Go One Better This Season? | Paddy Agnew

Can Ancelotti take his team one step further to the top of Serie A this coming season?

Paddy Agnew’s Notes From Italy: Can Napoli Go One Better This Season?

We know well, and we said it last week, that July friendlies can mean little or nothing. However, and it is a very big “however”, Napoli’s 3-0 defeat of the reigning European Champions Liverpool in Edinburgh on Sunday night certainly prompts a few interesting thoughts.

Is it possible that Napoli might be the side to finally break the Old Lady’s eight year long stranglehold of the Italian title? Along with the Antonio Conte coached Inter Milan, highlighted last week, Napoli is arguably the only side that might reasonably be expected to make a fight of it with Juventus.

After all, three times in the last four seasons, Napoli have finished second to Juventus. On one of those occasions, 15 months ago, Napoli even had the cheek to travel north to Turin, winning 0-1 at the Allianz Stadium to reduce the gap at the top to just one point (in Juve’s favour of course) on the fourth last day of the season.

That was as close as Napoli have come in recent seasons. With a squad that, for the time being, looks very similar to last season’s offering, it is hard to see where and how Napoli might make the quantum leap from honest but distant runners-up to title winners.

Only one thing, or rather one man, coach Carlo Ancelotti, represents the potential key to transformation and success. The point is that this is the second season in charge for the vastly experienced Ancelotti, a man who has won all the heavyweight European league titles – with AC Milan in Italy, Chelsea in England, PSG in France, Real Madrid in Spain and Bayern Munich in Germany.

Is it possible that last season’s respectable second place finish, fully 11 points behind Juventus, was merely a warm-up, a year in which Ancelotti familarised himself with the always demanding Napoli environment? Napoli fans will have to hope so.

For the time being, the Napoli line-up looks very familiar. Pole Arek Milik seems set to lead the attack, in the role of central target man, ably supported by the trio of Spaniard Josè Callejon, Belgian Dries Mertens and Lorenzo “The Magnificent” Insigne.