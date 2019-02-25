Remembering Carlos Flores, The Peruvian Maradona | Tim Vickery

Often compared to Diego Maradona, Carlos 'Kukin' Flores died last week at 44.

Tim Vickery’s Notes from South America: Remembering Carlos Flores, The Peruvian Maradona

Those who worked with youth development at Sporting Lisbon have said that Ricardo Queresma has more natural ability than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Of course, as ex Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli put it a couple of years back, “talent is not enough.” Sampaoli was not referring to Quaresma, who has had a respectable career, but to the man he described as “the best player in the history of Peruvian football.” This, he argues, is not Teofilo Cubillas from the 1970s, or Paolo Guerrero from the current era. It is a player who hardly appeared for the national team – Carlos Flores, known in Peru by the nickname ‘Kukin’ Flores, who died last week at the age of 44.

Sampaoli was not the only Argentine enchanted with Flores. The highly respected Angel Cappa, a lover of well played football, coached Universitario to the Peruvian title in 2002. A couple of years later, he recalled a difficult game against the Juan Aurich club. “Every time the Aurich number 10 got on the ball,” he wrote, “it was football dressed up to the nines, and despite the nerves that this provoked in me, deep down I kept hoping that they would give him the ball so that I could enjoy his talent. It was Kukin Flores, one of the best in the position that I have seen in recent years. Full of ability, with exquisite touch, a demolishing dribble, a hard shot and a capacity to read the game with intelligence; he had things which, with no exaggeration, made him close to being a superstar.”

Sampaoli, who coached Flores around that time, goes further; “he was Maradona,” he said, “but the truth is that he didn’t know how to be Maradona.”

Being Maradona has been hard enough over the years even for Diego Maradona. Perhaps it is no surprise that it was too much for the Peruvian version. The youngest of 11 children, who were effectively abandoned by their parents and left to cope for themselves, Flores was damaged goods, “a complex case,” in the words of Sampaoli.

One of his early clubs tried to put him in school. “He didn’t even last 20 days,” says his former coach Cesar Gonzales. “It was a strict establishment, and he couldn’t stand any kind of system. No one ever managed to impose rules on him.”