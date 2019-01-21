He takes control roughly 40 years after World Cup triumph in 1978.

Tim Vickery’s Notes From South America: Cesar Luis Menotti Named Director Of Argentina National Teams

Argentina have appointed Cesar Luis Menotti to be the overall manager of their national teams. Menotti is now 80. When he was not yet half that age he took Argentina to their first World Cup win – an achievement that has consistently been under-rated.

Focus on that 1978 tournament usually falls on the fact that Argentina had home advantage – and on the allegations of shenanigans around the match against Peru, which Argentina needed to win by a four goal margin in order to make it through to the final.

There may been some sharp practice at a government level. And the organisation of the competition – whereby Argentina took the field knowing how many goals they needed – was obviously flawed.

But what is not in doubt is that the 1978 World Cup represents a before and after moment for the Argentina national team – and that much of that has to do with Menotti.

They had been off the pace in previous World Cups – not even qualifying for 1970 and humiliated by the Dutch in 1974. Menotti brought them back to the top table. Ever since 1978, even when they have come up short, Argentina have been seen as one of the teams to beat. This is because Menotti took care of both the big picture, and also the little details.

The big picture was the style of play. With their emphatic victories over the continent’s big three, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil, Holland 74 appeared to have made South American football obsolete. How to counter the physicality of the new, dynamic northern European challenge? Brazil’s main response was to think in terms of bulking up and winning games on the counter attack. Menotti took a different route – that a traditional South American passing game could still be competitive – as long as they upped the rhythm of their play. This answered the big question – how should we play?

The other question – how to go about it? – took a more detailed approach. Menotti built not only a team from scratch, but constructed the very notion of a genuine Argentina team.

The country and its football remain very centralised around Buenos Aires, the dominant capital city. From Rosario, Menotti knew from personal experience how hard it was for a player from the provinces to be given an extended opportunity. So he formed a number of different teams – a youth team, for example, which went on to win the first Under-20 World Cup in 1979; and different teams from the provinces, so that players could ease their way into the national side in less intimidating circumstances. A wide range of players were identified and monitored, with the outstanding ones filtering through to the World Cup squad.

Perhaps the best example was a small, slight, shy midfielder from the city of Cordoba – Osvaldo Ardiles, who with his high tempo, fetch and carry game was crucial to Menotti’s gameplan.